SemiEA Martingale Dollar

5

Semi Martingale EA

EA features:

  • - EA helps to open recovery trades after the first trade placed by the trader.
  • - This EA works well with other EA.
  • - Trader is allow to open first trade based on his analysis, which increase the chances of closing the trades with Take Profit.
  • - EA has fake take profit setting to confuse broker.
  • - EA has trailing stoploss function, allow trader to maximize profit.
  • - EA open recovery trade only at the opening of new candle if criteria are met.
  • - Take Profit can be set as dollar.
  • - StopLoss & CutLoss Functions.
  • - Auto set to Breakeven when trade layers is reached.
  • - Pipstep exponential making the distance between two trades dynamic.


    EA Parameters explain

    Parameter Recommended Remarks
    TakeProfit Option:  Pip TP - Dollar TP/ Pip TP
    - There are two modes of TakeProfit for your trades.
    Fake TakeProfit(pip):  50 - This takeprofit is a hardcore setting which will reflect in your trade.
    - This fuction is ignored when “Dollar TP” is chosen.
    Real TakeProfit(Pip):
    		 4 - This is real takeprofit, it it usually lower than “Fake TakeProfit”.
    - Your trade will hit this real takeprofit before hitting the fake takeprofit.
    - This setting is ignored when “Dollar TP” is selected.
    - “0” means Breakeven.
    StopLoss(Pip)    - Set a StopLoss to trades.
    Real TakeProfit($$):

    		- EA will calculate your required profit dollar and set it as a hardcore takeprofit in your trades.
    - This function is ignored when “Pip TP” is chosen.
    - “0” means Breakeven.
    Real StopLoss($$)    - Close trade(s) when the amount stop loss is reached.
    Recovery Options  Pipstep & Candle Closed/
     Pipstep Only                        		 - "Pipstep & Candle Closed": New recovery trade open when the pipstep value is reached and at the closed of the current candle.
    - "Pipstep Only": New recovery trade open when the pipstep value is reached. 
    Pipstep:
    		 15 - This is the minimum pip distance between two trades.
    Pipstep Exponential Rate:    - Pipstep will increase according the this rate as the layer increases. 
    - Set at "1" means the pipstep will remain the same.
    Lotsize Exponential Rate:
    		 1.3 - This is the multiply factor for the next trade lotsize.
    - Example: (Setting at 1.3) if the first trade open with a lotsize of 0.10, the next trade will be 0.13.
    - Set at “1” means that your following trades will have the same lotsize as your initial trade.
    Breakeven Level:   5 - When trades layer reach this setting, EA will set the take profit to the breakeven point.
    - This function increase the level of protection to account, and reduce the chances of margin call.
    Breakeven Level + pip   1 - This is a compensation to breakeven point. while "0" = exact break even point, "1" means break even point + 1 pips (So when breakeven level is hit, trader actually has 1 pip of profit, and so on.
    Maximum Trade Allowed:   - EA only permit to open the number of trade allowed.
    Maximum Spread Allowed:   - When spread over this number, EA will not open new trade until spread drop below this amount.
    Trailing function:   - True: turn on trailing function.
    - False: turn off trailing function.
    Trailing Start pips:     - “0” means trailing function will be activated when your trades breakeven.
    - “10” means trailing function will be activated when your trades have a total profit of 10 pips.
    Trailing Distance:  10 - This is the distance from the current price when trailing function activated.
    CutLoss - Dollar   Close trade(s) when the amount stop loss is reached.
    CutLoss - Percentage (%)   - Close trade(s) when the % of equity is reached.
    Automatic Start Trade  True/False - This is for testing of EA functionality purpose. Please turn it to "FALSE".
    Backest Direction 
    		- Test on Buy/ Sell/ Buy & Sell


    Notes in using this EA

    PLEASE SET THE BACKTEST SETTING "AUTOMATIC START TRADE" TO "FALSE". 

    $1,000 ($10 cent account), below this capital is not recommended to use this tool.


    Reviews 1
    Wan Suryolaksono
    1977
    Wan Suryolaksono 2021.11.27 08:11 
     

    Very useful EA. Help me on every trade I am working. I hope thiw EA will have more UI features to make trading more faster and more profitable

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    Wan Suryolaksono
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    Wan Suryolaksono 2021.11.27 08:11 
     

    Very useful EA. Help me on every trade I am working. I hope thiw EA will have more UI features to make trading more faster and more profitable

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