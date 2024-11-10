ARC indicator
- Indicators
- Aleksandr Goryachev
- Version: 0.11
- Updated: 10 November 2024
- Activations: 5
ARC Indicator — an indicator based on three algorithms: analytical, which determines optimal entry points, and an exit algorithm. The indicator works for both buying and selling, making it well-suited for the Forex market. Exiting a trade is done at the best moment thanks to a specialized algorithm. Stop Loss levels are calculated automatically, and there are two modes available:
- Minimal Mode — suitable for scalping.
- Normal Mode — increases risk but also raises the number of successful trades and overall profit.
Settings:
- Indicator Color Theme — sets the color theme as shown in the screenshots;
- Stop Loss Size — sets the size of the Stop Loss, as described above;
- Step — the step for calculating the entry algorithm;
- Percent 1 — parameter for the analytical algorithm;
- Percent 2 — parameter for the analytical algorithm;
- Period — calculation period for the analytical algorithm;
- Percent 3 — determines the number of points the price must move to activate the exit from the trade; the higher the value, the more points are required;
- K — coefficient that has the greatest influence on the exit algorithm;
The most significant influence on the indicator's performance comes from the parameters: Step, Percent 1, Period, and K.
For any questions, feel free to reach out. Thank you in advance!
Best regards,
alex88