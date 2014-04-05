SmartCalendar

SmartCalendar: Visual Economic Events & Real-time Countdown


SmartCalendar is a high-performance MQL5 indicator designed to integrate the economic calendar directly onto your MetaTrader 5 charts. It eliminates the need to constantly check external news websites by visualizing upcoming volatility events and providing a real-time countdown to the most critical data releases .


Key Features


Visual Event Lines: Automatically draws vertical lines for past and future economic events, color-coded by importance (High, Moderate, Low) .

Live Countdown Timer: Displays a real-time countdown to the next high-impact news event . The timer label is draggable, allowing you to position it anywhere on your chart .

Advanced Alerts: Never miss a market-moving event with built-in alerts triggered 10 minutes and 1 minute before the release .

Dynamic Event Mask: Highlights the immediate time window surrounding the next event to warn of potential slippage or high volatility .

Rich Tooltips: Hover over any event line to see a detailed summary, including Actual, Forecast, and Previous values with revised data .


Understanding "TargetCurrencies" & Detection


The indicator offers flexible ways to filter which news events are displayed on your chart:


Auto-Detect Currency (AutoCurrency):

When set to true, the indicator automatically detects the base and profit currencies of your current chart (e.g., EUR and USD for EURUSD) and displays all relevant events for those currencies .


Manual Currency Filter (TargetCurrencies):

You can manually specify which currencies to monitor by entering their codes separated by commas (e.g., USD,GBP,JPY) .

Pro Tip: If AutoCurrency is true, the currencies listed in TargetCurrencies will be added to the automatically detected ones . This is perfect for monitoring global USD news while trading a minor cross-pair .


Settings & Customization

Time Horizon: Define how many hours to look back (History) or forward (Future).

Visual Styles: Fully customize colors and line styles (Solid, Dashed, Dotted) for each importance level .

Timer UI: Adjust font size, color, and corner anchoring for the countdown display to suit your chart template.


How to Use

Attach SmartCalendar to any chart.

Ensure "Allow DLL imports" is enabled (required for MetaTrader's Calendar API access).

Customize your alert preferences and currency filters.

Trade with the confidence that you are always aware of the fundamental schedule.

