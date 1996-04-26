The Candle Timer MT4

Countdown timer for candlestick charts and trading session start times. A small block on the chart controls everything related to the current moment: how much time remains until the current candle closes, what's happening on other timeframes, which trading sessions are open, and the current bar status.


What the panel displays
In the center of the panel is a countdown to the current candle close. Below the countdown is a candle progress indicator, the color of which changes as the candle approaches the close: a quiet start, a warning bar in the final minutes, and a critical bar in the final seconds. You can also set different types of notifications.

Next are countdowns for other timeframes in your set (by default, M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, and D1): the active period is highlighted, and clicking on the bar switches the chart period. Below is a session timer with Sydney, Tokyo, London, and New York opening indicators and a countdown to the next event, as well as a contextual candlestick panel: the current bar's range relative to the average ATR, a real-time spread with a threshold exceeding warning, and a directional arrow. The panel can be expanded into a full-featured monitoring dashboard, collapsed into a compact chip with a single timeframe and countdown, or attached directly to the current bar's closing price on the chart. The panel can be dragged and dropped, and its position and selected view are remembered when changing timeframes.


Settings
General theme, panel size, font and font size, countdown font size, and X/Y axis position.
Timeframes: List of timeframes for the panel.
Sessions: Display sessions and the Sydney/Tokyo/London/New York window (server time).
Candlestick Context: Displays the context line, ATR period, and spread warning threshold.

Alerts: Alert levels in seconds, channels (window, sound, sound file, push notification, flash).

Status thresholds: "Attention" and "Critical" in seconds.
Countdown Colors: Customizable countdown text colors for the three states (None = theme color).
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This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
Market Reversal Alerts Dashboard
Lee Samson
5 (9)
Indicators
This dashboard is an alert tool for use with the market structure reversal indicator. It's primary purpose is to alert you to reversal opportunities on specific time frames and also to the re-tests of the alerts (confirmation) as the indicator does. The dashboard is designed to sit on a chart on it's own and work in the background to send you alerts on your chosen pairs and timeframes. It was developed after many people requested a dash to monitor multiple pairs and time frames at once rather th
Institutional Blueprint MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
Advanced Indicator Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
Indicators
Advanced Indicator Scanner is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe scanner that works with hundreds of custom indicators available across the web including mql5 website market and codebase indicators. Advanced Indicator Scanner features: Scans your indicator in 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes. Monitors up to 2 lines(buffers) of an indicator. Showing of indicator value on buttons. You can choose between 3 alert modes:  Single symbol and timeframe Multiple timeframes of a symbol Multiple
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The Candle Timer MT5
Nadia Tselkhert
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Countdown timer for candlestick charts and trading session start times. A small block on the chart controls everything related to the current moment: how much time remains until the current candle closes, what's happening on other timeframes, which trading sessions are open, and the current bar status. What the panel displays In the center of the panel is a countdown to the current candle close. Below the countdown is a candle progress indicator, the color of which changes as the candle approa
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Nadia Tselkhert
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A local trade copier between MetaTrader terminals on one PC or VPS. Copying runs in any direction between MT5 and MT4. The volume of a copy is calculated in percent of equity, in account currency, or by mirroring the master's risk share; trades are selected by filters on symbol, magic number, comment and size. The panel handles the life of an open copy: virtual SL/TP, break even, trailing stop, basket close and a scheduled close. Daily, total and volume limits protect the account and trip early
Trade Copier Console MT5
Nadia Tselkhert
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A local trade copier between MetaTrader terminals on one PC or VPS. Copying runs in any direction between MT5 and MT4. The volume of a copy is calculated in percent of equity, in account currency, or by mirroring the master's risk share; trades are selected by filters on symbol, magic number, comment and size. The panel handles the life of an open copy: virtual SL/TP, break even, trailing stop, basket close and a scheduled close. Daily, total and volume limits protect the account and trip early
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