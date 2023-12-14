Range filter Buy and Sell 5min MT5

5

This indicator converted from 5 min Buy and Sell Range Filter - guikroth version on TradingView

Popularity of the Range Filter


The Range Filter is a very popular and effective indicator in its own right, with adjustments to the few simple settings it is possible to use the Range Filter for helping filter price movement, whether helping to determine trend direction or ranges, to timing breakout or even reversal entries. Its practical versatility makes it ideal for integrating it's signals into a variety of trading strategies or even other indicators.


Reviews 2
Dan IL
158
Dan IL 2024.08.04 10:02 
 

Great job, works exactly as it should be. Thanks

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Was: $299  Now: $99  Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings a
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Supply and Demand Zone simple
Nguyen Quoc Hung
Indicators
Supply and Demand indicator powered by advanced multi-timeframe fractal algorithms, Zone Merging technology, and full EA readiness. -  Finding the exact areas where institutional buying and selling occur is the key to successful trading. Advanced Supply & Demand Zones Simple  takes the guesswork out of chart analysis. By utilizing a dual-layered fractal calculation (Fast and Slow points) combined with dynamic ATR scaling, this indicator pinpoints high-probability reversal and continuation zones
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SwingProfile
Nguyen Quoc Hung
Indicators
OVERVIEW Swing Profile is a dynamic, structure-aware volume profiling tool that builds a complete volume profile for each completed market swing. Instead of using fixed sessions or arbitrary time ranges, the indicator anchors its profile strictly between confirmed swing highs and swing lows, allowing traders to analyze exactly where volume accumulated inside each directional leg. The profile updates in real time while a swing is still forming and finalizes once the swing direction flips, prov
FREE
Symbol changer MT5
Nguyen Quoc Hung
4 (1)
Utilities
- The Symbol Changer Utility for MetaTrader is a tool that enables traders to switch between various symbols on the MetaTrader trading platform easily and quickly. - It is designed to change the symbol of the current and all open chart windows and the timeframe of the current chart window (by clicking the button). - The tool retrieves symbols from the Market Watch, displaying only the necessary symbols in the market watch.
FREE
Supply and Demand Zones Darshakssc
Nguyen Quoc Hung
Indicators
Supply & Demand Zones with Smart Filters (MQL5) This indicator detects high-probability supply and demand zones using a multi-step Smart Money Concept (SMC) approach, specifically optimized for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Core Logic Liquidity Sweep Detection: Identifies when price sweeps above a pivot high (supply setup) or below a pivot low (demand setup), capturing liquidity grabs by institutional traders. Displacement Confirmation: Requires a strong displacement candle (measured by ATR a
FREE
Alert Msg to Market Order MT5
Nguyen Quoc Hung
Utilities
This EA is fully automated , it is built based on  the method of catching the pop-up Alert event and Open Market Orders (BUY/SELL) . Download trial version here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/761360 ***NOTE:   It is recommended to remove the available filter settings, only install the filter for your indicator. Parameters of the EA: -------- <EA Settings> -------- Magic Number:   The identifying (magic) number of the currently selected order. Allow Open trade:   Enable/ Disable Open Trade
Picidea Hunter
Nguyen Quoc Hung
Experts
- Picidea Hunter – a powerful forex Expert Advisor (EA) ! Picidea leverages the Martingale and grid strategies to maximize trading opportunities, ensuring precision and efficiency in every move. With its intelligent order management system, Picidea smartly closes all orders at your predefined profit target. It also balances profit and loss by averaging them out, closing both winning and losing trades strategically to optimize your returns. Perfect for traders seeking a reliable and automated so
FREE
Range filter Buy and Sell 5min
Nguyen Quoc Hung
Indicators
This indicator converted from 5 min Buy and Sell Range Filter - guikroth version on TradingView Popularity of the Range Filter The Range Filter is a very popular and effective indicator in its own right, with adjustments to the few simple settings it is possible to use the Range Filter for helping filter price movement, whether helping to determine trend direction or ranges, to timing breakout or even reversal entries. Its practical versatility makes it ideal for integrating it's signals into a
Paracel EA MT4
Nguyen Quoc Hung
Experts
Paracel EA is an advanced and fully automated Expert Advisor designed to help traders navigate the complexities of the financial markets. Using a sophisticated strategy based on the Supertrend indicator and another built-in indicator, Paracel EA can analyze market conditions and identify trading opportunities with remarkable precision. The EA is equipped with a range of powerful features, including martingale functions, to help maximize profits and minimize risks. Whether you're a seasoned trad
FREE
Symbol changer MT4
Nguyen Quoc Hung
5 (3)
Utilities
- The Symbol Changer Utility for MetaTrader is a tool that enables traders to switch between various symbols on the MetaTrader trading platform easily and quickly. - It is designed to change the symbol of the current and all open chart windows and the timeframe of the current chart window (by clicking the button). - The tool retrieves symbols from the Market Watch, displaying only the necessary symbols in the market watch.
FREE
Sentinel Pro V
Nguyen Quoc Hung
Utilities
Sentinel Pro V is a professional-grade MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor designed for traders who demand precision and mobility. By combining three layers of RSI and Stochastic analysis with custom trendline tracking, this bot ensures you stay informed of every critical market move via instant Telegram notifications. Key Specialized Features 1. Triple-Level RSI & Stochastic Alerts Unlike standard bots, Version 2 allows you to set three distinct alert zones for both RSI and Stochastic indicators. This
FREE
Forward Alert Msg to Telegram
Nguyen Quoc Hung
3.4 (5)
Utilities
This EA is fully automated , it is built based on  the method of catching the pop-up Alert event and forwarding them to Telegram Channel/Group. Parameters of the EA: -------- <EA Settings> -------- Magic Number:   The identifying (magic) number of the currently selected order. Bot name:   Name of the Expert Advisor. Allow forward Alert: Enable/ Disable Forward Alert. Do not send messages after the current time (seconds) . Number of rows to read from list (>= 4...| affect processing speed). --
Alert Msg to Market Order
Nguyen Quoc Hung
5 (4)
Utilities
This EA is fully automated , it is built based on  the method of catching the pop-up Alert event and Open Market Orders (BUY/SELL) . Download trial version here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/751340 ***NOTE:   It is recommended to remove the available filter settings, only install the filter for your indicator. Parameters of the EA: -------- <EA Settings> -------- Magic Number:   The identifying (magic) number of the currently selected order. Allow Open trade:   Enable/ Disable Open Trade
Squeeze Momentum LazyBear MT5
Nguyen Quoc Hung
Indicators
This indicator converted from Squeeze Momentum Indicator [LazyBear] version on TradingView [---- Original Notes ----] This is a derivative of John Carter's "TTM Squeeze" volatility indicator, as discussed in his book "Mastering the Trade" (chapter 11). The Squeeze Momentum Indicator (or TTM Squeeze) is an indicator that measures volatility and momentum, based on price movement within a tight range for a period of time and then breaking out sharply to initiate large moves. The most popular versi
Send Alert Msg to Telegram
Nguyen Quoc Hung
Utilities
This EA is fully automated , it is built based on  the method of catching the pop-up Alert event and forwarding them to Telegram Channel/Group. Parameters of the EA: -------- <EA Settings> -------- Magic Number:   The identifying (magic) number of the currently selected order. Bot name:   Name of the Expert Advisor. Allow forward Alert: Enable/ Disable Forward Alert. Do not send messages after the current time (seconds) . Number of rows to read from list (>= 4...| affect processing speed). --
TrendLine Helper EA
Nguyen Quoc Hung
Utilities
Trendline Helper EA bridges the gap between manual charting and automated execution. Simply draw a trendline, assign a signal, and let the bot do the rest. Stop staring at the charts waiting for the perfect entry—draw your lines, set your risk, and walk away! Key Features: Auto-Execution: Turn any trendline into a pending Buy or Sell trigger. The EA automatically executes the trade the exact moment the price touches your line.      + Smart Risk Management: Enter a fixed Lot size, or let the E
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Dan IL
158
Dan IL 2024.08.04 10:02 
 

Great job, works exactly as it should be. Thanks

Noppadol Phompaksorn
643
Noppadol Phompaksorn 2024.05.21 12:41 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Nguyen Quoc Hung
7448
Reply from developer Nguyen Quoc Hung 2024.05.21 13:20
Thank you
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