Auto Entry Exit
- Yardımcı programlar
- Phan Van Vien
- Sürüm: 4.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
If you are good at market analysis this Semi-automatic EA will help you to manage trade for entry and take profit as you analyzed
You job is set the zone for buying or selling by moving the lines on MT4 chart
For Supply and Demand Strategy - Support & Resistance System..
Buy low sell high from potential reversal point
For this tool you only need to set the Market zone for buy or sell
Start lots should be small for low drawdown for 0.01 standard lots for each $200 or more
Default setting is for trading GOLD XAUUSD but you can change for manage any pairs
Open this tool you can set
Start Buying: When price touch this line EA will starting open buy
Stop Buying: EA closes profit trades and stop opening new buy trade
Start Selling: Price touch this line EA start open any new sell positions
Stop Selling: Price touch this line EA stop open any new sell positions
Please backtest for check some parameters