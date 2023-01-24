ChimeraFxTool

5
 

CHECK COMMENTS SECTION FOR BACKTESTING PARAMETERS..

The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO

The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO)

  - No Martingale
  - No Grid
  - No Hedging

Best Risk Management

  - Daily Loss limit
  - Stop loss and TP protections

Best Profit Factor
  - Daily Max Profit Lock Protection
  - Monthly Profit Lock Protection

Best Signal Accuracy
   - Best candle Patterns
   - Best timed Response
   
Strategy
   - Trend Tracker
   - Neurological base system
   - Counter Consolidation tracker
   - Ultimate breakout tracker





レビュー 4
poosel
39
poosel 2024.06.27 11:14 
 

Great support.

