PulseBar MT5 Pro

PulseBar is a visual trading tool designed for MT5/MT4 that eliminates guesswork when planning your trades. It draws an interactive horizontal line on your chart that instantly calculates and displays the projected PnL (Profit/Loss) of your open positions (long or short) if the price were to reach that exact level. It is ideal for Price Action traders, Scalpers, and Day Traders who need to quickly and cleanly visualize Take Profit targets, partial exit levels, or risk zones without leaving the chart.


Key Features:

  • Real-Time PnL Calculation: Instantly shows potential profit or loss in your account currency right next to the projected line.
  • Multi-Position Support: Calculates the aggregated PnL if you have multiple open positions on the same symbol, or evaluates them individually.
  • Clean & Minimalist Interface: Designed not to clutter your workspace. Hide or show the elements as you need them.
  • Visual Risk Management: Perfect for visually evaluating your Risk/Reward (R:R) ratio before deciding to move a Stop Loss to Breakeven.


Keyboard Shortcuts for Fast Workflow:

Keep your hands on the keyboard and your eyes on the price action with these quick hotkeys:
  • [ R ] - Reset: Resets the line to its default position or the current price.
  • [ H ] - Hide/Show: Instantly hides or shows the line and the PnL panel to keep your chart completely clean.
  • [ G ] - Go to Breakeven: Smartly moves the line to the exact break-even point (PnL = 0.00), automatically factoring in the direction of your open trades.

Recommended products
Spread Monitor Live
Aleksandr Bezverkhikh
Utilities
Spread Monitor Live Real-time Spread Monitoring Tool for MT5 Version:   1.00 Last update:   15.06.2026 Author:   Aleksandr Bezverkhikh Description Spread Monitor Live   is a lightweight and efficient indicator for MetaTrader 5 that displays the current spread in real time directly on your chart. Perfect for scalpers, day traders, and anyone who needs to keep a close eye on trading conditions. The indicator shows the spread in points with clear color coding, allowing you to instantly s
FREE
Orange Indicator Quant Atlas
Sofien Kaabar
Indicators
Orange Indicator by Quant Atlas Creator:  https://www.quant-atlas.com/ Orange Indicator is a clean reversal focused indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to highlight potential turning points directly on the chart using simple orange buy and sell markers. The indicator focuses on moments where price may be transitioning out of short term exhaustion and into a possible reaction phase. When a bullish setup appears, an orange upward triangle is displayed below the candle. When a bearish setup appear
FREE
Limiter Drawdown App
Alain Bleeksma
Utilities
Limiter Drawdown EA – Automatic Account Protection for MetaTrader 5 Description Limiter Drawdown EA is a lightweight risk management tool for MetaTrader 5. It monitors your account drawdown in real time and will automatically close all open trades once the threshold you define is reached. This provides a reliable safeguard for any trading strategy. Main Functions Monitors equity versus balance continuously Closes all positions when your chosen drawdown percentage is reached Optionally removes
FREE
Sentinel News Filter
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Utilities
100% FREE — full version, no limitations, no registration. 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. If Sentinel helps your trading, please take a second to leave a review — it helps us a lot and keeps the tool free. More free tools from the same developer: - Aegis Account Protector (account-wide equity guard): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/
FREE
Stop Loss Magic Number by juravvlik
Alexandru Gisca
Utilities
Stop Loss Magic Number  Description All offsets in this utility are calculated in USD. A reliable Stop Loss manager for loss protection, auto trailing and profit locking. Suitable for both beginners and advanced traders thanks to simple and extended modes. Fully automates trade management and helps eliminate emotional decision-making. Utility Features   Default Mode — simple mode Designed for quick and easy use. Includes basic trade management logic: • loss protection (Loss Protection Offset)
FREE
AQ RiskOptimizer MT5
HIT HYPERTECH INNOVATIONS LTD
4 (1)
Utilities
Risk Optimizer is the absolute solution for applying risk management on your account. Bad risk management is the main reason that causes traders to lose money. Risk Optimizer calculates and suggests the correct lot size for each position according to your personal, customized risk profile. You can give directly your preferred risk as percentage (%) for each position or you can trust our algorithms to calculate and optimize according to your risk category selection. But it is not only that! Selec
FREE
Vantage Breakout
Alexandre Vincent Traber
Experts
Turn volatility expansions into structured, tiered profit-taking — Vantage Breakout trades adaptive ATR/SMA breakouts and manages every position with a disciplined 3-stage exit system, validated across Forex majors and Gold. Overview Vantage Breakout is an adaptive volatility breakout EA. It enters when price closes outside a dynamic band built from a Simple Moving Average offset by a multiple of the Average True Range, capturing genuine momentum expansions while filtering out noise. Every posi
FREE
EW Close All
Edgellence
Utilities
EW Close All – One Click. All Closed. EW Close All is a lightweight, multi-language Expert Advisor that lets you close all trades and cancel all pending orders instantly — with just one button click . Closes all open positions Cancels all pending orders Works on any symbol and timeframe Multi-language interface Clean, fast, and reliable Perfect for quick exits, risk control, or end-of-day cleanups. Stay in control — close everything in seconds with EW Close All .
FREE
Trade Panel Pro DEMO
Anton Zavialov
1 (1)
Utilities
Бесплатная версия советника Trade Panel PRO Данная торговая панель предназначена для быстрой и удобной торговли в один клик. Создавался продукт для частичной автоматизации своей личной ручной торговли  https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/1040299?source=Site+Profile+Seller Советник имеет ряд возможностей, а именно: Открытие BUY или SELL ордеров. SL выставляется ниже (выше)  минимальной (максимальной) цены, задаваемых в параметрах количества свечей. Размер TP рассчитывается в соотношении от размера S
FREE
Bneu Trade Manager
Marvinson Salavia Caballero
Utilities
Bneu Trade Manager is a professional trading utility Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to help manual traders plan, execute, protect and manage trades directly from a visual chart dashboard. It combines drag-and-drop trade planning, risk-based position sizing, one-click execution, pending orders, automated trade management for both EA and manual trades, protection tools, templates, reporting and performance analytics in one organized panel. The latest version includes a reorganized dash
FREE
Controller without limit MT5 Demo
Roger Perez Lugo
Utilities
It can only be used in EURCHF . The Expert Advisor is a great tool that allows you to control your trade with ease and precision. The tool can be moved in the graphs and offers the following characteristics: Instant order entry with a single click. Entry of pending orders using price tags and trend lines. Instant order closure with a single click. Instant order closure using trend lines as output levels that the broker can not see. We can modify the way to enter and exit the market, allowing us
FREE
Chart Link
David Gitau Gakunga
4.83 (12)
Utilities
Chart Link  allows you to control multiple charts from one chart or multiple charts from multiple charts. Features 1. Synchronised Scrolling :     Scrolling the master chart also scrolls all linked sub charts to the same position.     Sub charts inherit offset and auto-scroll settings from the master chart. 2. Synchronised Timeframe :     Switching the master chart timeframe also switches all linked sub charts. 3. Synchronised   Symbol   :     Switching the master chart symbol also switches all
FREE
Info Exporter MT5
Ramesh Maharjan
Utilities
Info Exporter MT5 supports exporting Terminal information, Account information, History Deals and History Orders to local csv file, send emails and export them directly to Google sheets using apps script deployed url.  You can choose between exporting to csv or exporting using email or exporting to google sheets. and you can even modify the exported file names and sheet names too. Input parameters used: export terminal informations? : choosing whether to export terminal informations or not. You
FREE
GOM Trade Manager
Wannapach Chinnaprapa
Utilities
GOM Trade Manager helps you execute trades the way you want it. Works on all instruments Forex, Commodities, & Crypto. It helps you with lot calculations, spread addition and balance calculations so you can just focus on actual trading. For full automatic planned management, stackable triggers and spread widening protection >> check out GOM Trade Manager Pro . ------------------------------------------NOTABLE FEATURES------------------------------------------ You set everything based on bid
FREE
MT5 to Telegram bot
Maksim Plotnikov
5 (1)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signals This utility is simple to use and supports a wide variety of settings: Pick your desired Telegram group and enter the bot token and the chat id Get notified when orders are placed, modified, executed, closed… or any combination of states Connect your broker account with Telegram and stop missing important notifications. Would you like to receive Telegram notifications? Are you looking for a simple way to share trade signals with your followers? Do you need to start docume
FREE
Incognito SL and TP for MT5
Christian Paul Anasco
5 (1)
Utilities
Ever thought of your broker stop hunting your stop losses? Incognito SL and TP is exactly what you need! As promised, version 1.1 now has the SL and TP lines that can easily be adjusted by the user. ========================================== INPUTS: SL: Exact price you want the orders for the chart symbol to close when this SL price was hit. Set to 0 for no SL. TP: Exact price you want the orders for the chart symbol to close when this TP price was hit. Set to 0 for no TP. ======================
FREE
Trade Health Dashboard Indicator
Botond Ratonyi
Indicators
Check out our website at ergodiclabs.co . Trade Health Indicator A vital-signs monitor for your trading account. Most stats panels show you win rate and profit — this one reads the health of your strategy and tells you, in plain language, whether your edge is real or just lucky. It reads your closed trade history directly from the account, reconstructs every position, and surfaces the diagnostics that a pretty equity curve hides — starting with the single most overlooked one: how long you hold
FREE
Global Market Sessions Visual Analyzer
Akhmad Khoirul Anam
5 (1)
Utilities
Global Market Sessions – Visual Analyzer for MT5 A lightweight MT5 indicator that visually maps Tokyo, London and New York sessions, auto-detects broker timezone & DST, and highlights the best liquidity windows for smarter trading. See the market’s rhythm at a glance. Trade with clarity, precision, and confidence. Overview Global Market Sessions is a powerful yet easy-to-use MT5 indicator that visually displays the world’s major trading sessions (Tokyo, London, New York) directly on your chart
FREE
Symbol Cost Monitor
Andrei Strashko
Utilities
Symbol Cost Monitor is a professional analytical utility for MetaTrader 5 designed to provide fast control over trading costs across multiple instruments simultaneously. Spread and swap directly affect the final trading result. This is especially important for scalping, active intraday trading, holding positions for several days, and working with multiple symbols at the same time. The standard MetaTrader 5 interface does not provide a convenient way to compare all these parameters in one window,
FREE
Track Daily Gains RJS MT5
Robert Jasinski-sherer
Utilities
This Program will not execute any trades! Works on any chart and any time frame! This is the MT5 version. MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/125496?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page#description This Program will produce a comment box at the top left of the chart and show you your equity % difference throughout the day. Updating constantly in real time. The daily resets back to zero on open of a new market open day. Using new current equity at start of day as reference for
FREE
HB Trading Bot
Khalil Adnan Wakim
Utilities
HB Trading Bot – Professional Risk & Trade Management for MT5 HB Trading Bot is a professional risk management and trade management Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5 . It does not open trades . Instead, it manages already opened positions with strict, rule-based logic to help traders protect their capital and remove emotional decision-making from trading. Most trading losses are caused by psychology, not poor analysis. HB Trading Bot was built to solve this problem by enforcing discipline
FREE
Common Stop Loss Beta
Igor Ivanov
Utilities
The utility for setting a common stop loss for multiple orders. Beta version. After the test,  common take profit function will be added, orders close function will be added , and other necessary features will be added. Please do not give bad ratings to this free beta version. If you like it, give it a good rating and write to the author about any errors you find and what you would like to see in the utility. I made this utility for myself and use it daily. I am sharing it with you. A commercial
FREE
Order Manager Pro
Breneer Jacinto
Utilities
Order Manager Pro: The Ultimate Trade Management Panel Take full control of your manual trading with Order Manager Pro , the all-in-one trade management utility designed for speed, precision, and flexibility. Stop juggling multiple windows and complex calculations. This powerful panel places every critical trading function right on your chart, allowing you to react to market movements instantly and manage your risk flawlessly. Whether you are a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, this tool wi
FREE
TradeVision Pro
Ian Nganga Comba
Experts
TradeVisonPro Forex Analyzer Pro MT5 Trading Account Analytics and Monitoring Dashboard TradeVisonPro Forex Analyzer Pro is a trading analytics and account monitoring solution designed for MetaTrader 5 users. The product organizes MT5 trading data in a structured web-based dashboard, allowing traders to review account information, monitor open positions, analyze trading history, track strategies, maintain a trading journal, and review performance statistics. TradeVisonPro Forex Analyzer Pro is d
FREE
Slippage Monitor MT5
Ziheng Zhuang
4.33 (3)
Utilities
This EA is designed to monitor the slippage of opening and closing orders, and save the records in csv file. It is useful to record the slippage and evaluate brokers. The record files are saved in the folder  MT5_Data_Folder\MQL5\Files.  Go to   "File " --> "Open Data Folder"   . Warning :   Do NOT open the files directly, otherwise it will affect the exectution of EA, just copy them to another folder and open them. Usage: Open a chart and load the EA on it, just need only one EA to run, it mo
FREE
Nikkei225 Gap ContinuationEA
Francesc Jordi Mallol Nolden
Experts
Nikkei 225 Gap Continuation EA Automated opening-gap continuation strategy for the Nikkei 225 Nikkei 225 Gap Continuation EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 designed specifically for the Japanese stock index. It searches for significant opening gaps and enters only when price action confirms a possible continuation in the same direction. The strategy combines the opening gap, a configurable opening range and session VWAP confirmation. It also includes risk-based position sizing,
FREE
Chart EA Builder
Mostafa Saad Saeed Shawara
Utilities
Chart EA Builder — Visual EA Builder Directly on the Chart Overview: The Bridge to Automation Every trader wants to automate their winning strategies, but the journey is often blocked by frustrating obstacles: the steep learning curve of MQL5 programming, the endless and costly cycle of the freelancer trap, the risks of unverified AI-generated code, or the rigidity of clunky web-based builders. We built Chart EA Builder to eliminate these barriers. Turn your strategies into automated EAs in a si
FREE
VPS Health Check
Andrii Soma
5 (1)
Utilities
Description: The VPS Health Check EA is a MetaTrader 5 utility designed to monitor the connection to your broker and provide timely notifications regarding the status of the connection. This tool ensures that you are immediately informed of any connection issues, helping to maintain the stability and reliability of your trading activities. Features: Connection Check Modes: Choose between checking the connection on each new candle or at a specific time of day. Customizable Time: Set the exact hou
FREE
Global Time Countdown
Patrick Omar Sanduyogan
Utilities
Global Time – Trading Sessions Indicator Stay synchronized with the market, no matter your broker’s server time. Global Time gives you a clear, real-time view of the major trading sessions — Asia, London, and New York — directly on your chart. Designed with a modern and minimal interface, it helps you instantly understand which market is active and when key sessions overlap. Perfect for traders who rely on timing, volatility, and session-based strategies. Key Features: Real-time session clocks (
FREE
News Expert MT5
Maksim Neimerik
Utilities
Introduction Welcome to the world of Forex trading, where every tick of the market can be influenced by news events. Introducing our expert advisor for MetaTrader, your ultimate tool for navigating the complexities of news trading. This innovative advisor is specifically designed to automate your trading strategy during key macroeconomic releases, ensuring you never miss an opportunity.  When important indicators are announced, volatility often spikes, creating potential for profit. Our expert
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (215)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (668)
Utilities
Trade Manager MT5 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, crypto, or future
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.97 (144)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally fast trade copying with the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking t
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.88 (166)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks. Before making a purchase, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Download the trial version of the application for a demonstration account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865 . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk cal
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (30)
Utilities
Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account. It supports both public and private Telegram channels, and you can conn
Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
Abdul Jalil
5 (4)
Utilities
================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
Anchor Trade Manager
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (6)
Utilities
Anchor: The EA Manager Run your full EA portfolio without conflicts, without stacked risk, and without watching every chart yourself. Anchor coordinates up to 64 Expert Advisors on a single account, including daily loss protection built for prop firm rules. Attach Anchor to any chart. Type your EA names and magic numbers in one line. Click OK. Anchor begins coordinating immediately. Built for portfolios. Built for prop firms. Built for discipline. The Problem Running multiple EAs on the same acc
Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (3)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 5. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT5 terminal. An MT4 version is also available. Setup guide and app
Premium Trade Manager
Daniel Stein
5 (4)
Utilities
Premium Trade Manager - The Trade Panel With a Coach Built In Premium Trade Manager puts a trading coach inside your chart, with a full execution engine underneath it. Set the trade up the way you always do, then let Max, your AI trading coach, read that exact setup against your live account and give you a straight verdict before you commit: is the stop disciplined, is the risk sane, is a high-impact release minutes away, are you near a prop-firm limit. Below sits the engine that runs everything
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
Utilities
Professional Trade Copier for MetaTrader 5 Fast, professional, and reliable trade copier for MetaTrader . COPYLOT allows you to copy Forex trades between MT4 and MT5 terminals with support for Hedge and Netting accounts. COPYLOT MT5 version supports: - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting to MT5 Netting - MT4 to MT5 Hedge - MT4 to MT5 Netting MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF How To Buy How To Install How to get Log Files H
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.56 (50)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . PROMOTION - If you have already purchased the "Trade Copier MT5," you can receive the "Trade Copier MT4" for free (for copying MT4 > MT5 and MT4 < MT5). For more detailed information about the conditions, please contact us via private message
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Power Candles Strategy Scanner - Self-Optimizing Multi-Symbol Setup Finder Power Candles Strategy Scanner runs the same self-optimizing engine that powers the Power Candles indicator - on every symbol in your Market Watch, side by side. One panel tells you which symbols are statistically tradable right now, which strategy wins on each, the optimal Stop Loss / Take Profit pair, and pings you the moment a fresh signal fires. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.75 (16)
Utilities
LIMITED SUMMER SALE -40% !   ONLY $30 insead of $50!  Maximum real discount!  ONLY UNTIL 08/22 HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! full description   ::  demo-version  :: 60-sec-video-description Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss and take-p
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Utilities
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (23)
Utilities
Multifunctional tool: Lot Calculator, Grid Orders, R/R ratio, Trade Manager, Supply and Demand zones, Price Action and much more Demo version   |   User manual Trade Assistant   doesn't work in the strategy tester : you can download the   Demo Version HERE  to test the utility . Contact me   for any questions  / ideas for improvement / in case of a bug found If you need a MT4 version, it is available here Simplify, speed up and automate your trading   process . Expand the standard terminal capa
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (7)
Utilities
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Utilities
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
Utilities
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
Utilities
Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 — professional one-click trading from chart and keyboard A powerful trading panel for active manual trading, designed to open, manage, and close trades far faster and more efficiently than the standard MetaTrader interface. This panel is built for traders who want full control over positions, pending orders, profit management, and trading execution inside one professional workspace. This is not just another utility. It is a complete trading cockpit for MetaTrader
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Equity Protect Pro MT5
Shi Jie He
5 (5)
Utilities
Equity Protect Pro: Your Comprehensive Account Protection Expert for Worry-Free Trading If you're looking for features like account protection, equity protection, portfolio protection, multi-strategy protection, profit protection, profit harvesting, trading security, risk control programs, automatic risk control, automatic liquidation, conditional liquidation, scheduled liquidation, dynamic liquidation, trailing stop loss, one-click close, one-click liquidation, and one-click restore, Equity P
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.6 (5)
Utilities
The one EA every MetaTrader trader should be running, but isn't. Most accounts don't blow up because the strategy was wrong. They blow up because, in a bad moment, a trader let a loss run, doubled down, held trades into the weekend, gave back a winning week, or forgot the daily prop-firm limit by one bad click. KT Equity Protector is the automated guardian that won't let that happen. Install it on one chart. Set your rules once in a guided, plain-English wizard: daily loss, max drawdown, profit
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Utilities
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
Utilities
Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
Utilities
Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
More from author
PulseBar MT4 Pro
Oscar Gomez Fuente
Utilities
PulseBar is a visual trading tool designed for MT5/MT4 that eliminates guesswork when planning your trades. It draws an interactive horizontal line on your chart that instantly calculates and displays the projected PnL (Profit/Loss) of your open positions (long or short) if the price were to reach that exact level. It is ideal for Price Action traders, Scalpers, and Day Traders who need to quickly and cleanly visualize Take Profit targets, partial exit levels, or risk zones without leaving the
FREE
TradePulseMonitor MT4 Pro
Oscar Gomez Fuente
Utilities
TradePulseMonitor for MetaTrader 4 & 5 Overview: TradePulseMonitor   is a comprehensive, real-time dashboard indicator designed for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. It provides traders with an at-a-glance overview of their account's financial health, risk exposure, position metrics, and historical performance. By consolidating critical data into a single, customizable on-chart dashboard, it eliminates the need to constantly check the Terminal window, allowing for faster and more informed trading
FREE
TradePulseMonitor MT5 Pro
Oscar Gomez Fuente
Utilities
TradePulseMonitor for MetaTrader 4 & 5 Overview: TradePulseMonitor is a comprehensive, real-time dashboard indicator designed for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. It provides traders with an at-a-glance overview of their account's financial health, risk exposure, position metrics, and historical performance. By consolidating critical data into a single, customizable on-chart dashboard, it eliminates the need to constantly check the Terminal window, allowing for faster and more informed trading de
FREE
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review