Squeeze Momentum LazyBear MT5

This indicator converted from Squeeze Momentum Indicator [LazyBear] version on TradingView

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This is a derivative of John Carter's "TTM Squeeze" volatility indicator, as discussed in his book "Mastering the Trade" (chapter 11).

The Squeeze Momentum Indicator (or TTM Squeeze) is an indicator that measures volatility and momentum, based on price movement within a tight range for a period of time and then breaking out sharply to initiate large moves.



The most popular version of Squeeze Momentum currently used is developed by LazyBear



