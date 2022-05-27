FX Calendar on chart

Displays Forex Calendar events on the chart in the form of multi-colored lines, depending on the importance of the news. Displays the currency and the impact of the news (if available).

[OPTIONS:]
  • Display only news on a currency pair or All news.
  • Display news by major currencies (optional).
  • Setting the time interval of displayed news.
  • Selecting the importance of displayed events.
  • Displaying the effects of news (Impacts) and currency on the chart.












