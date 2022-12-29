SETUP FORWARD ALERT MESSAGE TO TELEGRAM / TO MARKET ORDERS

1. Open your Telegram APP and search for "BotFather"



2. Type /start and click/type /newbot to create a new bot





3. Give your bot a nickname and username

(e.g., nickname: RobotTrading and username:

TraderNghiepDuBot <-- username has to be ended by 'Bot').



Done !Congraduations on your new bot.





4. Save your bot API token

(e.g. xxxxxxxxxx:yyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy)





5. Create the channel or group (e.g. MT4 Send Signal)

to where you will be sending your signals and reports

(Note: must add you Bot and make it Admin)











6. Send a dummy message to the bot.

You can use this example: /my_id @my_bot



a. Go to following url: https://api.telegram.org/botXXX:YYYY/getUpdates

(replace XXX:YYYY with your bot token) to WebBrowser

b. Find your Channel Name and message that you sent.

and you will see Chat_id





