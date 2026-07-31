# Divergence Radar Scanner





**Multi-Symbol, Multi-Timeframe Divergence Confluence Scanner for MetaTrader 5.**





Divergence Radar Scanner watches up to 30 symbols across up to 7 timeframes at once, detects Regular and Hidden divergences on RSI, MACD and Stochastic, and ranks every signal with a transparent, never-a-win-rate Confluence Score — all in one sortable dashboard matrix, with confirmed-bar alerts that never fire twice.





## Key Features





- **Multi-Symbol scanning** — Market Watch, a custom symbol list, or a ready-made preset (Forex Majors, Majors + Minors, Metals, Indices); broker prefixes/suffixes are resolved automatically.

- **Multi-Timeframe** — M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, any combination.

- **Three oscillators** — RSI, MACD and Stochastic, each independently switchable.

- **Regular & Hidden divergence**, on both highs and lows — four divergence types in total.

- **Confluence Score (0–95)** — a transparent, 7-part breakdown of setup quality (pivot strength, divergence strength, extreme-zone position, second-oscillator confirmation, higher-timeframe context, structural proximity, volatility health), frozen the moment a signal is confirmed. It is a setup-quality indicator, never a win-probability or profitability estimate.

- **Dashboard matrix** — one row per symbol, one column per timeframe, plus Best/Score/Age summary columns. Sort by symbol, score or age; filter by direction, divergence type, unread, or a minimum score; search by symbol; click any cell to open that chart.

- **Optional filters** — extreme-zone requirement, higher-timeframe trend alignment (Hidden divergences only), healthy-volatility requirement, second-oscillator confirmation requirement. All off by default, so nothing is ever hidden without you choosing it.

- **Alert engine** — Popup, Sound, Push and Email, with five distinct event types (New Confirmed, Score Threshold, Second Oscillator Confirmed, Higher-Timeframe Confirmed, Invalidated). Global + per-symbol cooldown. Never alerts on historical or filtered-out signals, never re-alerts the same event twice — not even after a terminal restart.

- **Persistence** — alert history and dashboard layout survive a restart. Corrupted state files are backed up, never silently discarded.

- **Non-repaint by design** — a signal only appears once every contributing pivot has actually confirmed; confirmed signals are never moved, deleted or re-scored afterwards.





## How Confirmation Works





Every pivot needs a configurable number of newer, non-exceeding bars to close before it counts as confirmed — that delay *is* the non-repaint guarantee. A signal's timestamp is the moment the *last* of its four contributing pivots confirmed, never the moment the underlying extreme actually happened. The chart marker sits on the confirmation bar; the pivot lines point back to where the extreme occurred — so the confirmation delay stays visible instead of being hidden from you.





## Ready-Made Configurations





The indicator ships with a deliberately balanced default configuration (Forex majors + minors, M15/H1/H4/D1, RSI + MACD). The product page and included documentation also describe recommended input combinations for four common trading styles — Forex Intraday, Swing Trading, XAUUSD, and a Conservative low-frequency setup — so you can reproduce any of them by changing a handful of inputs.





## Tested At Scale





Automated tests exercise the real scanning pipeline at up to 30 symbols × 6 timeframes × 3 oscillators (174 simultaneously scanned slots), plus dedicated handle-release and sustained-runtime stability checks — not just a quick manual check on one chart.





## Please Note





- This is an analysis and alerting tool. It never places, modifies or closes a trade, and it makes no promise of profit or a specific win rate.

- The Confluence Score describes setup quality only — always apply your own risk management.

- English UI. No DLLs, no external registration, no cloud service required.