ICT Breakers MT4

MT5 Version Order Blocks ICT Kill Zones SMT Divergences

The ICT Breakers indicator is a powerful tool for traders looking to gain an edge in the market. This indicator is based on the order flow and volume analysis, which allows traders to see the buying and selling pressure behind the price action. This information can be extremely valuable in identifying key levels of support and resistance, as well as potential turning points in the market.

Breaker blocks are areas where institutions look to mitigate their losses and make the price target new price levels. Bullish Breaker Blocks are bullish ranges in the most recent swing high prior to a liquidity grab in an old low. The sellers that sold this low and see the swing high violated will look to mitigate the loss. Bearish Breaker Blocks are bearish ranges in the most recent swing low prior to a liquidity grab in an old high. The buyers that sold this high and see the swing low violated will look to mitigate the loss.

The ICT Breakers indicator is easy to use and can be applied to any time frame. It displays the order flow and volume data in a clear and concise manner, making it simple to interpret and act on the information. The indicator also includes a variety of customizable settings, allowing traders to tailor it to their specific trading style and preferences.