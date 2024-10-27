Track Daily Gains RJS MT5

This Program will not execute any trades!

Works on any chart and any time frame!

This is the MT5 version.
MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/125496?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page#description

This Program will produce a comment box at the top left of the chart and show you your equity % difference throughout the day. Updating constantly in real time.

The daily resets back to zero on open of a new market open day. Using new current equity at start of day as reference for future calculations.

This Program is intended to help you track your possitive or negative gains in %. Helping you make more informed trading decisions.

I also have a program that will track your Daily, Weekly, Monthly and Yearly gains. If this is something that interests you, follow this link to find out more!
MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/125500?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page
MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/125598?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page

I also have a very exciting new trading EA which has the (Track all Gains RJS) incorparated and will seek to always been in a trade!! (Continuous Trading RJS) Follow this link to find out more!
MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/125471?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page
MT5: Coming soon!!


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Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
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Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
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