Prop Firm Gold EA
- Experts
- Jimmy Peter Eriksson
- Versione: 1.4
- Attivazioni: 10
No Setfile Needed — Plug & Play!
What makes “Prop Firm Gold EA” better than other EAs?
This EA uses a mix of strategies based on Gold’s intraday patterns and volatility behavior throughout the day.
It does not rely on any indicators — only on repeatable price patterns and intraday bias that have existed in the Gold market for over 15 years, giving it a high probability of continuing to perform for many years to come.
It includes filters that adjust lot sizes for different high-probability trades and uses dynamic stop-loss sizing to adapt to varying volatility conditions, resulting in a smoother equity curve.
The system is designed with honesty and long-term robustness in mind — built purely for real live trading and safe, sustainable growth.
No martingale. No grid. No unrealistic “too good to be true” backtests — just a genuine, rule-based system for real traders.
This EA also has a built-in daily drawdown equity protector. If you’re trading on a prop firm account with a maximum allowed daily drawdown of 5%, you can set the EA to stop trading at 4%, protecting the account from breaching that limit.
It also includes a built-in randomization feature that slightly varies entries, exits, and stop-loss levels, making each user’s trades unique without affecting the overall system performance.
Recommended Setup
Symbol: XAUUSD
Timeframe: Not timeframe dependent
Minimum Balance: $200
Account Types: Prop-firm and personal accounts
Risk Mode:
• Personal Accounts: Medium risk (balanced growth and drawdown)
• Prop-Firm Accounts: Low risk (to stay safely within drawdown limits)
Parameters:
• Magic Number: Use unique Magic Numbers when running multiple EAs
• Chart Comments: Set to true to display daily drawdown, profit, and other information
• Base Money: Set to account size, or 0 to scale risk automatically based on equity
• Risk Level: Set desired risk level
• Enable Drawdown Protector: Set to true to activate the built-in drawdown protection
• Max Allowed Daily Drawdown (%): Define the maximum daily drawdown limit (e.g., 4–5%)
• Randomisation: When enabled, the EA introduces small variations in entry/exit timing and stop-loss placement.
Prop Firm Rule Reminder:
This system may hold trades during high-volatility periods, including news, because the strategy is designed to take advantage of the larger directional moves that often occur during these times.Make sure your prop firm account type allows holding trades during news (FTMO provides suitable account types).
Why Traders Choose Prop Firm Gold EA
• Trusted by traders looking for stable, rule-based systems that actually work live
Supported Brokers:
Prop Firm Gold EA works with most brokers using UTC+2 or UTC+3 server time (New York close).
Fully compatible with major brokers such as IC Markets, FTMO, Darwinex, Pepperstone, OANDA, JustMarkets, XM, Tickmill, and Eightcap — and many others using the same server time settings.
If your broker uses a different timezone, contact me for more information.