Olympus Zenith Sentinel

 Olympus Zenith Sentinel 

> "The Ultimate Grid Evolution with Institutional Correlation Shield."


 What is Olympus Zenith Sentinel?

Olympus Zenith Sentinel is a God-Tier institutional grid system- built to survive the harshest market conditions. Inspired by the flagship EAs in the market, we completely re-engineered the grid mechanics by introducing the "Correlation Shield"- and "Omni-Directional Pending Traps". 

Instead of randomly executing market orders, Olympus calculates volatility zones and places stealthy Buy Stop / Sell Stop pending orders. If the market reverses, it uses an intelligent dynamic grid spacing mechanism.

 The God-Tier Arsenal

 1. Correlation Shield (Multi-Currency Protection)
Running multiple grid EAs can be dangerous if the market crashes. Olympus scans your entire MetaTrader 5 portfolio in real-time. If you have an active trade on EURUSD, the Sentinel will automatically lock- other pairs containing EUR or USD (like EURGBP or USDJPY) from opening new grids. This ensures your risk is perfectly diversified!

 2. Friday Evacuation Protocol
Do you hate holding grid trades over the weekend? At 21:00 GMT every Friday, the EA triggers the Evacuation Protocol. It deletes all pending orders and attempts to aggressively move active Take Profits to Break Even, ensuring you close the week with a clean slate and zero weekend gap risk.

 3. Omni-Directional Pending Grid
No more blind market execution. Olympus calculates the true breakout zone based on a 24-hour fractal lookback and places traps. If the price triggers the trap but reverses, the next pending order is dynamically spaced using ATR (Average True Range), not fixed pips!

 4. Dynamic Reversal TP
If the market suddenly prints a massive reversal candle against your direction, the EA instantly detects the momentum shift and shrinks the Take Profit- to secure whatever profit is available before a complete crash.

 5. Aegis Shield & MagicTrail
- MagicTrail:- Stop Loss is stealthily moved behind structural fractals.
- Aegis Max Drawdown:- A built-in circuit breaker that cuts all losses immediately if your account hits the predefined DD limit. Perfect for Prop Firm traders!

---

 Parameters Guide

 === The Zenith Framework ===
- Grid Lookback (Hours):- How many candles to scan for the high/low breakout zone.
- Grid Spacing (ATR Multiplier):- Distance between pending grid orders based on volatility.
- Max Orders per Direction:- Hard limit on how many grid levels to build.

 === Correlation Shield ===
- Use Correlation Lock:- Enable to prevent opening trades if the base/quote currency is already active in another chart.
- Base/Quote Currency:- The EA automatically detects this, but you can override it if trading exotic pairs.

 === Friday Evacuation ===
- Friday Evacuation:- Enable weekend protection.
- Evac Hour (GMT):- The server hour (0-23) to trigger the protocol (Default 21).

 === Trade Management ===
- Risk Percent:- Percentage of balance to risk on the FIRST grid level.
- Lot Multiplier:- The Martingale multiplier for subsequent grid levels.
- Take Profit / Stop Loss (ATR Multiplier):- Targets based on market volatility, ensuring SL/TP are never too tight during fast markets.

 === God-Tier Arsenal ===
- Use Dynamic TP:- Enable early exit on reversal candles.
- Use MagicTrail:- Enable fractal trailing stop.
- Trail Period / Padding:- How far back to look for fractals and how many points to add as a buffer.
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PivotStorm - Adaptive XAUUSD Market Structure Breakout EA Professional Automated Trading System for MetaTrader 5 PivotStorm is a professional XAUUSD Expert Advisor designed for traders who prefer structured breakout trading based on confirmed market levels. The system combines market structure analysis, intelligent pending-order execution and multi-level risk management to provide a disciplined automated trading approach for the gold market. Unlike simple breakout robots that react to every pri
Stealth 150 DE40
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4 (1)
Experts
Sorry for the excellent 340% p.a. performance! Yes, you read that right: these 340% p.a. backtest results are almost indecently good. But please don’t get me wrong – this is not a marketing trick, but the result of clean programming and honest backtests. Of course, such dream returns are not realistically sustainable forever, since after a few years, any EA in backtesting eventually hits the lot size limits. Still: Stealth 150 DE40 shows what’s possible when you simply let the algorithm d
Spartan Gold Sniper AI
Quoc Dung Le
Experts
SPARTAN GOLD SNIPER AI - V7.2 ULTIMATE The All-In-One Gold Solution: Smart Scalping and Professional Swing Trading. Spartan Gold Sniper is not just an EA; it is a complete trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). Version 7.2 introduces the Smart Adaptive Engine, making it the most flexible bot on the market for both small accounts and large Prop Firm capitals. Critical Requirements Latency: You must use a VPS with less than 20ms latency (Recommended: MQL5 Built-in VPS). Account:
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Anton Serozhkin
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Launch offer. The price rises step by step as the number of sales grows. Every purchase includes all future updates through MQL5 Market. Mercaria Unicorn is an adaptive grid trading system for Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5, developed by practicing traders for all experience levels. Overview Mercaria Unicorn is an adaptive trading system for Gold (XAUUSD) and other CFD instruments. Unlike standard grid robots with fixed parameters, it automatically adjusts the number of levels, the lot size, and
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Thiago Lopes
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CaicaiLS Pro - Advanced Pair Trading & Statistical Arbitrage (Version 9.0) The CaicaiLS Pro is a quantitative Expert Advisor designed for Long & Short operations (Pair Trading) using Statistical Arbitrage . Developed for traders seeking precision, it tracks correlation and cointegration anomalies across multiple asset pairs simultaneously, seeking performance in both mean reversion and momentum breakouts. Its advanced architecture features the introduction of Shadow Execution technology. The mat
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