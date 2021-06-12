SemiEA Martingale Dollar

TakeProfit Option: Pip TP - Dollar TP/ Pip TP

- There are two modes of TakeProfit for your trades.



Fake TakeProfit(pip): 50 - This takeprofit is a hardcore setting which will reflect in your trade.

- This fuction is ignored when “Dollar TP” is chosen.



Real TakeProfit(Pip):

4 - This is real takeprofit, it it usually lower than “Fake TakeProfit”.

- Your trade will hit this real takeprofit before hitting the fake takeprofit.

- This setting is ignored when “Dollar TP” is selected.

- “0” means Breakeven.



StopLoss(Pip) - Set a StopLoss to trades.

Real TakeProfit($$):



- EA will calculate your required profit dollar and set it as a hardcore takeprofit in your trades.

- This function is ignored when “Pip TP” is chosen.

- “0” means Breakeven.



Real StopLoss($$) - Close trade(s) when the amount stop loss is reached.

Recovery Options Pipstep & Candle Closed/

Pipstep Only - "Pipstep & Candle Closed": New recovery trade open when the pipstep value is reached and at the closed of the current candle.

- "Pipstep Only": New recovery trade open when the pipstep value is reached.

Pipstep:

15 - This is the minimum pip distance between two trades.



Pipstep Exponential Rate: - Pipstep will increase according the this rate as the layer increases.

- Set at "1" means the pipstep will remain the same.

Lotsize Exponential Rate:

1.3 - This is the multiply factor for the next trade lotsize.

- Example: (Setting at 1.3) if the first trade open with a lotsize of 0.10, the next trade will be 0.13.

- Set at “1” means that your following trades will have the same lotsize as your initial trade.



Breakeven Level: 5 - When trades layer reach this setting, EA will set the take profit to the breakeven point.

- This function increase the level of protection to account, and reduce the chances of margin call.

Breakeven Level + pip 1 - This is a compensation to breakeven point. while "0" = exact break even point, "1" means break even point + 1 pips (So when breakeven level is hit, trader actually has 1 pip of profit, and so on.

Maximum Trade Allowed: - EA only permit to open the number of trade allowed.

Maximum Spread Allowed: - When spread over this number, EA will not open new trade until spread drop below this amount.

Trailing function: - True: turn on trailing function.

- False : turn off trailing function.



Trailing Start pips: - “0” means trailing function will be activated when your trades breakeven.

- “10” means trailing function will be activated when your trades have a total profit of 10 pips.



Trailing Distance: 10 - This is the distance from the current price when trailing function activated.



CutLoss - Dollar - Close trade(s) when the amount stop loss is reached.

CutLoss - Percentage (%) - Close trade(s) when the % of equity is reached.

Automatic Start Trade True/False - This is for testing of EA functionality purpose. Please turn it to "FALSE".

