SETUP FORWARD ALERT MESSAGE TO TELEGRAM / TO MARKET ORDERS

0
1 333
Setup Instructions:
|1. Open your Telegram APP and search for "BotFather"
|
|2. Type /start and click/type /newbot to create a new bot
|
|3. Give your bot a nickname and username
(e.g., nickname: RobotTrading and username:
TraderNghiepDuBot <-- username has to be ended by 'Bot').
Done !Congraduations on your new bot.
|
|4. Save your bot API token
(e.g. xxxxxxxxxx:yyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy)
|
|5. Create the channel or group (e.g. MT4 Send Signal)
to where you will be sending your signals and reports
(Note: must add you Bot and make it Admin)
|
|6. Send a dummy message to the bot.
You can use this example: /my_id @my_bot
a. Go to following url: https://api.telegram.org/botXXX:YYYY/getUpdates
(replace XXX:YYYY with your bot token) to WebBrowser
b. Find your Channel Name and message that you sent.
and you will see Chat_id
|
|7. In MT4, go to options/"Expert Advisors" and
add the URL: https://api.telegram.org
|
+ Download the attached "Alert Msg to Market Order (trial version), it run on Demo account only.
Download the attached "SaveAlertFile.ex4" and save to your folder MT4 Indicators.
Note: Windows 7 could not be compatible.
+ Latest version: 4.0
And source Script file if you want to make your messages to telegram channel.
Files: