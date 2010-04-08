MultiTimeFrameMACD

1. Core Concept

This Expert Advisor is designed as a Multi Time Frame Trend Following strategy.

It uses the MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator to identify market trends and trade only in the direction of confirmed momentum.

The main objective of the EA is to reduce false signals by entering trades only when multiple timeframes agree on the same trend direction, combined with strict risk and money management rules.

2. Multi Time Frame Trend Analysis

The EA analyzes MACD values on three different timeframes:

D1 (Daily) – Defines the primary market trend

H1 (Hourly) – Confirms the secondary trend

M5 (5 Minutes) – Determines precise entry timing

Trend determination is based on the MACD Main Line:

MACD value above zero → Bullish trend

MACD value below zero → Bearish trend

3. Trade Entry Conditions

A BUY position is opened only when MACD on D1, H1, and M5 are all above zero.

A SELL position is opened only when MACD on D1, H1, and M5 are all below zero.

If the MACD signals are not aligned across all timeframes, no trade will be opened.

The EA allows only one open position per symbol (No Grid, No Martingale).

4. Lot Size Calculation

The EA supports three lot calculation modes:

Fixed Lot

Uses a constant lot size defined by the user.

Risk-Based Lot (% Risk per Trade)

Automatically calculates lot size based on account equity, selected risk percentage, and Stop Loss value.

Auto Adjust Lot

Automatically adjusts lot size according to account equity

(approximately 0.01 lot per 1000 USD).

5. Stop Loss and Take Profit

Stop Loss and Take Profit can be defined in points.

Setting a value to zero disables the respective function.

Stop Loss and Take Profit are applied immediately when opening a position.

6. Trailing Stop Management

Optional Trailing Stop function can be enabled or disabled.

When price moves in favor of the position by a predefined distance, the EA automatically adjusts the Stop Loss.

A trailing step is used to avoid excessive Stop Loss modifications.

7. Risk Filters Before Trading

Before opening any position, the EA checks:

Maximum allowed spread

Maximum slippage

Available free margin

Maximum number of trades per day

If any condition is not met, the trade will not be executed.

8. Daily Risk Management

Daily Drawdown Limit

If the account equity drops by the specified percentage from the daily maximum, all positions are closed and trading stops for the day.

Daily Profit Limit

If the daily profit reaches the predefined percentage, all positions are closed to secure profits.

9. Profit Target by USD

The EA can close all open positions once the total profit for the symbol reaches a specified USD amount.

This feature is useful for basket-style profit locking.

10. Total Equity Target (EA Stop Function)

When the total account equity reaches the user-defined target, the EA: Closes all open positions Stops trading automatically

Ideal for profit goals, funding challenges, or capital protection strategies.

11. Daily Statistics Reset

Daily trade count, starting equity, profit, and drawdown values are reset at the beginning of each trading day.

Ensures accurate daily risk calculations and limits.

12. Real-Time Dashboard

The EA displays a real-time dashboard on the chart showing:

Trend direction for D1, H1, and M5

Lot calculation mode

Stop Loss / Take Profit settings

Trailing Stop status

Daily trade count

Current spread

Daily profit and drawdown

Current equity and profit targets

13. Suitable Trading Conditions