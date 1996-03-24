Golden Hen EA

Overview

Golden Hen EA is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold).
It uses three independent, carefully optimized strategies to detect potential trend reversal points across multiple time horizons – short, medium, and long-term.

This EA is built for traders who want to catch market turning points early while keeping risk management simple and transparent.

All strategies have been stress-tested under different market conditions to provide reliable performance during ranging, trending, and volatile sessions.

Live Signal

Discounted price .  The price will increase by $100 with every 10 purchases.

Recommended Settings:

  • Timeframe: Any (works on all timeframes)

  • Leverage: Minimum 1:30

  • Deposit: Minimum $200

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Broker: All

⚠️ Warning: For best results, please use the recommended settings. Always adjust the lot size according to your personal risk tolerance.

Key Features

✅ 4 Strategies in One EA – Short, medium, and long-term reversal signals, all working independently.
✅ Advanced Price Action Filters – Identifies strong market reversals with minimal false signals.
✅ Operates using fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit levels for better risk control.
✅ Fully Automated – No manual intervention required.
✅ XAUUSD Only – Optimized exclusively for Gold, ensuring the best possible performance.
✅ Broker Friendly – Works with 4 or 5-digit brokers, ECN accounts, and supports FIFO compliance.

Risk Management


Built-in margin, lot size, and stop level validation.

Automatic error handling and order checks to ensure safe execution.

Adjustable Take Profit, lot size, and optional SL buffer for more control.

Why Choose This EA?

Instead of relying on a single trading setup, this EA uses three different perspectives of market structure.
This diversification helps reduce drawdowns and improve consistency – especially useful for traders who prefer steady, rule-based trading without emotional decision-making.


