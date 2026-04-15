Local Trade Copier and Safety Manager











The Local Trade Copier & Safety Manager is an institutional-grade, ultra-low latency local trade replication and equity protection system designed specifically for MetaTrader 5.

Engineered for professional traders, account managers, and Prop Firm challengers, this software operates via a secure, high-speed binary stream written directly to your local PC or VPS. It achieves near-instantaneous execution speed without using external DLLs, cloud servers, or slow network pipelines, making it 100% compliant with MQL5 Market safety guidelines.

💎 KEY PREMIUM STRENGTHS

📍 Price-Action Relative Distance Replication (SL / TP & Pendings)

Unlike standard retail copiers that replicate nominal price coordinates, our system utilizes a revolutionary Absolute Price Delta Synchronization.

The Problem with Competitors: Different brokers use distinct liquidity pools, resulting in price feed gaps, spread variations, and quote mismatches (e.g., GER40 at 18,250 on Broker A vs. DE40 at 18,262 on Broker B). Replicating absolute prices leads to broken protection levels, premature stop-outs, or rejected orders.

Our Solution: Our system calculates the exact relative distance in points from the entry price ( the raw Price Action setup ) and replicates it proportionally on the Slave terminal. Protection levels (SL/TP) and Pending Orders (Limits/Stops) are placed in perfect harmony with the actual market structure, ensuring identical risk distribution regardless of broker-side price feeds or spread anomalies.

Smart Spread Buffer: Apply automatic asset-class safety margins (Forex, Indices, Commodities, Cryptos) to the Slave's Stop Loss. This prevents local broker spread spikes from triggering premature stop-outs before the Master's trade has actually exited.

🔍 Zero-Latency Fuzzy Symbol Auto-Mapper

Eliminate the headache of manual suffix configuration and asset-name mismatches.

Fuzzy Auto-Match Engine: The copier automatically scans active market specifications and contract details to translate symbols (e.g., US100 to NASDAQ, GER40 to DE40Cash, Gold to XAUUSD) and automatically strips broker-specific prefixes/suffixes (e.g., .raw, .m, .ecn).

Microsecond RAM Caching: Once a symbol translation is resolved, it is stored in a high-speed memory cache. Subsequent ticks skip parsing and resolve in microseconds, eliminating execution latency.

Manual Override Priority: A dedicated manual translation input allows you to easily override the auto-engine for custom pairs or exotic setups.

📊 VMPP-Based Lot Sizing

Volume replication uses a proprietary Value-per-Lot-per-Point (VMPP) engine. It scales trade sizes proportionally by analyzing the contract's tick size, tick value, and account equity ratios. This prevents rounding errors and volume-step mismatches between accounts with different leverage or deposit currencies.

🛡️ PROP FIRM & DRAWDOWN PROTECTION SAFEGUARDS

This EA is heavily optimized for managing challenges and multiple funded accounts under strict drawdown limits:

Daily Loss Guard: Automatically calculates start-of-day balance (factoring in commissions, swap, and closed deals) and monitors equity in real-time. If the limit is breached, the EA instantly liquidates all active trades, deletes pending orders, and stops.

Flash Crash Protection: A sliding 4-minute window monitors sudden vertical equity drops, protecting the account from rapid market crashes.

Equity Target Guards (High/Low): Set hard limits to lock in profits once a challenge goal is met, or preserve remaining capital.

Transaction Spam Guard: Automatically throttles order frequency to prevent transactional loops and broker bans during fast-market events.

👤 COPY-TRADING ANTI-DETECTION FILTERS

For traders managing multiple challenges across prop firms that prohibit identical, synchronized executions:

Delayed Execution: Artificially delay opening based on minimum time constraints.

Price Action Profit Filter: Only trigger the Slave order after the Master's trade has reached a minimum profit threshold in points.

Slippage Footprint: These filters naturally diversify entry prices and execution timestamps, creating distinct trading footprints on each account while maintaining the core strategy.

🛠️ COMPREHENSIVE FEATURES