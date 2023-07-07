Filter This

5

This is the script needed to use The News Filter. This script selects any chart that you want to filter and sends the inputs to The News Filter program. Every input is specific to that chart, so you have the flexibility of setting different inputs for every chart. Links to The News Filter (free demo) can be found below:

The News Filter Guide + Download Links


News selection

  • News source is Forex Factory's economic calendar.
  • Feature to add your own custom news events.
  • Selection can be based on any number of currencies.
  • Selection can also be based on keyword identification.
  • Selection based on news impact.
  • Automatic mode where only news related to current chart is selected.
  • News source is refreshed automatically according to user input minutes to refresh.
  • Input minutes before and after news to filter.


Order management choices

  • Closing of open positions before news with the option to restore them afterwards.
  • Deletion of pending orders before news with the option to restore them afterwards.
  • Remove stop-loss and take-profit levels before news with the option to restore them afterwards.
  • Move stop-loss and take-profit levels before news with the option to restore them afterwards.
  • Easy selection of orders to manage based on chart symbol, magic numbers and comments.


Other features

  • Automatic detection of expert advisor and manual setup.
  • Stops other expert advisors from opening new positions during news by removing them.
  • Unique inputs for every filtered chart.
  • Automatic GMT detection.
  • Interactive news display.
  • Plot vertical lines during news time.
  • Useful notification system to MT4 mobile.

Setup

  1. Attach The News Filter to any new, empty chart. This will be the main chart used to display all currently filtered charts.
  2. Attach "Filter This" to any chart you wish to filter. If attached to a chart without an expert advisor, it will automatically be filtered as a manual setup. If attached to a chart with an expert advisor, it will automatically detect the expert advisor.
  3. Click "Filter Selected" on the main chart.

That's all you need to do to filter news from any chart you want. For a more in-depth instruction and demonstration, please refer to the YouTube video provided.


Reviews 11
Raz8714
29
Raz8714 2024.03.13 06:58 
 

A must have features when you have EA and it help to automated the process for you easier.

alpha1137
123
alpha1137 2024.03.03 17:25 
 

havent tried it yet but excited to see it in action seems good and a good value support has been responsive

Wan Mohammad Shazly Bin Wan Zulkifli
632
Wan Mohammad Shazly Bin Wan Zulkifli 2024.02.29 19:55 
 

Discover the ULTIMATE Utility for news filtering and COMPLETE Equity Protection! If you already have a profitable EA with a news filter, brace yourself for an upgrade that offers your account the ultimate safeguard it deserves. Setup is a breeze, thanks to the Auto broker time detection feature, making it an indispensable asset in the trading realm. It's akin to having multiple layers of life insurance, ensuring your peace of mind regardless of whether you possess the best EA on the market – this tool has got you covered. As they say, never leave home without it! Don't hesitate for a moment to invest in this gem and pair it with your existing EAs – once you do, you'll never look back. It's a must-buy!!! Worth every single penny. With this EA, I emphatically recommend it as a MUST-HAVE for ensuring your EQUITY and hard work are impeccably safeguarded. What truly stands out for me is the "FILTER THIS"... it's the cornerstone of this incredible tool, and guess what? It's absolutely FREE! A buddy system that flawlessly complements each other, designed to ensure every aspect of your trading journey is shielded. It's pure brilliance to separate these functions, offering seamless functionality and guaranteeing every graph is safeguarded. This smart separation acts as a check and balance mechanism, leaving you, the customer, truly satisfied – just like me. Honestly, I've had top-tier EA's before, but when the CPI unexpectedly hit recently, it was a game-changer... until I found this and discovered that "FILTER THIS" and "The News Filter" are genuine lifesavers. Thank youuuuuuu..... muwahhh.

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Leolouiski Gan
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This product filters all expert advisors and manual charts during news time. It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from here onwards
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Leolouiski Gan
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This is the script needed to use   The News Filter . This script selects any chart that you want to filter and sends the inputs to   The News Filter   program. Every input is specific to that chart, so you have the flexibility of setting different inputs for every chart. Links to   The News Filter   (free demo) can be found below: The News Filter Guide + Download Links News selection News source is  Forex Factory's economic calendar . Feature to add your own custom news events . Selection can
FREE
Filter:
Cornelius Theo12
42
Cornelius Theo12 2024.08.03 17:39 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Raz8714
29
Raz8714 2024.03.13 06:58 
 

A must have features when you have EA and it help to automated the process for you easier.

alpha1137
123
alpha1137 2024.03.03 17:25 
 

havent tried it yet but excited to see it in action seems good and a good value support has been responsive

Wan Mohammad Shazly Bin Wan Zulkifli
632
Wan Mohammad Shazly Bin Wan Zulkifli 2024.02.29 19:55 
 

Discover the ULTIMATE Utility for news filtering and COMPLETE Equity Protection! If you already have a profitable EA with a news filter, brace yourself for an upgrade that offers your account the ultimate safeguard it deserves. Setup is a breeze, thanks to the Auto broker time detection feature, making it an indispensable asset in the trading realm. It's akin to having multiple layers of life insurance, ensuring your peace of mind regardless of whether you possess the best EA on the market – this tool has got you covered. As they say, never leave home without it! Don't hesitate for a moment to invest in this gem and pair it with your existing EAs – once you do, you'll never look back. It's a must-buy!!! Worth every single penny. With this EA, I emphatically recommend it as a MUST-HAVE for ensuring your EQUITY and hard work are impeccably safeguarded. What truly stands out for me is the "FILTER THIS"... it's the cornerstone of this incredible tool, and guess what? It's absolutely FREE! A buddy system that flawlessly complements each other, designed to ensure every aspect of your trading journey is shielded. It's pure brilliance to separate these functions, offering seamless functionality and guaranteeing every graph is safeguarded. This smart separation acts as a check and balance mechanism, leaving you, the customer, truly satisfied – just like me. Honestly, I've had top-tier EA's before, but when the CPI unexpectedly hit recently, it was a game-changer... until I found this and discovered that "FILTER THIS" and "The News Filter" are genuine lifesavers. Thank youuuuuuu..... muwahhh.

Pietro_1977
120
Pietro_1977 2023.12.24 12:22 
 

truly a great product. the developer is always very kind and very helpful

Ottaviano De Cicco
6870
Ottaviano De Cicco 2023.11.24 16:43 
 

Excellent filter.

Wessam Adib
1395
Wessam Adib 2023.10.26 23:49 
 

I used the indicator for a couple of days, I can confirm that it is solid and bug-free. My EA is many thousand lines of code, and the News Filter was able to remove and put back with all the settings. Quiet unique and well-built job. Thank you

Luca Madeddu
159
Luca Madeddu 2023.10.25 12:25 
 

Ottimo venditore competente e affidabile!!

Valerie Stephanov
63
Valerie Stephanov 2023.09.02 10:12 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ahmad Talib
45
Ahmad Talib 2023.07.15 14:28 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

sa3edos
599
sa3edos 2023.07.11 18:49 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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