Next 10 copies: $199

Then: $299 → $399 → $999 (final price)

Profitable/Honest Developer: PROP FIRM READY!

JOIN THE COMMUNITY : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0359246ad744dc01





No Setfile Needed — Plug & Play!





Live Signals:

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340546?source=Site+Profile+Seller

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2303746?source=Site+Profile+Seller

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2271995?source=Site+Profile+Seller









What makes “Prop Firm Gold EA” better than other EAs?

This EA uses a mix of strategies based on Gold’s intraday patterns and volatility behavior throughout the day.

It does not rely on any indicators — only on repeatable price patterns and intraday bias that have existed in the Gold market for over 15 years, giving it a high probability of continuing to perform for many years to come.

It includes filters that adjust lot sizes for different high-probability trades and uses dynamic stop-loss sizing to adapt to varying volatility conditions, resulting in a smoother equity curve.

The system is designed with honesty and long-term robustness in mind — built purely for real live trading and safe, sustainable growth.

No martingale. No grid. No unrealistic “too good to be true” backtests — just a genuine, rule-based system for real traders.





This EA also has a built-in daily drawdown equity protector. If you’re trading on a prop firm account with a maximum allowed daily drawdown of 5%, you can set the EA to stop trading at 4%, protecting the account from breaching that limit.

It also includes a built-in randomization feature that slightly varies entries, exits, and stop-loss levels, making each user’s trades unique without affecting the overall system performance.







