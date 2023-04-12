Alert Msg to Market Order

This EA is fully automated, it is built based on the method of catching the pop-up Alert event and Open Market Orders (BUY/SELL).

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/751340 Download trial version here:





***NOTE: It is recommended to remove the available filter settings, only install the filter for your indicator.

Parameters of the EA:

-------- <EA Settings> --------

Magic Number: The identifying (magic) number of the currently selected order.

Allow Open trade: Enable/ Disable Open Trades.

-------- <Open trade Settings> --------

Format of Order type (BUY): The format of the text to specify the BUY order and they are separated by ';'. Ex: buy-filter1;buy-filter2;...

Format of Order type (SELL): The format of the text to specify the SELL order and they are separated by ';'. Ex: sell-filter1;sell-filter2;...

Format of Order type (BUY LIMIT): The format of the text to specify the BUY LIMIT order



Format of Order type (SELL LIMIT): The format of the text to specify the SELL LIMIT order

Format of Order type (BUY STOP) : The format of the text to specify the BUY STOP order

Format of Order type (SELL STOP) : The format of the text to specify the SELL STOP order

-------- <SL/TP Settings> --------

Format of stop loss (prefix): the text before stop loss



Format of take profit 1 (prefix): the text before take profit 1



Format of take profit 2 (prefix) : the text before take profit 2

Format of take profit 3 (prefix) : the text before take profit 3

Allow Order TP1: enable/disable set take profit 1



Allow Order TP2 : enable/disable set take profit 2

Allow Order TP3 : enable/disable set take profit 3



-------- <Filter Signal Settings> --------:

This EA only supports the Popup Alerts from the 4 different Indicators or EAs

-------- <Filter 1> --------

++Indicator (or EA) Name: The name of the indicator (popup Alert) in use for the chart window.

++ Trade lots: trade volume

++ SL/TP by User: enable/disable SL and TP assigned by user

++ Stoploss Pips (0 = No SL): stoploss value (in Pips)

++ Takeprofit Pips (0 = No TP): Takeprofit value (in Pips)

-------- <Filter 2> --------

<The same above>

-------- <Filter 3> --------

<The same above>

-------- <Filter 4> --------

<The same above>

How to set up this EA

1.Dowload file "SaveAlertFile.ex4" and follow the instructions steps : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/761360

*** EA and savefileAlert.ex4 only need to be added once to the chart window ***



