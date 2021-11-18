All Time Frames CCI RSI Stochastic
- Indicators
- Leonid Basis
- Version: 2.6
- Updated: 18 November 2021
- Activations: 5
This indicator is based on the classical indicators: RSI (Relative Strength Index), CCI (Commodity Channel Index) and Stochastic. It will be helpful for those who love and know how to use the digital representation of the indicators. The indicator shows values from each timeframe (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1 and MN1).
You will be able to change the main input parameters for each RSI, CCI and Stochastic for every timeframe.
Parameters
- OverboughtLevel_R = 70 - RSI UpLevel
- OversoldLevel_R = 30 - RSI DownLevel
- OverboughtLevel_C = 100 - CCI UpLevel
- OversoldLevel_C = -100 - CCI DownLevel
- OverboughtLevel_S = 80 - Stochastic UpLevel
- OversoldLevel_S = 20 - Stochastic DownLevel
Example for M1:
- Period1 = 13 - period for CCI and RSI
- Price1 = PRICE_CLOSE - apply price for CCI and RSI
- K_Period1 = 5 - first period for Stochastic
- D_Period1 = 3 - second period for Stochastic
- S_Period1 = 3 - slowing period for Stochastic
- Method1 = MODE_SMA - MA method for Stochastic