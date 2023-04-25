Paracel EA MT4

Paracel EA is an advanced and fully automated Expert Advisor designed to help traders navigate the complexities of the financial markets.

Using a sophisticated strategy based on the Supertrend indicator and another built-in indicator, Paracel EA can analyze market conditions and identify trading opportunities with remarkable precision.

The EA is equipped with a range of powerful features, including martingale functions, to help maximize profits and minimize risks.

Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting out, Paracel EA is a powerful tool that can help you achieve your financial goals.


Parameters

  • Magic Number - The identifying (magic) number of the currently selected order.
  • Trade Volume - The trading volume for the first trade if the fixed trading volume mode is chosen.
  • Trade Volume Type - This is the calculation mode for lot size.
  • Dynamic Lot (Balance/Equity based) - Balance/Equity to be used per 0.01 lot.
  • Risk per First Trade (%) - The percentage of the deposit that will be totally used to open the initial trade. (Formula: (freeMargin * %Risk) / Dynamic_lot)
  • Supertrend Period - The number of bars, or interval, used to calculate the ATR.
  • Supertrend Multiplier - The multiplier used in the calculation.
  • Allow Multiple Trades – Enable/Disable the adviser to open multiple trades.
  • Max Number of Trades - The maximum number of trades that will be executed.
  • Minimum Gap Between Trades (in Pips) - Distance in pips between trades.
  • Profit in Base Currency - The minimum average profit for closing all trades.
  • Use Incremental Lot Sizes - Enable/Disable the use of automatic lot increment calculation.
  • Use Lot Calculation Type - The type of calculation method for volume.
  • Lot Multiplier - The lot multiplier for the following orders. (Last_volume * multiplier factor)
  • Lot Increment - The lot increment for the following orders. (Last_volume + increment factor)
  • Set Order Expiration Time - Set the expiration time for orders.
  • Order Expiration Time (in hours) - The time when an opened order is closed.
  • Trading Time Filter: enable/ disable sending orders in allow time. (Server time) .
  • Start Hour: hour to start trading.
  • Start Minute: minute to start trading.
  • End Hour: hour to stop trading.
  • End Minute: minute to stop trading.

Recommendations

  • Currency pair: EURUSD, GBPUSD and any currency pairs
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Minimum deposit: $1000
  • Account type: Any with a minimum spread (preferably ECN)
  • Brokers: Any broker


















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HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
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HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
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XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
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EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
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Long Beach EA is a trend following system that uses the Keltner Channels indicator for trade entries.  The EA monitors the upper, middle, and lower Keltner Channels.  When price reaches or breaks the upper channel boundary the EA will buy and when it reaches or breaks lower channel boundary the EA will sell.  The EA can accurately detect the beginning of uptrends and downtrends and will control open trades in a martingale/grid style until it hits TP.   Recommended pairs:  The EA is doing well o
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Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
Mirror EA mt4
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (1)
Experts
Mirror EA is an automated trading system developed to execute trades based on the SmaSRS196 indicator which is a combination of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), utilizing a 96-period optimization framework.  The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities by confirming trend direction with the SMA while using RSI to detect momentum strength and potential overbought or oversold conditions.  The EA will sell u
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is fully worked on exploiting the volatility of the Gold mark
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Universal Indicator EA for Your Indicator
Afsal Meerankutty
3.82 (22)
Experts
Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
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