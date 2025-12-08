X Fusion AI
X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System
Classic Strategies × Neural-Adaptive Engine = More Stable, More Robust, More Controlled
1. Product Overview
X Fusion AI is a next-generation intelligent trading system that combines classic, battle-tested trading frameworks with a neural-like adaptive logic layer.
Based on more than ten years of real market structure research, and validated through extensive backtesting and live trading, it merges traditional trading logic with modern AI-style thinking to focus on:
Strong adaptability to different market environments
Higher stability and consistency
Lower and more controlled drawdown
Smarter entries and filtering of market noise
The goal of this system is not to “predict” the market.
Instead, it attempts to follow the Market Flow and uses neuron-inspired adaptive logic to continuously adjust its decision-making process, aiming to reduce common weaknesses of traditional strategies during ranging markets and structural reversals.
2. Live Signal
Live signal (hosted on MQL5):
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347683
(Traders are encouraged to review both the signal and backtests to evaluate style and risk characteristics.)
3. Recommended Instruments and Operating Environment
Recommended symbols: GBPUSD, EURUSD
Timeframe: M15
Minimum recommended deposit (approximate):
Strategy 1: from around 500 USD
Strategy 2: from around 1 000 USD
Recommended deposit: 2 000 USD or more for more stable operation
Leverage guidelines:
-
Strategy 1: no strict requirement (standard leverage accounts are acceptable)
-
Strategy 2: at least 1:200 recommended; 1:500 or higher is preferable
(Very low leverage such as 1:30 may limit the normal behaviour of this strategy mode.)
Account type: ECN / RAW or other low-spread accounts are recommended
Environment: a stable VPS is recommended, with the platform running 24/5 as much as possible
4. Quick Start Guide
Attach the EA to a GBPUSD or EURUSD M15 chart.
Make sure “Algo Trading / Auto Trading” is allowed in the terminal and in the EA settings.
Choose Strategy 1 or Strategy 2 based on your account size and risk tolerance.
The system will then automatically analyse the market and execute trades according to its internal logic.
If the status shows RUNNING and there are no error messages in the Experts/Journal tabs, the EA is working normally.
5. Core Logic: Neural-Like Adaptive Logic and Hybrid Architecture
Neural-Like Adaptive Logic (Core Technology)
The proprietary Neural-Like Adaptive Logic is designed to improve the overall behaviour of the strategy:
Automatically adjusts internal strategy weighting according to market structure
Differentiates between trending, ranging and high-volatility conditions
Attempts to filter out false breakouts and low-quality noise
Switches to more conservative safety modes during extreme or abnormal conditions
Aims to reduce the probability of long losing streaks and deep drawdowns
Compared with conventional EAs, X Fusion AI’s decision logic and long-term stability in complex environments have been specifically optimized, with the goal of improving sustainability under controlled risk.
Hybrid Architecture: Classic Strategies × Artificial Intelligence
The system integrates several strategic components that have remained valid over more than a decade of market data, including:
Trend momentum logic
Pullback detection modules
Compression and breakout structure detection
High/low structural filters
Volatility analysis modules
The AI-style engine dynamically combines these components and adjusts internal parameters according to the current market state.
Classic trading structures provide stability and clarity, while the adaptive logic adds flexibility and noise resistance. The main objective is to improve long-term robustness and adaptability while keeping drawdown under control.
6. Multi-Layer Protection System (Prop Firm Friendly)
X Fusion AI has been designed with common prop firm rules in mind and supports multiple risk profiles.
The built-in risk management and safety mechanisms include:
Dynamic stop loss / take profit management
Consecutive loss protection logic
Automatic break-even and stop-loss advancement
Automatic reduction of trading frequency during high-volatility periods
Major news filtering module
Equity compartment / capital segmentation safety modes
It can be configured to align with typical prop firm requirements such as daily loss limits, maximum overall drawdown and total loss constraints.
Traders can further tune configurations according to their own needs and testing.
7. Data Foundation and Training Environment
The system was developed and optimized using:
Approximately 10 years of high-quality tick data
Stress tests covering extreme scenarios (including strong one-sided and sudden moves)
Full trading session coverage, including major events such as NFP and rate decisions
An optimization process guided by real market structure and risk control, rather than only aiming for visually perfect backtest curves
8. Pricing and Future Adjustments
Current launch phase pricing:
Launch price (first 7 days): 399 USD
Planned next price: 599 USD
Target long-term price: 999 USD
Future prices may be adjusted based on further updates, market feedback and the cost of ongoing maintenance.
The actual price is always the one shown on the MQL5 Market product page.
9. Official MQL5 Channel
Traders who are interested in this product, or who have purchased it, are encouraged to subscribe to the official MQL5 channel to receive:
System update information
Periodic discount notifications
Strategy explanations and usage suggestions
Example parameter templates
Important announcements and risk reminders
Official MQL5 channel (inside MQL5.com):
https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tendmaster
10. Technical Support
Buyers of this product will receive future updates and technical support within reasonable limits (installation help, parameter explanations and answers to common questions).
If you encounter any issues, abnormal behaviour, or are unsure how to choose suitable parameters and risk levels, it is recommended to contact us first via private message on MQL5. We will do our best to reply within 24 hours on trading days and help investigate and resolve the situation.
For users who have already purchased the product, we can provide on request:
Recommended reference configurations (example parameter templates)
Basic usage notes and important considerations
This can help you better adapt the system to your specific broker environment and account conditions.
Your feedback is very important for the continuous improvement of this product, and we appreciate it if you give us the opportunity to provide support and optimize your experience before leaving a public review.
Author profile (MQL5 private messages):
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008
11. Risk Warning
Forex and CFD trading carries a high level of risk and may lead to partial or total loss of capital.
Past performance and backtest results do not guarantee future outcomes.
Before trading with real funds, it is strongly recommended to test the EA on a demo account or with small lot sizes.
Please always choose risk modes and parameter settings that are appropriate for your account size and personal risk tolerance.