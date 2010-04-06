Auto Entry Exit

If you are good at market analysis this Semi-automatic EA will help you to manage trade for entry and take profit as you analyzed

You job is set the zone for buying or selling by moving the lines on MT4 chart

For Supply and Demand Strategy - Support & Resistance System..

Buy low sell high from potential reversal point

For this tool you only need to set the Market zone for buy or sell

Start lots should be small for low drawdown for 0.01 standard lots for each $200 or more

Default setting is for trading GOLD XAUUSD but you can change for manage any pairs

Open this tool you can set

Start Buying: When price touch this line EA will starting open buy

Stop Buying: EA closes profit trades and stop opening new buy trade

Start Selling: Price touch this line EA start open any new sell positions

Stop Selling: Price touch this line EA stop open any new sell positions

Please backtest for check some parameters


C eight five
Steve Zoeger
This is an fully automated Forex EA  Can be used with TP and SL settings with trailing stop as Martingale The robot works on all Currency Pairs and all Time Frames. The higher the Frame so higher the possibility of the trade accuracy. Be aware that using a different Broker can result in different results . I wish everyone who purchases the EA maximum sucess and good trading results Please trade carefully and responsibly. Thank you and Happy trading everyone
TropangFX Auto TP and SL MT4
Jordanilo Sarili
FREE UNTIL FEBRUARY 14, 2023 SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. This version is only auto set of Takeprofit and StopLoss Main Version  of  TropangFX:   MT4 Version  |  MT5 Version Recommended timeframe:   H1 Supported currency pairs:  GBPUSD, EURUSD, EURCHF ,   USDCAD, USDCHF ,  AUDCAD, EURCAD, EURAUD and many more... Requirements The EA requires good brokerage conditions:   low spread   and   slippage   during the rollover time. I advise using a really   good ECN brok
FREE
MarketSqueezeEURUSD
Opengates Success International
MarketSqueezeEURUSD EA Utility MarketSqueezeEURUSD EA Utility is an Utility EA that works in line with a particular Trading system to remove stress of measuring the pips for distance, take-profit and stop-loss. Upon just a click, it will open both the Buystop and Sellstop pending orders at once. The system states that whenever there is a squeeze market pattern on EURUSD on 15M Time-frame, just place an horizontal line on the highs of the long line of the squeeze and place another horizontal line
Lucky Trade Panel MT4
Nina Yermolenko
5 (1)
Trading panel for manual trading. Has a fairly wide functionality. Allows you to automatically calculate the order size, open both market and pending orders. It has a wide range of options for closing orders, it is possible to partially close orders, close orders after reaching a certain profit or loss, separately close profitable and unprofitable, buy and sell, as well as pending orders. The panel also contains a simple implementation of a grid of pending orders, reverse and lock functions, tr
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
MT4 To Excel Interface With Scheduled Export
Lorenzo Coletta
New version based on the product: Trade History MT4 To Excel  Hello Traders! I have received many comments on my product " Trade History MT4 To Excel " which I have decided to create a new more complete version based on your suggestions. The result is fantastic, you will not find anything like it anywhere, I know because I have checked :-) WARNING:  To give you an unique product I had to modify the standard mql4 files. Before to run the interface you need to load this file in the directory. You
Sharp Price Movements EA
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
The Expert Advisor works on sharp price movements; it can apply open position locking and pyramiding. Virtual stops are used (take profit, trailing stop), to limit losses, order locking and stop loss are used in% of balance. At the same time, several dozens of orders can be opened and the advisor will need free funds to exit the locks and close all positions for total profit, this should be taken into account when choosing the number of instruments for trading. The work of the adviser does not
Auto BE 2 Edition
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Auto BE #2 Edition – Trade Exit and ADR Panel Utility (MT4) Overview Auto BE #2 Edition is a MetaTrader 4 utility that manages trade exits using automatic stop-loss placement, breakeven protection, and an optional partial-close mechanism. It also includes an ADR (Average Daily Range) panel that displays market range and volatility data directly on the chart. The tool helps traders maintain consistent, rules-based trade management whether trading manually or through Expert Advisors. Main Functio
FREE
Ksm Bot4
Andriy Sydoruk
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyzes
Angry bull Option Binary
Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
1 (1)
Angry Bull Option Binary   This is a Binary Options robot, which contains 7 strategies, you can backtest it to check what the best strategies are Settings Initial Batch Value Dynamic Investment = If activated it will use an automatic lot according to its capital Balance ($) w/ backtest = Starting balance to backtest PorcRiscoInvestment = It will be the value of % for the automatic lot if it is activated Expiration (in minutes) = It will be the expiration time of orders in Binary Options Magic
NAS100 Auto Sl And TP
Moustapha Boulouz
5 (2)
MT4 için NAS100 Auto SL ve TP Maker ile tanışın: MetaTrader 4'te Nasdaq 100 piyasasında gezinen yatırımcılar için vazgeçilmez bir yardımcı olan NAS100 Auto SL ve TP Maker ile StopLoss ve TakeProfit ayarlarını bir daha asla kaçırmayın. Bu araç, StopLoss ve TakeProfit seviyelerinin yönetimini otomatikleştirmek için sorunsuz bir çözüm arayanlar için tasarlanmıştır. Temel Özellikler: Zahmetsiz Otomasyon: StopLoss ve/veya TakeProfit olmadan Nasdaq 100 işlemlerini otomatik olarak izler. Kullanıcı tar
FREE
Exotic Adv
Ivan Simonika
Exotic Bot   is a multi -cream multifunctional adviser working on any time frame and in any market conditions. The robot’s work is taken as a system of averaging with the non -geometric progression of the construction of a trading grid. Built -in protection systems: special filters, spreading, internal restriction of trading time. Building a trading grid, taking into account important internal levels. The ability to configure trading aggressiveness. Work postponed orders with trailing orders. T
SIA martingale grid and hedging
Mohammad Siahi
This system is very simple.. It uses a martingale grid hedging style strategy by increasing lot sizes and grid levels. The open order step and volume can be both fixed and dynamic. The EA is easily customizable. The EA does not use a stop loss and all positions close when the chart move back from trend and arrive last grid level. Recommended :   pairs : Side way pairs is very good for this system.                                 Time frame : not important.                                Deposit
Implied Trader
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Implied Trader   is a fully automatic, professional trading robot designed specifically for the foreign exchange market   AUDCAD M30 timeframe. Parameter configuration is not necessary for EA. Only the size of the lot you intend to use needs to be chosen. 0.1 is the suggested lot size for a $2000 account. You can raise the lot size correspondingly if your account has more money. It has an intelligent algorithm that recognizes the trend. On the basis of the trend direction, the expert places orde
FREE
Fx Harvester Grid Gain One Way
Mehmet Ozhan Hastaoglu
You can trade one-way with this product. Pre-adjustable start and end price entries are made. Then, the transaction intervals are determined. When the price reaches its target, trade stops. The most important issue is to find the start and end according to the support resistance levels. In addition, the maximum number of transactions that can be opened with risk management can be limited. Some price levels will be given free of charge when purchasing this product. Thank you for your support by p
Mir Station MT4
Marta Gonzalez
Mir Station MT4  it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions Mir Station MT4     Have  neurals nets to used the correct algoritm in the correct market situation Mir Station MT4         It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.      Mir Station MT4     is a plug and play system Mir Station MT4     It
ISS Station MT4
Marta Gonzalez
ISS Station MT4        it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions       ISS Station MT4         Have neurals nets to used the correct algoritm in the correct market situation       ISS Station MT4               It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.        ISS Station MT4     is a plug and play
BuckWise
Joel Protusada
BuckWise   is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks
PatternVol EA
Alexandr Gribanov
4.5 (2)
The PatternVol EA is based on its own observations of the market and consists of patterns, candlestick analysis, analysis of candlestick volumes, and also, the EA does not contain indicators. At the moment, the advisor is a small constructor of my non-indicator strategies, you can disable and enable each strategy separately, or make an assembly from several strategies. The work on the advisor continues to this day, new strategies are added, algorithms are improved. In the future, it will be a l
FREE
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.33 (15)
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
Semi Auto Recovery Zone
Sirinya Pakkaman
5 (1)
Details of each condition Type 1. Set no use Hedging Martingale, to open the order by yourself only through the push button. TP and SL follow setting. Set Setting_Hedging =false;     Use_Signal =false;  Type 2. Semi Auto Recovery Zone You have to open the order by yourself only through the push button. If in the wrong direction and Set true on Hedging Martingale, EA will fix the order with the zone system by use Hedging Martingale Set Setting_Hedging =true;     Use_Signal =false;  Type 3. Use
OTRX Fimathe Backtest
Fabio Rocha
OTRX Fimathe Backtest is a tool for the Trader or Enthusiast who uses the Fimathe technique created by Trader Marcelo Ferreira to carry out his training and validate if he can obtain profitability. In this tool you will be able to: 1. Define whether you are looking for a buy or sell entry. (Trend). 2. Define by clicking twice on the horizontal lines where your Reference Zone and your Neutral Zone will be. 3. Monitor the entry, subcycle and exit of the trade. 4. Trading Summary, Daily, Week
FREE
Mobile Automatic Risk Manager
David Lopez Carazo
Have you ever struggled to calculate the correct position size when trading on MT4 or MT5 from your mobile device? Often, while using clunky external calculators, you miss crucial trading opportunities or end up making costly mistakes. Our app is specifically designed to solve this problem and revolutionize your mobile trading experience. With this innovative solution, you can: Save Time: Forget about frustrating calculators. Our script integrates seamlessly with your MT4 account to automaticall
Set TP and SL by Price
Antonio Franco
Set TP & SL by Price – Auto Order Modifier for MT4 Her emir için kesin TP ve SL seviyelerini otomatik olarak ayarlar ️ Tüm semboller ve EA’lerle uyumludur, sembole veya sihirli numaraya göre filtrelenebilir Bu Uzman Danışman (EA), kesin fiyat değerleri kullanarak (örneğin EURUSD için 1.12345 ) Take Profit (TP) ve Stop Loss (SL) seviyelerini belirlemenize olanak tanır. Pip yok, nokta yok — sadece kesin fiyat kontrolü. Tüm emirlerde veya belirli grafik/magic number’a göre uygulanabilir. T
Correlation Beast EA
Rodrigo Rethka Goncalves
Correlation Beast V2.05 - Skyrocket Your Forex Trading! Unlock the power of currency correlations with Correlation Beast V2.5 , the ultimate Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4! Designed for traders who crave precision and profitability, this EA leverages advanced correlation strategies to identify high-probability trades. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, this tool is your key to mastering the Forex market! Why Choose Correlation Beast V2.5? Powerful Correlation Trading Trade sma
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Prop Firm Close All Orders
Christian Paul Anasco
Now, you have your very own   PROP FIRM AUTO-CLOSER   program! Once your account target or drawdown hits, all open orders will close automatically. ========================================== INPUTS: Account target (exact amount):   Put the exact account target. Once the equity hits your specied account balance target, all open orders will close. Make sure to add some buffer to consider slippage. Use fixed value or dynamic value:   Choose whether you will need a fixed value or dynamic value for
The 5m gbpusd
Abdellatif El Alama
The Five Minutes GBPUSD When all the market movement makes you have lost, This ea makes a good profit with a little profit with many orders in a short time Just on a Candle. When ex: 5 MINUTES time frame a candle moves fast as I need it or have a good change in price about over the 200 points this is a good choice to enter the market with a thiny order. Recommendations:  5 MINUTES    Timeframe GBPUSD have best result
EA Gold EZIndy
Mr Kraisit Chompungam
Advantages of EA Gold EZIndy: You get profit from trading every day It can work with other EAs and trading systems The EA has a trading panel that allows the trader to open trades manually. All trades, opened through the trading panel, are managed by the EA and are closed with profit automatically How to set up EA Gold EZIndy: Simply add the EA to the XAUUSD 4H chart and activate the auto-trading function in the Expert Advisor and in the MetaTrader terminal To activate the news filter, you n
Average Trailing Stop
Mehmet Cak
5 (2)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- New version of this product is here :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/59924?source=Site+Profile+Seller -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL TAKE PROFIT & TOTAL TRAILING STOP. Average Take Profit & Average Trailing Stop. Setup  TO
FREE
