PulseBar MT5 Pro

The utility for setting a common stop loss for multiple orders. Beta version. After the test, common take profit function will be added, orders close function will be added , and other necessary features will be added. Please do not give bad ratings to this free beta version. If you like it, give it a good rating and write to the author about any errors you find and what you would like to see in the utility. I made this utility for myself and use it daily. I am sharing it with you. A commercial

FREE