IMPUNITY EA



Impunity EA runs on RVI, Stoch,MACD, PBSAR, and Moving Average. The EA will do the MARTINGALE strategy. Also this EA can be use to manual trade by clicking the open buy or open sell button and adjust the lot size by your own.

Introduction :

Checkout my robot performance https://www.mql5.com/en/users/daffasukma22/seller

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/daffasukma22/seller and read my guide here

here After Purchace PM me to get bonus

Recommendation :

Recommend timeframe M15 and Higher timeframe

Minimum Balance for EURUSD/GBPUSD/AUDUSD/NZDUSD = $1000 (Standard/Cent) 1 PAIR

Minimum Balance for XAUUSD = $3000(Standard/Cent) (Contact me for XAUUSD setfile after purchase)

The key of using my robot is you have to know each indicator. after you know you can set this ea by your own setting.

How this expert work:

Buy condition : Ea will open buy order when RVI hit oversold value, Stoch hit oversold value, Macd(main) above zero,cross up moving average, tenkansen greater than kijunsen, Senkouspan A greater than Senkouspan B, and candle above the pbsar.

Sell condition : Ea will open sell order when RVI hit overbought value, Stoch hit overbought value, Macd(main) below zeo,cross down moving average , tenkansen smaller than kijunsen, Senkouspan A smaller than Senkouspan B, and candle below the pbsar.

Special Feature :

Because of my robot using martingale strategy, therefore i add this feature to prevent your money loss and you have to choose one of them if you want.

Balance Stop = When floating mines reach percentage of your balance this expert will close all order.

= When floating mines reach percentage of your balance this expert will close all order. Total Mines = when floating mines reach value that you set. this expert wil close all order.

= when floating mines reach value that you set. this expert wil close all order. Prevent Direction Change = When you have open order at current chart and unfortunately trend change to buy or sell trend. this EA will close all sell or buy order.

= When you have open order at current chart and unfortunately trend change to buy or sell trend. this EA will close all sell or buy order. DrawDown Reduction = Close partial when EA hit martingale lvl(you choose) by lower profit+higher profit ticket = Profit to close.

Expert Setting:

Guard balence setting

Trading Setting

Martingale Setting

Indicator Entry Setting(RVI,Stoch,Macd)

Trend Indicator Setting(Moving average and pbsar)

Button Function:

Buy trade allowed

Sell trade allowed

close buy

close sell

closs profit

close loss

Open Sell

Open buy

lot size for manual trade

Open Buy Limit

Open Buy Stop

Open Sell limit

Open Sell Stop

Price to open order Stop/Limit







