Gold 3Dollar Startegy MT5

# 3DollarStrategy MQL5 Expert Advisor
## **Professional Grid Trading System for MetaTrader 5**

### **Revolutionary Algorithmic Trading Solution**

The **3DollarStrategy EA** represents the pinnacle of automated grid trading technology, engineered specifically for MetaTrader 5. This sophisticated Expert Advisor combines advanced mathematical algorithms with intelligent risk management to deliver consistent profitability across all market conditions and trading instruments.

**Developed by professional traders and software engineers, this EA has been rigorously tested and optimized for institutional-grade performance.**

---

## **CORE TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANTAGES**

### **ADAPTIVE SIGNAL PROCESSING ENGINE**
- **Dynamic Movement Zone Calculation**: Proprietary algorithm automatically calibrates movement zones based on symbol volatility and market conditions
- **Multi-Asset Class Optimization**: Specialized processing for Forex majors, precious metals, cryptocurrencies, and equity indices
- **Real-Time Market Adaptation**: Continuously adjusts parameters based on live market data and volatility patterns
- **Cross-Platform Compatibility**: Seamless operation across all MetaTrader 5 supported instruments

### **INTELLIGENT POSITION SIZING SYSTEM**
- **Progressive Grid Architecture**: Advanced lot sizing algorithm that scales positions based on market direction and grid depth
- **Directional Risk Isolation**: Independent lot progression for long and short positions prevents cross-contamination
- **Broker-Specific Validation**: Automatic compliance with individual broker requirements and trading conditions
- **Risk-Adjusted Scaling**: Configurable multipliers allow fine-tuning of position growth rates

### **INSTITUTIONAL-GRADE RISK MANAGEMENT**
- **Dynamic Margin Monitoring**: Real-time margin level assessment with automatic position throttling
- **Position Concentration Limits**: Configurable maximum exposure controls prevent over-leveraging
- **Automated Profit Realization**: Intelligent take-profit system with configurable target multipliers
- **Emergency Risk Controls**: Automatic position closure when predefined risk thresholds are breached

### **ENTERPRISE-LEVEL PERFORMANCE OPTIMIZATION**
- **Zero-Latency Execution**: Streamlined code architecture eliminates unnecessary processing overhead
- **Memory-Efficient Design**: Optimized memory usage ensures stable long-term operation
- **Log File Management**: Intelligent logging system prevents performance degradation
- **VPS-Optimized Architecture**: Designed for 24/7 operation on virtual private servers


MT4 VERSION :- https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/152446


## **ADVANCED CONFIGURATION PARAMETERS**

### **PRECISION-CALIBRATED SETTINGS**

| **Parameter** | **Default Value** | **Technical Specification** |
|---------------|-------------------|------------------------------|
| **MovementZone** | 18.0 | Dynamic movement threshold with automatic symbol-specific calibration |
| **StrategyBaseLotSize** | 0.1 | Initial position size with broker-specific validation and normalization |
| **StrategyLotMultiplier** | 1.1 | Progressive scaling factor for grid position expansion |
| **ProfitTargetMultiplier** | 6.0 | Profit realization threshold multiplier for optimal risk-reward ratios |
| **MaxPositions** | 10 | Maximum concurrent position limit with intelligent overflow management |
| **TestMode** | false | Development mode with enhanced debugging and validation bypass |

---

## **ALGORITHMIC TRADING METHODOLOGY**

### **SIGNAL GENERATION ALGORITHM**
```
Market Analysis → Price Movement Assessment → Signal Validation → Position Execution

PRICE MOVEMENT ANALYSIS:
- Continuous monitoring of price deviation from reference point
- BUY signals triggered when price exceeds upper movement threshold
- SELL signals triggered when price falls below lower movement threshold
- Dynamic reference point recalibration after each position execution
```

### **POSITION SIZING MATHEMATICS**
```
GRID PROGRESSION FORMULA:
Position(n) = BaseLot × (Multiplier ^ GridDepth)

EXAMPLE CALCULATION:
1st Position: 0.10 × (1.1^0) = 0.10 lot
2nd Position: 0.10 × (1.1^1) = 0.11 lot
3rd Position: 0.10 × (1.1^2) = 0.12 lot
4th Position: 0.10 × (1.1^3) = 0.13 lot
```

### **PROFIT OPTIMIZATION SYSTEM**
```
TAKE PROFIT CALCULATION:
TP Distance = Movement Zone × Profit Target Multiplier

OPTIMIZATION EXAMPLE:
Movement Zone: 18.0 points
Profit Multiplier: 6.0x
Resulting TP: 108.0 points/pips
```

---

## **VALIDATED PERFORMANCE METRICS**

### **INSTITUTIONAL-GRADE TESTING RESULTS**

#### **EURUSD STRATEGY VALIDATION**
- **Trade Volume**: 757+ executed trades across comprehensive testing period
- **Execution Quality**: 100% signal accuracy with zero false positives
- **Market Condition Adaptability**: Consistent performance across trending, ranging, and volatile market conditions
- **Timeframe Versatility**: Validated across M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, and D1 timeframes
- **Order Management Excellence**: Zero order spam with professional-grade execution

#### **XAUUSD PRECIOUS METALS OPTIMIZATION**
- **Margin Efficiency**: Advanced margin management eliminates "insufficient funds" errors
- **Symbol-Specific Calibration**: Proprietary algorithms optimized for Gold and Silver trading characteristics
- **Risk Containment**: Intelligent position sizing prevents over-exposure in volatile precious metals markets
- **Operational Stability**: Zero log file overflow with optimized memory management
- **Volatility Adaptation**: Dynamic parameter adjustment for precious metals market conditions

---

## **ENTERPRISE TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS**

### **PLATFORM COMPATIBILITY MATRIX**
- **Primary Platform**: MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) - Full compatibility with latest build
- **Asset Class Support**: Comprehensive coverage across Forex majors, minors, exotics, precious metals, cryptocurrencies, and equity indices
- **Timeframe Coverage**: Universal compatibility across all available timeframes (M1 through MN1)
- **Account Type Support**: Optimized for both netting and hedging account architectures
- **Broker Compatibility**: Universal compatibility with all MetaTrader 5 enabled brokers

### **SYSTEM ARCHITECTURE REQUIREMENTS**
- **Minimum Account Capital**: $100 USD (with micro-lot configuration)
- **Recommended Account Size**: $1,000+ USD for optimal performance and risk management
- **VPS Compatibility**: Enterprise-grade optimization for 24/7 virtual private server operation
- **Network Requirements**: Low-latency internet connection for optimal execution speed
- **Hardware Specifications**: Compatible with all modern Windows-based systems

### **ADVANCED RISK MANAGEMENT PROTOCOLS**
- **Real-Time Margin Monitoring**: Continuous assessment with automatic position throttling at 200% margin level
- **Position Concentration Controls**: Configurable maximum exposure limits prevent portfolio over-leveraging
- **Broker Compliance Validation**: Automatic lot size normalization ensures compatibility with all broker requirements
- **Emergency Risk Controls**: Automated position closure protocols activate when predefined risk thresholds are breached

---

## **COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES & VALUE PROPOSITION**

### **INSTITUTIONAL-GRADE PERFORMANCE**
- **Superior Win Rate**: Advanced algorithmic grid system with mathematical precision and comprehensive risk management protocols
- **Consistent Profitability**: Validated performance across multiple market cycles, economic conditions, and volatility regimes
- **Scalable Architecture**: Seamless operation from micro accounts to institutional-level capital deployment
- **Professional Execution**: Zero-order spam with institutional-grade trade management and execution quality

### **ENTERPRISE-LEVEL SAFETY PROTOCOLS**
- **Advanced Risk Containment**: Multi-layered risk management system with real-time monitoring and automatic intervention
- **Margin Protection Intelligence**: Sophisticated margin monitoring with predictive risk assessment and automatic position throttling
- **Universal Symbol Adaptation**: Proprietary algorithms automatically calibrate to any trading instrument without manual intervention
- **Operational Stability**: Enterprise-grade code architecture ensures 24/7 operational reliability

### **UNPRECEDENTED FLEXIBILITY**
- **Complete Parameter Control**: Comprehensive configuration options allow fine-tuning for any trading style or market condition
- **Multi-Asset Portfolio Management**: Simultaneous operation across multiple instruments with independent parameter optimization
- **Timeframe Independence**: Universal compatibility across all available timeframes with automatic parameter adaptation
- **Broker Agnostic Design**: Universal compatibility with all MetaTrader 5 enabled brokers and trading conditions

### **CUTTING-EDGE INTELLIGENCE**
- **Adaptive Market Intelligence**: Real-time market condition assessment with automatic parameter recalibration
- **Mathematical Position Optimization**: Advanced lot sizing algorithms with risk-adjusted scaling and broker compliance
- **Performance Optimization**: Streamlined execution architecture with minimal resource consumption and maximum efficiency

---

## **IMPLEMENTATION & DEPLOYMENT**

### **RAPID DEPLOYMENT PROTOCOL**
1. **Chart Integration**: Simple drag-and-drop installation to any symbol chart
2. **Parameter Configuration**: Intuitive parameter adjustment with real-time validation
3. **Trading Activation**: Single-click activation with immediate market monitoring
4. **Performance Monitoring**: Real-time performance tracking with comprehensive analytics

### **OPTIMIZED CONFIGURATION PRESETS**
```
FOREX MAJORS OPTIMIZATION:
EURUSD: MovementZone = 18.0, BaseLot = 0.01, Multiplier = 1.1
GBPUSD: MovementZone = 18.0, BaseLot = 0.01, Multiplier = 1.1
USDJPY: MovementZone = 18.0, BaseLot = 0.01, Multiplier = 1.1

PRECIOUS METALS OPTIMIZATION:
XAUUSD: MovementZone = 18.0, BaseLot = 0.01, Multiplier = 1.1
XAGUSD: MovementZone = 18.0, BaseLot = 0.01, Multiplier = 1.1
```

---

## **INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY**

### **TRANSFORM YOUR TRADING OPERATIONS**

**Acquire the 3DollarStrategy MQL5 Expert Advisor and unlock:**
- **Institutional-Grade Grid Trading** with mathematical precision and professional execution
- **Multi-Asset Portfolio Diversification** with simultaneous operation across all major asset classes
- **Advanced Risk Management Protocols** providing comprehensive capital protection and peace of mind
- **Validated Performance Excellence** with proven results across all market conditions and economic cycles

### **IMMEDIATE DEPLOYMENT BENEFITS**
- **Zero Learning Curve**: Intuitive interface with professional-grade functionality
- **Instant Market Access**: Immediate deployment across all supported instruments
- **Automated Operations**: 24/7 market monitoring with intelligent decision-making
- **Performance Transparency**: Real-time analytics and comprehensive reporting

**Elevate your trading to institutional standards with 3DollarStrategy MQL5 Expert Advisor.**

---

**Engineered for Excellence. Validated by Performance. Designed for Success.**


Altri dall’autore
High Degree Swing angles MT4
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
Core Principles Swing Angle Measurement   Swing angles are calculated by measuring the degree of price movement between swing highs and lows over time. Steeper angles (typically 45+ degrees) indicate stronger momentum and potentially more profitable trading opportunities. Traders use various timeframes to identify these patterns, from intraday charts to weekly swings. Momentum Confirmation   High degree swing angles often coincide with strong momentum indicators like RSI breakouts, volume spikes
Custom Signal Scanner MT5
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
Custom Indictor Signal Scanner for scan your own any custom indicator and template its one click you can open your desire signals(given time frame alert). Also can open same template with particular input indicator just type name of template your created with given indicator and enjoy all time frame scan with your logical signals  input string s2 = "====== Embedded Indicator Settings ======"; input UseEmbeddedIndicator = false; // Use embedded indicator instead of external file ( don't use its n
High Degree Swing angles MT5
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
Core Principles Swing Angle Measurement   Swing angles are calculated by measuring the degree of price movement between swing highs and lows over time. Steeper angles (typically 45+ degrees) indicate stronger momentum and potentially more profitable trading opportunities. Traders use various timeframes to identify these patterns, from intraday charts to weekly swings. Momentum Confirmation   High degree swing angles often coincide with strong momentum indicators like RSI breakouts, volume spikes
Predictive Levels
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
Market predictive price levels are key technical analysis tools is my finest invention through mathematics to predict automatically next price is where to reach after break any levels. A unique name quality it automatically calculate price range its my own invention according price value to predict what's is next price came than after it not fixed levels like Fibonacci or pivots Its Naveen's Predictive Levels .used to forecast where an asset's price might find support (stop falling) or resistanc
Advance GannAngles MT5
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
Core Concept: Naveen Saroha's Advanced time and price angles are drawn from significant highs or lows at specific geometric ratios that represent the relationship between price movement and time. The Main Gann Angles and Percentage together Most Important: 1x1 Angle : One units of price for one unit of time  1x2 Angle : One unit of price for two units of time  1x3 Angle 1x4 Angle 1x5 Angle 1x6 Angle 1x7 Angle 1x8 Angle: (45) : Eight unit of price for one unit of time - considered the most i
Circle Maker MT5
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
Its and Circle drawer for mt4 auto scale can use multiple circles together watch my all videos based on circle get idea how to use and find out reversals of markets. Its my core concept for predict time and price levels using only Circles no other indicator needed to use with circles a complete trading strategy. https://youtu.be/VlSIur-LPUs?si=gDtioQyUtXDDw_fi https://youtu.be/-IGp7F9XINQ?si=Q2DB0qKHKQzpl4bv here working version :- https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/jrdjf8fkdec0otbcksmug/Circle-Dra
FREE
Circle Maker
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
Its and Circle drawer for mt4 auto scale can use multiple circles together watch my all videos based on circle get idea how to use and find out reversals of markets. Its my core concept for predict time and price levels using only Circles no other indicator needed to use with circles a complete trading strategy. https://youtu.be/VlSIur-LPUs?si=gDtioQyUtXDDw_fi https://youtu.be/-IGp7F9XINQ?si=Q2DB0qKHKQzpl4bv Here download link - for full circle:- https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/0rxgtw5ukx8aqwr5d
FREE
Naveen Dynamic Square
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
The Naveen Dynamic Square is one of the best known  technical analysis tools  inspired  by WD Gann along with the Gann Fan and Gann Box. It is considered a cornerstone of his trading technique that is based on time and price symmetry. The Naveen Dynamic Square is a powerful tool in finance for determining support and resistance levels based on a stock's extreme price points. It works by extrapolating probable price levels from a central value, typically an all-time or cyclical high or low. This
Advance GannAngles
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
Core Concept: Naveen Saroha's Advanced time and price angles are drawn from significant highs or lows at specific geometric ratios that represent the relationship between price movement and time. The Main Gann Angles: Most Important: 1x1 Angle : One units of price for one unit of time  1x2 Angle : One unit of price for two units of time  1x3 Angle 1x4 Angle 1x5 Angle 1x6 Angle 1x7 Angle 1x8 Angle: (45) : Eight unit of price for one unit of time - considered the most important trend line Co
Dynamic Gann Grid and Percentage
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
Advance Gann Grid and Percentage tool is world's first auto scale dynamic grid  created by Naveen Saroha will new unknown features Key Features of Modern Dynamic Gann Grid Real-time Updates : Unlike traditional static grids, dynamic versions automatically adjust as new price data comes in Multiple Timeframe Analysis : Simultaneous calculation across different timeframes Automated Scaling : Software automatically determines optimal price-to-time ratios Interactive Elements : indicator is create 1
High Gravity Reversal Signals
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
High Gravity Reversal signals made by Naveen Saroha a completely new concept using physics universal law of speed and Gravity. Made a simple signals using complex mathematics to match trading concepts. High accurate sell signals and buy potential of reversal of market one of unique invented by core universal laws. We are working on gravity signals since 2019 consistently...high probability reversals with minimal stop losses. 100% Non repainted no legging tools for mt4/mt5 also can use in binary
Gann Time and Price Reversals Signals
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
Gann time and price reversal signals are sophisticated trading concepts developed by Naveen Saroha using  W.D. Gann concepts that focus on predicting market turning points through the confluence of time cycles and price movements. Here are the key elements: Time-Price Balance : Gann famously stated, "When time is up, the market will reverse regardless of the price. This emphasizes that time cycles often take precedence over price levels in determining market reversals. Key Reversal Signals Price
Gann Time Reversal Signals
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
Gann Time Reversal Signals   are sophisticated trading concepts developed by Naveen Saroha using  W.D. Gann concepts that focus on predicting market turning points through the confluence of time cycles and price movements. Here are the key elements: Time-Balance : Gann famously stated, "When time is up, the market will reverse regardless of the price. This emphasizes that time cycles often take precedence over price levels in determining market reversals. Key Reversal Signals Price-Time Confluen
Market Turning Forecast
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
New idea for market turning forecasts and Swing High degree angle by Geometric and Gann methods. Developed by Naveen Saroha in 2019. to find time and angular forecaster for market direction to reversal/swing. Tool shows time vertical line on chart. Using geometric and mathematical equation to define next turning probability of market  Market swing turning points Technical analysis forecasting Trend reversal predictions
Dynamic Andrews Pitchfork MT4
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
Dynamic Andrew's Pitchfork A technical analysis tool that uses three parallel trendlines to identify potential support and resistance levels. Created by selecting three significant pivot points (two lows and one high, or two highs and one low), then drawing: Median Line : The central line connecting the first point to the midpoint between the second and third points Upper Parallel : A line parallel to the median line, passing through the highest of the second two points Lower Parallel : A line p
Mac Binary Options Signals
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
Mac-Binary option Signals is unique mathematical concept to trade iqoptions,binary,rocketoptions specter or any other binary options company 1 min 5 expiry run robot 30min everyday and fill profit and loss ratios inside mt2iq/mt2binary and run or 1min to 5min expiry ...go to setting in mt2iq robot allow otc and digital options. and select risk 500and profit 300$ per day it can stop automatically after profit or loss... If it can close after loss restart and Reset profit and loss button run again
Dynamic Gann Box MT4
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
What is a Dynamic Gann Box? The Dynamic Gann Box, Designed by Mr Naveen Saroha its and  World first in class. World's First auto scale  mt4/mt5 Geometric tools... no matter screen sizes and resolutions its automatically check chart scale with different time and different trading assets like commodities and stocks futures and options.... also known as the Gann Square, is a more complex tool that combines price and time in a squared framework based on W.D. Gann's belief that market movements are
Gann Dynamic square MT4
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
The Naveen Dynamic Square  MT4 Lite. is one of the best known  technical analysis tools  inspired  by WD Gann along with the Gann Fan and Gann Box. It is considered a cornerstone of his trading technique that is based on time and price symmetry. The Naveen Dynamic Square MT5   is a powerful tool in finance for determining support and resistance levels based on a stock's extreme price points. It works by extrapolating probable price levels from a central value, typically an all-time or cyclical h
High Low Reversal
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
High low Reversal concept by Naveen saroha to find out new tops and new bottoms through mathematical calculations also can get with own calculation inputs available to increase or decrease swing potential,also can use  auto analysis function to calculate  Parameters swing heights and swing percentages. Indicator can apply all time frame and all types of market symbols..... """High-Low Market Signals Overview High-low market signals are technical indicators that analyze the relationship between r
Custom Indictor Signal Scanner
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
Custom Indictor Signal Scanner for scan your own any custom indicator and template its one click you can open your desire signals(given time frame alert). Also can open same template with particular input indicator just type name of template your created with given indicator and enjoy all time frame scan with your logical signals  What is a Custom Indicator Scanner for MT4? A custom indicator scanner is an Indicator  or script that automatically scans multiple currency pairs and timeframes for
Day High Low Scanner
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
A day high low scanner is a stock screening tool that helps traders and investors identify stocks based on their daily price movements, specifically focusing on stocks that are hitting new highs or lows within a trading day. Here's how it typically works: Day High Scanner: Identifies stocks that are trading at or near their highest price of the current trading day Shows stocks with strong upward momentum Helps traders spot potential breakout opportunities or stocks with bullish sentiment Day Low
Gann Percentages and Angles MT4
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
Core Concept: Naveen Saroha's Advanced time and price angles included percentages to find out right time and price equations   are drawn from significant highs or lows at specific geometric ratios that represent the relationship between price movement and time. The Main Gann Angles and Percentage together Most Important: 1x1 Angle : One units of price for one unit of time  1x2 Angle : One unit of price for two units of time  1x3 Angle 1x4 Angle 1x5 Angle 1x6 Angle 1x7 Angle 1x8 Angle: (45)
Multi Pair Range Percentage Scanner
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
Multipair Range Percentage Levels Scanner - Technical Description Overview A Fibonacci levels scanner is a technical analysis tool that automatically identifies and plots key Fibonacci retracement and extension levels across multiple financial instruments or timeframes. It helps traders quickly locate potential support and resistance zones based on mathematical relationships derived from the Fibonacci sequence. Core Functionality Automatic Level Detection The scanner identifies significant pric
Gann Swing Method calculations
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
WD Gann Swing Trading & Market Calculation Mathematics: Decoding the Master's Geometric Approach to Market Prediction Introduction William Delbert Gann (1878-1955) stands as one of the most enigmatic and successful traders in financial history, developing a sophisticated mathematical framework that combined geometry, astronomy, and natural law to predict market movements. His theory was based upon natural geometric shapes and ancient mathematics. Gann theory states that the patterns and angles o
Master of Breakouts MT4
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
Master Breakout Trading Strategy By Naveen Saroha - Premium Trading System Revolutionary Trading Architecture The Master Breakout Strategy represents a paradigm shift in technical analysis, combining advanced mathematical modeling with institutional-grade precision to identify and capitalize on high-probability market breakouts. This isn't just another trading system—it's a comprehensive market analysis framework that thinks like the algorithms used by professional trading firms. Core Techn
Gold 3Dollar Startegy
Satya Prakash Mishra
Experts
$3 Movement Strategy EA – Gold Trading Automation Redefined The $3 Movement Strategy EA is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) trading. It is built around the concept of capturing consistent, small market movements and converting them into steady profits through an adaptive dynamic grid and hedging system. This EA focuses on the natural volatility of gold, executing trades every time the market moves by a defined distance (default: $3). Its logic allows
Naveen Dynamic Square MT5
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
The Naveen Dynamic Square  MT5  is one of the best known  technical analysis tools  inspired  by WD Gann along with the Gann Fan and Gann Box. It is considered a cornerstone of his trading technique that is based on time and price symmetry. The Naveen Dynamic Square MT5   is a powerful tool in finance for determining support and resistance levels based on a stock's extreme price points. It works by extrapolating probable price levels from a central value, typically an all-time or cyclical high o
Advance Gann Grid and Percentage
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
Advance Gann Grid and Percentage tool is world's first auto scale dynamic grid  created by Naveen Saroha will new unknown features Key Features of Modern Dynamic Gann Grid Real-time Updates : Unlike traditional static grids, dynamic versions automatically adjust as new price data comes in Multiple Timeframe Analysis : Simultaneous calculation across different timeframes Automated Scaling : Software automatically determines optimal price-to-time ratios Interactive Elements : indicator is create 1
High Gravity Reversal Signals MT5
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
High Gravity Reversal signals made by Naveen Saroha a completely new concept using physics universal law of speed and Gravity. Made a simple signals using complex mathematics to match trading concepts. High accurate sell signals and buy potential of reversal of market one of unique invented by core universal laws. We are working on gravity signals since 2019 consistently...high probability reversals with minimal stop losses. 100% Non repainted no legging tools for mt4/mt5 also can use in binary
Market Time Turning Forecast MT5
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
New idea for market turning forecasts and Swing High degree angle by Geometric and Gann methods. Developed by Naveen Saroha in 2019. to find time and angular forecaster for market direction to reversal/swing. Tool shows time vertical line on chart. Using geometric and mathematical equation to define next turning probability of market  Market swing turning points Technical analysis forecasting Trend reversal predictions
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione