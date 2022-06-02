Impunity

IMPUNITY EA


Impunity EA runs on RVI, Stoch,MACD, PBSAR, and Moving Average. The EA will do the MARTINGALE strategy.  Also this EA can be use to manual trade by clicking the open buy or open sell button and adjust the lot size by your own.

Introduction :

Recommendation :

  • Recommend timeframe M15 and Higher timeframe
  • Minimum Balance for EURUSD/GBPUSD/AUDUSD/NZDUSD = $1000 (Standard/Cent) 1 PAIR
  • Minimum Balance for XAUUSD = $3000(Standard/Cent) (Contact me for XAUUSD setfile after purchase)

The key of using my robot is you have to know each indicator. after you know you can set this ea by your own setting.

How this expert work:

  • Buy condition : Ea will open buy order when RVI hit oversold value, Stoch hit oversold value, Macd(main) above zero,cross up  moving average, tenkansen greater than kijunsen, Senkouspan A greater than Senkouspan B, and candle above the pbsar.
  • Sell condition :  Ea will open sell order when RVI hit overbought value, Stoch hit overbought value, Macd(main) below zeo,cross down moving average , tenkansen smaller than kijunsen, Senkouspan A smaller than Senkouspan B,  and candle below the pbsar.

Special Feature : 

Because of my robot using martingale strategy, therefore i add this feature to prevent your money loss and you have to choose one of them if you want.

  • Balance Stop = When floating mines reach percentage of your balance this expert will close all order.
  • Total Mines = when floating mines reach value that you set. this expert wil close all order.
  • Prevent Direction Change = When you have open order at current chart and unfortunately trend change to buy or sell trend. this EA will close all sell or buy order.
  • DrawDown Reduction = Close partial when EA hit martingale lvl(you choose) by lower profit+higher profit ticket = Profit to close.

Expert Setting:

  • Guard balence setting
  • Trading Setting
  • Martingale Setting
  • Indicator Entry Setting(RVI,Stoch,Macd)
  • Trend Indicator Setting(Moving average and pbsar)

Button Function:

  • Buy trade allowed
  • Sell trade allowed
  • close buy
  • close sell
  • closs profit
  • close loss
  • Open Sell
  • Open buy
  • lot size for manual trade
  • Open Buy Limit
  • Open Buy Stop
  • Open Sell limit
  • Open Sell Stop
  • Price to open order Stop/Limit



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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Golden Moon Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
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Experts
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
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Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.69 (67)
Experts
Smart Funded EA is an expert advisor designed to pass the HFT challenges of prop firms that allow its use. If you are interested to use an EA for live accounts or classic porp firms please check Smart Gold Hunter . You can also check Smart Gold Hunter live signal here You can check my blog post about HFT Prop firms before buying a challenge. Do I need to back-test? You do not need to backtest, and demo servers that you backtest will not give the real results since HFT prop firms servers and
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
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Jadore
Daffa Ramadhani Sukma
Experts
Jadore  Jadore design for Stoch & Bolinger trader and use my special trend indicator. EA will open order based on trend direction. EA use MARTINGALE strategy so always control the EA and be wise on your balance.  If EA takes to long to open order,this EA also can be use as assistant by click open buy/open sell/open buy limit/sell limit/buy stop/sell stop and adjust the lot by your self or price. or full semi assistant by set AutoTrade(false) Introduction : Checkout my robot performance  https:/
Boumn Fibo
Daffa Ramadhani Sukma
Experts
Boumn Fibo  Boumn Fibo design for Fibonacci trader and use my special trend indicator to create fibo line. EA will open order based on trend direction. EA use MARTINGALE strategy so always control the EA and be wise on your balance.  If EA takes to long to open order,this EA also can be use as assistant by click open buy/open sell/open buy limit/sell limit/buy stop/sell stop and adjust the lot by your self or price. or full semi assistant by set AutoTrade(false). When you try on backtest it mig
Myra
Daffa Ramadhani Sukma
Experts
Myra  Myra runs on oscilator indicator(Momentum and DeMarker)  and special trend indicator. EA will open order based on trend direction. EA use MARTINGALE strategy so always control the EA and be wise on your balance. If EA takes to long to open order,this EA also can be use as assistant by click open buy/open sell/open buy limit/sell limit/buy stop/sell stop and adjust the lot by your self or price. you can set use stoch/cci or not or use both of them.  or full semi assistant by set AutoTrade(
White Gorillla
Daffa Ramadhani Sukma
Experts
White Gorilla Gorilla runs on STDEV, RSI, Envelope, Pbsar, Ichimoku and Moving Average. The EA will do the   MARTINGALE strategy.    Also this EA can be use to manual trade by clicking the open buy or open sell button and adjust the lot size by your own. Introduction : Checkout my robot performance  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/daffasukma22/seller and read my guide   here Recommendation : Recommend timeframe M15 and Higher timeframe Minimum Balance for EURUSD/GBPUSD/AUDUSD/NZDUSD = $1000 (Stan
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marconal
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marconal 2023.10.09 07:22 
 

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Top Secret
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Daffa Ramadhani Sukma
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Reply from developer Daffa Ramadhani Sukma 2023.06.06 04:06
yep thanks, go download before its pay again
Sergei Vasilev
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Augite Fx
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