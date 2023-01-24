ChimeraFxTool

5
 

CHECK COMMENTS SECTION FOR BACKTESTING PARAMETERS..

The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO

The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO)

  - No Martingale
  - No Grid
  - No Hedging

Best Risk Management

  - Daily Loss limit
  - Stop loss and TP protections

Best Profit Factor
  - Daily Max Profit Lock Protection
  - Monthly Profit Lock Protection

Best Signal Accuracy
   - Best candle Patterns
   - Best timed Response
   
Strategy
   - Trend Tracker
   - Neurological base system
   - Counter Consolidation tracker
   - Ultimate breakout tracker





评分 4
poosel
39
poosel 2024.06.27 11:14 
 

Great support.

Benjamin Arthur
108
Benjamin Arthur 2023.05.10 18:20 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Paul Wilson
21
Paul Wilson 2023.02.10 14:56 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Marve Edom Agbor
352
来自开发人员的回复 Marve Edom Agbor 2023.02.22 09:20
Thanks
Tery Harm
25
Tery Harm 2023.02.09 19:39 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Marve Edom Agbor
352
来自开发人员的回复 Marve Edom Agbor 2023.02.22 09:20
Thanks
