SemiEA Martingale Dollar
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.32
- Updated: 7 May 2023
- Activations: 5
Semi Martingale EA
EA features:
- - EA helps to open recovery trades after the first trade placed by the trader.
- - This EA works well with other EA.
- - Trader is allow to open first trade based on his analysis, which increase the chances of closing the trades with Take Profit.
- - EA has fake take profit setting to confuse broker.
- - EA has trailing stoploss function, allow trader to maximize profit.
- - EA open recovery trade only at the opening of new candle if criteria are met.
- - Take Profit can be set as dollar.
- - StopLoss & CutLoss Functions.
- - Auto set to Breakeven when trade layers is reached.
- - Pipstep exponential making the distance between two trades dynamic.
EA Parameters explain
|Parameter
|Recommended
|Remarks
|TakeProfit Option:
|Pip TP
|- Dollar TP/ Pip TP
- There are two modes of TakeProfit for your trades.
|Fake TakeProfit(pip):
|50
|- This takeprofit is a hardcore setting which will reflect in your trade.
- This fuction is ignored when “Dollar TP” is chosen.
|Real TakeProfit(Pip):
|4
|- This is real takeprofit, it it usually lower than “Fake TakeProfit”.
- Your trade will hit this real takeprofit before hitting the fake takeprofit.
- This setting is ignored when “Dollar TP” is selected.
- “0” means Breakeven.
|StopLoss(Pip)
|- Set a StopLoss to trades.
| Real TakeProfit($$):
|- EA will calculate your required profit dollar and set it as a hardcore takeprofit in your trades.
- This function is ignored when “Pip TP” is chosen.
- “0” means Breakeven.
|Real StopLoss($$)
|- Close trade(s) when the amount stop loss is reached.
|Recovery Options
| Pipstep & Candle Closed/
Pipstep Only
|- "Pipstep & Candle Closed": New recovery trade open when the pipstep value is reached and at the closed of the current candle.
- "Pipstep Only": New recovery trade open when the pipstep value is reached.
| Pipstep:
|15
|- This is the minimum pip distance between two trades.
|Pipstep Exponential Rate:
|- Pipstep will increase according the this rate as the layer increases.
- Set at "1" means the pipstep will remain the same.
| Lotsize Exponential Rate:
|1.3
|- This is the multiply factor for the next trade lotsize.
- Example: (Setting at 1.3) if the first trade open with a lotsize of 0.10, the next trade will be 0.13.
- Set at “1” means that your following trades will have the same lotsize as your initial trade.
|Breakeven Level:
|5
|- When trades layer reach this setting, EA will set the take profit to the breakeven point.
- This function increase the level of protection to account, and reduce the chances of margin call.
|Breakeven Level + pip
|1
|- This is a compensation to breakeven point. while "0" = exact break even point, "1" means break even point + 1 pips (So when breakeven level is hit, trader actually has 1 pip of profit, and so on.
|Maximum Trade Allowed:
|- EA only permit to open the number of trade allowed.
|Maximum Spread Allowed:
|- When spread over this number, EA will not open new trade until spread drop below this amount.
|Trailing function:
|- True: turn on trailing function.
- False: turn off trailing function.
|Trailing Start pips:
|- “0” means trailing function will be activated when your trades breakeven.
- “10” means trailing function will be activated when your trades have a total profit of 10 pips.
|Trailing Distance:
|10
|- This is the distance from the current price when trailing function activated.
|CutLoss - Dollar
|- Close trade(s) when the amount stop loss is reached.
|CutLoss - Percentage (%)
|- Close trade(s) when the % of equity is reached.
|Automatic Start Trade
|True/False
|- This is for testing of EA functionality purpose. Please turn it to "FALSE".
|Backest Direction
|- Test on Buy/ Sell/ Buy & Sell
Notes in using this EA
PLEASE SET THE BACKTEST SETTING "AUTOMATIC START TRADE" TO "FALSE".
$1,000 ($10 cent account), below this capital is not recommended to use this tool.
Very useful EA. Help me on every trade I am working. I hope thiw EA will have more UI features to make trading more faster and more profitable