FX Calendar on chart
- Utilities
- Andrei Sviatlichny
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 27 May 2022
Displays Forex Calendar events on the chart in the form of multi-colored lines, depending on the importance of the news. Displays the currency and the impact of the news (if available).
[OPTIONS:]
- Display only news on a currency pair or All news.
- Display news by major currencies (optional).
- Setting the time interval of displayed news.
- Selecting the importance of displayed events.
- Displaying the effects of news (Impacts) and currency on the chart.