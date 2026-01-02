MultiTimeFrameMACD

1. Core Concept

This Expert Advisor is designed as a Multi Time Frame Trend Following strategy.
It uses the MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator to identify market trends and trade only in the direction of confirmed momentum.

The main objective of the EA is to reduce false signals by entering trades only when multiple timeframes agree on the same trend direction, combined with strict risk and money management rules.

2. Multi Time Frame Trend Analysis

The EA analyzes MACD values on three different timeframes:

  • D1 (Daily) – Defines the primary market trend

  • H1 (Hourly) – Confirms the secondary trend

  • M5 (5 Minutes) – Determines precise entry timing

Trend determination is based on the MACD Main Line:

  • MACD value above zero → Bullish trend

  • MACD value below zero → Bearish trend

3. Trade Entry Conditions

  • A BUY position is opened only when MACD on D1, H1, and M5 are all above zero.

  • A SELL position is opened only when MACD on D1, H1, and M5 are all below zero.

  • If the MACD signals are not aligned across all timeframes, no trade will be opened.

  • The EA allows only one open position per symbol (No Grid, No Martingale).

4. Lot Size Calculation

The EA supports three lot calculation modes:

  • Fixed Lot
    Uses a constant lot size defined by the user.

  • Risk-Based Lot (% Risk per Trade)
    Automatically calculates lot size based on account equity, selected risk percentage, and Stop Loss value.

  • Auto Adjust Lot
    Automatically adjusts lot size according to account equity
    (approximately 0.01 lot per 1000 USD).

5. Stop Loss and Take Profit

  • Stop Loss and Take Profit can be defined in points.

  • Setting a value to zero disables the respective function.

  • Stop Loss and Take Profit are applied immediately when opening a position.

6. Trailing Stop Management

  • Optional Trailing Stop function can be enabled or disabled.

  • When price moves in favor of the position by a predefined distance, the EA automatically adjusts the Stop Loss.

  • A trailing step is used to avoid excessive Stop Loss modifications.

7. Risk Filters Before Trading

Before opening any position, the EA checks:

  • Maximum allowed spread

  • Maximum slippage

  • Available free margin

  • Maximum number of trades per day

If any condition is not met, the trade will not be executed.

8. Daily Risk Management

  • Daily Drawdown Limit
    If the account equity drops by the specified percentage from the daily maximum, all positions are closed and trading stops for the day.

  • Daily Profit Limit
    If the daily profit reaches the predefined percentage, all positions are closed to secure profits.

9. Profit Target by USD

  • The EA can close all open positions once the total profit for the symbol reaches a specified USD amount.

  • This feature is useful for basket-style profit locking.

10. Total Equity Target (EA Stop Function)

  • When the total account equity reaches the user-defined target, the EA:

    • Closes all open positions

    • Stops trading automatically

  • Ideal for profit goals, funding challenges, or capital protection strategies.

11. Daily Statistics Reset

  • Daily trade count, starting equity, profit, and drawdown values are reset at the beginning of each trading day.

  • Ensures accurate daily risk calculations and limits.

12. Real-Time Dashboard

The EA displays a real-time dashboard on the chart showing:

  • Trend direction for D1, H1, and M5

  • Lot calculation mode

  • Stop Loss / Take Profit settings

  • Trailing Stop status

  • Daily trade count

  • Current spread

  • Daily profit and drawdown

  • Current equity and profit targets

13. Suitable Trading Conditions

  • Designed for traders who prefer trend-following strategies

  • Best performance in markets with clear directional movement

  • No Grid, No Martingale, No Recovery systems

  • Strong focus on risk control and account protection

作者的更多信息
PsarMacdScalper
Piyachai Lertjuntuek
专家
Product Description: PsarMacdScalper PsarMacdScalper is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is intended for scalping trading strategies. The system uses the Parabolic SAR, MACD, and EMA indicators. Functionality Signal generation: Based on Parabolic SAR. Risk management: Includes margin checks and sets a maximum risk per trade. Signal filtering: Uses MACD and EMA. Money management: Calculates position size from account balance. Spread monitoring: Checks spread levels before executing an orde
EMASignalBuySell
Piyachai Lertjuntuek
指标
EMA Signal Band Pro - Multi-TimeFrame Trading Indicator Professional Multi-TimeFrame Analysis System Transform your trading with precision signals and comprehensive trend analysis across all markets! Core Features Visual Trading Signals Blue Up Arrows - Precise BUY signals at optimal entry points Red Down Arrows - Accurate SELL signals for short positions Real-time signal generation with zero repaint guarantee Triple EMA Configuration EMA 5 (Yellow) - Short-term momentum tracker EM
EA EMASignalBuySell
Piyachai Lertjuntuek
专家
EA Working Principle Core Logic This EA combines Arrow Signals with Triple EMA (5, 14, 60) to identify high-probability trade entries: Arrow Detection - Scans for signal arrows on chart EMA Confirmation - Validates trend using 3 moving averages Entry Execution - Opens trade when all conditions align Risk Management - Protects position with SL/TP and advanced features How It Works BUY Signal: Arrow ↑ + EMA 5,14 bullish + Price > EMA 60 = BUY SELL Signal: Arrow ↓ + EMA 5,14 bearish + Pric
EMA and Stochastic
Piyachai Lertjuntuek
专家
Product Description – EMA Stochastic Pullback EA (MT5) The EMA Stochastic Pullback EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 , designed to trade trend-following pullbacks with precise momentum confirmation. It combines multiple EMA trend filtering , Stochastic oscillator timing , and advanced money & risk management to deliver a disciplined and rule-based trading approach. Key Features 1️⃣ Indicator Settings Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): EMA 50 EMA 100 EMA 200 Stochastic Osci
筛选:
无评论
回复评论