ALERT MESSAGE TO MARKET ORDER (MT4, MT5)

This EA is fully automated, it is built based on the method of catching the pop-up Alert event and Open Market Order.

+ Download the attached "Alert Msg to Market Order (trial version), it run on Demo account only.





I. FOR MT4 --------------------------

Download the attached "SaveAlertFile.ex4" and it's an Indicators, and save to your folder Indicators.

Note: Windows 7 could not be compatible.

+ Latest version: 4.0



+ Check "Allow Dll imports" when adding the file





I. FOR MT5 --------------------------

Download the attached "SaveAlertFileEA.ex5" and it's an Expert Advisors, save it to your folder Experts.

Note: Windows 7 could not be compatible.

+ Latest version: 1.0

+ Check "Allow Dll imports" when adding the file











**BOT "Alert Msg to Close Order"



This is an Expert Advisor (EA) to automatically manage and close your open positions based on text-based alerts. This EA is highly targeted: it only closes positions for the specific chart it is attached to, and only interacts with positions opened by your specific system (identified by the A2M| comment).



Note: To manage multiple pairs (e.g., XAUUSD and EURUSD), you must open separate charts for each pair and attach the EA to both.

Close Keywords

This section defines the exact phrases the EA will look for in the alert message. You can use multiple phrases separated by a semicolon ( ; ).

InpCloseBuySignal: Keywords that trigger the EA to close BUY positions (e.g., Close Buy;CLOSE BUY;Exit Buy ).

InpCloseSellSignal: Keywords that trigger the EA to close SELL positions (e.g., Close Sell;CLOSE SELL;Exit Sell ).

InpCloseAllSignal: Keywords that trigger the EA to close ALL positions (both Buy and Sell) for that pair (e.g., Close All;CLOSE ALL;Exit All ).



