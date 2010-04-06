Auto Entry Exit

If you are good at market analysis this Semi-automatic EA will help you to manage trade for entry and take profit as you analyzed

You job is set the zone for buying or selling by moving the lines on MT4 chart



For Supply and Demand Strategy - Support & Resistance System..

Buy low sell high from potential reversal point

For this tool you only need to set the Market zone for buy or sell

Start lots should be small for low drawdown for 0.01 standard lots for each $200 or more

Default setting is for trading GOLD XAUUSD but you can change for manage any pairs

Open this tool you can set

Start Buying: When price touch this line EA will starting open buy

Stop Buying: EA closes profit trades and stop opening new buy trade

Start Selling: Price touch this line EA start open any new sell positions



Stop Selling: Price touch this line EA stop open any new sell positions

Please backtest for check some parameters