X Fusion AI

X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System
Classic Strategies × Neural-Adaptive Engine = More Stable, More Robust, More Controlled

1. Product Overview

X Fusion AI is a next-generation intelligent trading system that combines classic, battle-tested trading frameworks with a neural-like adaptive logic layer.
Based on more than ten years of real market structure research, and validated through extensive backtesting and live trading, it merges traditional trading logic with modern AI-style thinking to focus on:

  • Strong adaptability to different market environments

  • Higher stability and consistency

  • Lower and more controlled drawdown

  • Smarter entries and filtering of market noise

The goal of this system is not to “predict” the market.
Instead, it attempts to follow the Market Flow and uses neuron-inspired adaptive logic to continuously adjust its decision-making process, aiming to reduce common weaknesses of traditional strategies during ranging markets and structural reversals.

2. Live Signal

Live signal (hosted on MQL5):
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347683

(Traders are encouraged to review both the signal and backtests to evaluate style and risk characteristics.)

3. Recommended Instruments and Operating Environment

Recommended symbols: GBPUSD, EURUSD
Timeframe: M15

Minimum recommended deposit (approximate):

  • Strategy 1: from around 500 USD

  • Strategy 2: from around 1 000 USD

Recommended deposit: 2 000 USD or more for more stable operation

Leverage guidelines:

  • Strategy 1: no strict requirement (standard leverage accounts are acceptable)

  • Strategy 2: at least 1:200 recommended; 1:500 or higher is preferable
    (Very low leverage such as 1:30 may limit the normal behaviour of this strategy mode.)

Account type: ECN / RAW or other low-spread accounts are recommended
Environment: a stable VPS is recommended, with the platform running 24/5 as much as possible

4. Quick Start Guide

  1. Attach the EA to a GBPUSD or EURUSD M15 chart.

  2. Make sure “Algo Trading / Auto Trading” is allowed in the terminal and in the EA settings.

  3. Choose Strategy 1 or Strategy 2 based on your account size and risk tolerance.

  4. The system will then automatically analyse the market and execute trades according to its internal logic.

  5. If the status shows RUNNING and there are no error messages in the Experts/Journal tabs, the EA is working normally.

5. Core Logic: Neural-Like Adaptive Logic and Hybrid Architecture

Neural-Like Adaptive Logic (Core Technology)

The proprietary Neural-Like Adaptive Logic is designed to improve the overall behaviour of the strategy:

  • Automatically adjusts internal strategy weighting according to market structure

  • Differentiates between trending, ranging and high-volatility conditions

  • Attempts to filter out false breakouts and low-quality noise

  • Switches to more conservative safety modes during extreme or abnormal conditions

  • Aims to reduce the probability of long losing streaks and deep drawdowns

Compared with conventional EAs, X Fusion AI’s decision logic and long-term stability in complex environments have been specifically optimized, with the goal of improving sustainability under controlled risk.

Hybrid Architecture: Classic Strategies × Artificial Intelligence

The system integrates several strategic components that have remained valid over more than a decade of market data, including:

  • Trend momentum logic

  • Pullback detection modules

  • Compression and breakout structure detection

  • High/low structural filters

  • Volatility analysis modules

The AI-style engine dynamically combines these components and adjusts internal parameters according to the current market state.

Classic trading structures provide stability and clarity, while the adaptive logic adds flexibility and noise resistance. The main objective is to improve long-term robustness and adaptability while keeping drawdown under control.

6. Multi-Layer Protection System (Prop Firm Friendly)

X Fusion AI has been designed with common prop firm rules in mind and supports multiple risk profiles.

The built-in risk management and safety mechanisms include:

  • Dynamic stop loss / take profit management

  • Consecutive loss protection logic

  • Automatic break-even and stop-loss advancement

  • Automatic reduction of trading frequency during high-volatility periods

  • Major news filtering module

  • Equity compartment / capital segmentation safety modes

It can be configured to align with typical prop firm requirements such as daily loss limits, maximum overall drawdown and total loss constraints.
Traders can further tune configurations according to their own needs and testing.

7. Data Foundation and Training Environment

The system was developed and optimized using:

  • Approximately 10 years of high-quality tick data

  • Stress tests covering extreme scenarios (including strong one-sided and sudden moves)

  • Full trading session coverage, including major events such as NFP and rate decisions

  • An optimization process guided by real market structure and risk control, rather than only aiming for visually perfect backtest curves

8. Pricing and Future Adjustments

Current launch phase pricing:

  • Launch price (first 7 days): 399 USD

  • Planned next price: 599 USD

  • Target long-term price: 999 USD

Future prices may be adjusted based on further updates, market feedback and the cost of ongoing maintenance.
The actual price is always the one shown on the MQL5 Market product page.

9. Official MQL5 Channel

Traders who are interested in this product, or who have purchased it, are encouraged to subscribe to the official MQL5 channel to receive:

  • System update information

  • Periodic discount notifications

  • Strategy explanations and usage suggestions

  • Example parameter templates

  • Important announcements and risk reminders

Official MQL5 channel (inside MQL5.com):
https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tendmaster

10. Technical Support

Buyers of this product will receive future updates and technical support within reasonable limits (installation help, parameter explanations and answers to common questions).

If you encounter any issues, abnormal behaviour, or are unsure how to choose suitable parameters and risk levels, it is recommended to contact us first via private message on MQL5. We will do our best to reply within 24 hours on trading days and help investigate and resolve the situation.

For users who have already purchased the product, we can provide on request:

  • Recommended reference configurations (example parameter templates)

  • Basic usage notes and important considerations

This can help you better adapt the system to your specific broker environment and account conditions.

Your feedback is very important for the continuous improvement of this product, and we appreciate it if you give us the opportunity to provide support and optimize your experience before leaving a public review.

Author profile (MQL5 private messages):
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008

11. Risk Warning

Forex and CFD trading carries a high level of risk and may lead to partial or total loss of capital.
Past performance and backtest results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Before trading with real funds, it is strongly recommended to test the EA on a demo account or with small lot sizes.
Please always choose risk modes and parameter settings that are appropriate for your account size and personal risk tolerance.


Altri dall’autore
TrendyFollow FX MT4
Chen Jia Qi
3.67 (3)
Experts
**Introduction** We are excited to introduce our latest MT4 EA, a powerful forex trading tool based on neural network learning. It draws on the training pattern of CHATGPT. It has learned from over a decade of historical data through neural network machine learning, so the results are very good. Live trading signal **Neural Network Learning** This EA is capable of continuously learning and adapting to market changes, providing you with the best trading decisions. However, the future does not al
TrendMaster FX MT4
Chen Jia Qi
4.44 (16)
Experts
Introducing our MT5 EA: Designed with advanced algorithms and utilizing deep learning technology, our Expert Advisor (EA) is crafted to assist you in the intricate world of forex trading. The system analyzes market behaviors and conducts transactions based on specific criteria, empowering you to engage with market trends more effectively. With the backing of nearly a decade of data, the EA employs deep learning to examine past market conditions, aiming to provide enhanced decision-making. Recom
Gold Garden MT4
Chen Jia Qi
5 (3)
Experts
Deep learning is reshaping gold trading, with intelligent assistants tending to trading gardens like skilled gardeners. The "Gold Garden" EA employs deep learning intelligent technology and 20 years of data training to significantly enhance strategy performance. With it, trading becomes more effortless and intelligent. Let's join hands to usher in the intelligent era and transform trading into a blissful garden. This will be your exclusive Gold Garden Steward. The MT5 version: Gold Garden MT5 6
RangeMaster FX MT4
Chen Jia Qi
Experts
EA Introduction The EA we have carefully crafted was previously an internal proprietary stable strategy tool. It focuses on capturing market patterns specific to time zones, standing out with high-frequency orders and a robust win rate, suitable for flexible traders with small capital. Whether from backtesting or live trading perspectives, it has demonstrated excellent stability, making it particularly suitable for users who wish to gradually accumulate profits in the forex market. We speak wi
TrendyFollow FX
Chen Jia Qi
4 (11)
Experts
We have added real-time computing power support for EURUSD, and now its live performance is better. The EA will automatically adjust the parameters and cannot be changed. Currently, we recommend using GBPUSD, with EURUSD as the second choice. Other currency pairs do not have real-time computing power support and are not recommended for use at this time. In the future, we will add currency pairs that support real-time calculations. you can currently use the default settings as they are. Live tra
TrendMaster FX
Chen Jia Qi
4.18 (76)
Experts
Presentazione del nostro EA MT5: Alimentato da algoritmi avanzati e tecnologia di apprendimento profondo, il nostro Expert Advisor (EA) è meticolosamente progettato per guidarvi attraverso il mondo intricato del trading sul forex. Il sistema analizza diligentemente le attività di mercato ed effettua operazioni in base a criteri prestabiliti, consentendovi di cogliere le tendenze di mercato in modo più efficace. Coppie di valute consigliate: Versione MT4:  TrendMaster FX MT4 Coppie di valute opz
TradesPlotter MT5
Chen Jia Qi
Indicatori
Let me introduce our ProfitPlotter indicator We are developing a technical indicator best suited for analyzing trading performance. It can display statistics of all currency pairs and trades of different magic numbers categorized on the same chart. You can specify the time range, magic number, specific currency pairs or profit statistic curves of all currency pairs for analysis. You can also click to jump to order positions and view order details, which greatly improves the usage experience. Mai
RangeMaster FX MT5
Chen Jia Qi
Experts
EA Introduction The EA we have carefully crafted was previously an internal proprietary stable strategy tool. It focuses on capturing market patterns specific to time zones, standing out with high-frequency orders and a robust win rate, suitable for flexible traders with small capital. Whether from backtesting or live trading perspectives, it has demonstrated excellent stability, making it particularly suitable for users who wish to gradually accumulate profits in the forex market. We speak wit
GoldMasterFusion MT5
Chen Jia Qi
3.67 (3)
Experts
【Gold Trading Smart Assistant - Fusion of Classic and Innovation】 Product Overview This EA is meticulously crafted for XAUUSD international gold, combining classic quantitative trading theory with modern technical analysis methods. By deeply analyzing market microstructure and price behavior patterns, it provides traders with a complete automated trading solution. After purchase, please contact us through the MQL5 messaging system for detailed instructions an
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione