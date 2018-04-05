It is enough to optimize Regular once, for example, a month. After that, Hanvest shows excellent results in the forward period. There are several parameters to optimize. In addition to the indicator itself, it is necessary to optimize the stop levels. You need to trade on the M1 timeframe. The Expert Advisor was created for trading on EURUSD, but it can also work on other currency pairs, you need to select it. The Expert Advisor automatically determines the number of digits in quotes and gives good results on forward periods. If there is a commission on the account, it must be recalculated into the equivalent of the spread and fill in the Commission field. The lower the commission and the spread, the greater the profit. The more delay your broker has in the amount of the Internet channel, the higher you need to set stop loss, take profit and virtual stop so that the server can process them at the desired price and the lower the trading frequency.





Conditions before using this bot (carefully consider the choice and then the bot will work as intended):

minimum possible spread,

no commission or minimum possible commission,

minimum stop levels for stops,

minimum freeze levels for pending orders,

also the minimum ping (maximum speed of the Internet).

Parameters:

TypeFilling - Type of execution of the order for execution (remainder). Match for your broker.

Magic - Stamp of an expert.

Lot - Lot.

RiskOn - Sets the lot automatically depending on the deposit.

LotDecimal - Lot rounding.

StopLoss - Stop Loss.

TakeProfit - Take Profit.

VirtTakeProfit - Virtual Take Profit.

SpreadLimit - Spread limit.

Commission - Commission in terms of spread.

LimitInput - Limit on ticks entry.

ControllInput - Tick limit.

ChanelAVG - Channel setup.



