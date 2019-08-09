Wave Trend Indicator

The high and low band points made strictly according to Dow's theory can be used to distinguish the position of support and resistance, to identify the starting point of trend, and to stop and stop loss.



Whether you are a trend trader, an day short-term trader, or a scalp trader, I believe this indicator will be of great help to you.



For example, when the price goes down through the green line, the current short trend starts, and when the price goes up through the red line, the bull trend starts, the corresponding High and Low act as the effective stop-loss line for opening positions, and the corresponding reverse crossing act as the stop-loss position.



Of course, with other theories such as charts, Gann,Turtle、 and so on, indicators can play a greater role.



I won't go into any more details here. You can find other interesting uses of this indicator according to your trading strategy.



Indicators do not have external parameters, and the results will not be inconsistent according to the number of backtracking columns. All the conditions used are entirely from the market, that is, always follow the steps of the market.
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FFx MACD Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to Understand the Status: Green/Red square: histogram above/below 0 line Green square + Red bord
FFx RSI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: RSI above/below 50 line Green square + Red border: R
FFx Stoch Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Stoch above/below 50 line Green square + Red border:
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Cycle Low Indicator
Qian Ha
Indicators
Doing things and doing trading are time-sensitive, geographical and people-friendly. Usually, most of the time we only care about which price to open a position, which price to stop losses, and which price to stop earnings, which is called geographical advantage. Little attention is paid to when to open  a position, stop losses and stop earnings, which is called Tianshi. This indicator can help you find out when to do trading, when to turn off the computer to accompany your family, travel, a
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