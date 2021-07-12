Your Information MT5

Show Account Information

Custom showing your MT5 account information

Indicators add account information to chart.

Profit, Balance, Equity, Free Margin, Margin and Margin Level % Profit....

Hide account information: Click anywhere on account information text.    



The hide/show response is dependent on incoming ticks or chart refresh. In tick scarce or closed markets the indicator hide/show click will appear not to function while waiting for a tick or chart refresh. It is only necessary to attach the autorefresh timer to one chart because it refreshes all instances of account info vertical and account info horizontal across all charts.


Recommended products
Trade Panel by RWBTradeLab
Md Hasibul Kabir
Utilities
Trade Panel by RWBTradeLab — The Ultimate Trade & Risk Management Utility Take full control of your MetaTrader 5 trading with the   Trade Panel by RWBTradeLab ! Designed by RWBTradeLab, this all-in-one utility is built for both professional and beginner traders who want to execute trades faster, manage risk perfectly, and analyse their account performance in real-time. Say goodbye to manual lot calculations and slow trade execution. With a sleek, draggable, and highly intuitive User Interfa
Easy Trade Executor
Sergey Ermolov
Utilities
Easy Trade Executor is a tool for fast position sizing, trade execution, and trade management in MT5. Place Open Price, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels directly on the chart, get automatic position size calculations, and open trades with controlled risk in just a few clicks. Why Easy Trade Executor? Easy Trade Executor is designed for traders who want more than just risk calculations — they want to manage trades quickly and efficiently directly from the chart. The tool combines position sizi
HedgeSafe Trade Assistant
Sergei Sashin
Utilities
HedgeSafe Trade Assistant A risk-first manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5. HedgeSafe helps you prepare, validate and manage a trade directly on the chart before you press BUY or SELL. HedgeSafe is not a signal service, market predictor, AI bot or automatic strategy. It does not choose trade direction and does not promise profit. You remain in control of every trading decision. Main capabilities Lot calculation from a percentage of account balance or a fixed amount in account currency. Stop Lo
WPR with 2 Moving Averages MT5 rq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "WPR with 2 Moving Averages" for MT5, No Repaint. - WPR itself is one of the best oscillators for scalping. - "WPR and 2 Moving Averages" Indicator allows you to see Fast and Slow Moving Averages of WPR oscillator. - Indicator gives opportunities to see the price corrections very early. - It is very easy to set up this indicator via parameters, it can be used on any time-frame. - You can see Buy and Sell entry conditions on the pictures. - With PC and Mobile alerts on WP
RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator Amount Based EA
Kulvinder Singh
Utilities
RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator Amount Based EA Master dollar-based risk management like never before with the RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator Amount Based EA —a game-changing MetaTrader 5 utility that automates precise, fixed-dollar risk/reward setups on your chart. Perfect for traders tired of volatile lot sizing or manual calculations, this EA locks in exact dollar risks (e.g., $50 per trade) and rewards (e.g., $150 for 1:3 RR), dynamically adjusting stops and targets based on position size. No m
Assistant of Trading MT5
Sadaf Noreen
Utilities
Trade Assistant MT5 Pro – One Click Trading Panel | Auto Lot Size | Risk Management Tool Short Description Trade Assistant MT5 Pro is a professional trading utility for MetaTrader 5 that allows traders to execute trades with one click, manage risk automatically, and improve trading accuracy using advanced tools like ATR stop loss, risk reward ratios, breakeven, and trailing stop. Full Description Trade Assistant MT5 Pro is a powerful manual trading panel designed for traders who want speed, prec
EA Manage Emotion
Hua Nguyen Nguyen Tran
Utilities
EA Emotion   is not a traditional Expert Advisor that places trades automatically – instead, it’s a psychological checkpoint that helps you manage   trading discipline and emotional control . Designed especially for discretionary traders, prop firm challengers, and anyone serious about improving consistency,   EA Emotion   asks a series of custom questions   right after you open a trade , such as: Did you follow your trading plan? Are you in the right mental state? Is this trade part of your set
Trade Assistant FRC
Furkan Cal
Utilities
Manual trading panel — opens one test trade for validation only. fRC Trade Assistant — Smart Manual Trading Panel fRC Trade Assistant is an intelligent trading panel designed for manual traders. It allows you to open positions with one click, calculate lot size based on your predefined risk, and automatically place Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels. For example, if your balance is $1000 and you set a 1% risk , the panel automatically calculates the appropriate lot size. When the trad
CosmiCLab FIBO
Kirils Subins
Indicators
CosmiCLab SMC FIBO CosmiCLab SMC FIBO is a professional trading indicator designed for traders who use Smart Money Concepts (SMC), market structure analysis and Fibonacci retracement levels. The indicator automatically detects market swings and builds Fibonacci levels based on the latest impulse movement. It also identifies market structure changes such as BOS (Break of Structure) and CHOCH (Change of Character), helping traders understand the current market direction. CosmiCLab SMC FIBO also pr
Equity Firewall
Ervand Oganesyan
Utilities
Equity Firewall is a utility for MT5 designed for automatic drawdown control and risk management at the account level. It protects capital, especially when multiple expert advisors are trading on the same account with the risk of sudden position increases or drawdowns. Install the trial version for demo accounts Equity Firewall allows setting a maximum overall drawdown, a daily loss limit, and a profit target, with a choice of action when the limit is reached: close all positions and orders, clo
Grid Manager Manual Multi Order
Juliano Guzlinki Pacheco
Utilities
Grid Manager — Manual Multi-Basket Grid Assistant for MT5 Grid Manager is a hands-on control panel for building and managing grid "baskets" directly on your chart. You decide the direction and the moment; the tool opens the grid, manages every leg, and protects the position with money-based risk controls, on-chart breakeven/SL/TP lines, and one-click actions. It is an execution and management assistant — fast, visual, and fully under your control. What it is — and what it is not Grid Manager is
Trade Copilot MT5
Parinya Pongein
Utilities
Trade Copilot - Semi-Automatic Risk Management Panel for Gold (XAUUSD) and any instrument Trade Copilot is a semi-automatic trading panel built for manual traders who want an EA's discipline without giving up control of their own entries. You decide the direction and the level - the panel handles risk sizing, stop-loss placement, take-profit management, and trade protection automatically. KEY FEATURES - Risk-based lot sizing - choose Risk %, Risk $, or Fixed Lot; the panel calculates positio
Lucky Trade Panel MT5
Nina Yermolenko
Utilities
Trading panel for manual trading. Has a fairly wide functionality. Allows you to automatically calculate the order size, open both market and pending orders. It has a wide range of options for closing orders, it is possible to partially close orders, close orders after reaching a certain profit or loss, separately close profitable and unprofitable, buy and sell, as well as pending orders. The panel also contains a simple implementation of a grid of pending orders, reverse and lock functions, tr
Trading Utility
Tahir Hussain
Utilities
Trading Utility for Forex Currency Pairs Only not for Gold  Functions Auto Lot Calculation based on Risk Auto stoploss  Auto TakeProfit Breakeven Auto Close Half % Close in percentage with respect to the PIPs Pending Orders BuyLimit Sell Limit with distances BuyStop Sell Stop    with distances Trading Informations Risk in percentage For Multiple trades Combine Takeprofit and Combine Stoplosses
Prop Guardian Risk Manager MT5
The Hung Ngo
5 (1)
Utilities
Prop Guardian Risk Manager MT5 – Daily and Overall Drawdown Protection for Prop Firm Traders Prop Guardian Risk Manager is a professional risk-control utility for MetaTrader 5, created for traders who operate under prop firm rules. It does not open trades and does not implement any trading strategy. Instead, it runs in the background, monitors your account risk and can automatically block trading or close exposure when your own limits are reached. Use it as a safety layer on top of your manual t
Nexus Advanced Trade Manager
Nguyen Thanh Truc
Utilities
The Ultimate All-In-One Trade Manager & Prop Firm Guardian for MT5. Nexus Pro Trade Manager is the most advanced, all-in-one trading assistant designed for both manual traders and Prop Firm challengers. Featuring a stunning, lag-free UI (Dark/Light mode), it completely transforms your MT5 into a professional trading terminal. Whether you are trading a personal account or trying to pass evaluations for FTMO, FundedNext, or other prop firms, Nexus Pro protects your capital, automates your risk cal
Riskometer Risk Calculator
Mpendulo Chiliza
Utilities
Risk-o-meter is a Risk calculator Panel designed to help people who are new to trading, better understand how much they are risking for potential profit or loss. Inputs: 1. Enter your Risk in % or currency 2. Enter your Return Ratio 3. Enter your Lot Size Results: 1. SL line 2. TP Line Features: 1. By moving the SL line, lot size will adjust to keep Risk fixed. 2. By moving the TP line, Risk Ration will adjust to keep Risk fixed.  
BulkOp Trade Manager
Ahmed Jumaa Saif Ali Almheiri
Utilities
BulkOp Trade Manager Trade faster. Manage smarter. Close with confidence. BulkOp Trade Manager is a powerful MT5 utility EA built for traders who need speed, control, and clean execution directly from the chart. It is designed for active manual traders, scalpers, gold traders, and anyone who wants to manage multiple positions with less delay and fewer clicks. Why BulkOp? Ultra-fast Buy and Sell execution One-click Bulk Close Profit One-click Bulk Close Loss Keyboard trading control Bulk order e
Prop Calculator Assistant
Nikolaos Panagis
Utilities
Prop Calculator Assistant Stop blowing Prop Firm accounts due to bad math. Let the Assistant handle the risk. Prop Calculator Assistant   is the ultimate trade management panel designed specifically for traders attempting to pass funding challenges (FTMO, etc.) or managing funded capital. It replaces mental math and manual order dragging with a precision visual interface that keeps you strictly within your rules. This is   not   an auto-trading bot that guesses the market. It is a professional  
Turbo Close All
Phami Thanh Hoang
Utilities
Turbo Close All is a powerful and versatile script designed to help traders quickly and efficiently manage their trading positions and pending orders on MetaTrader 5. With its advanced features and customizable settings, this script is an essential tool for traders who want to streamline their trading process and maintain control over their positions and orders. Key Features: Comprehensive Closing Options: Turbo Close All allows you to close all market positions and/or delete pending orders bas
DDKiller Pro
Njaratahiry Michael Randrianiaina
Utilities
Stop Blowing Your Account. Once and For All. DDKiller Pro is the MT5 risk guardian that runs silently on your chart and shuts down trading the moment you hit a limit — whether you're grinding a prop firm challenge or managing your own CFD account. The problem every trader knows: You set your rules. You break them anyway. One revenge trade. One overleveraged position. One session that erases a month of gains. DDKiller Pro removes that decision from your hands entirely. What it does: The second yo
TP SL Bot MT5
Ruslan Brezovskiy
5 (1)
Utilities
TP SL Bot is a utility that automatically sets Stop Loss and Take Profit for newly opened orders in several ways. There is also a function for calculating the volume that you need to open the trade to get the desired amount with the specified Stop Loss / Take Profit size. There are several options for calculating the size and setting parameters: 1. Setting based on the amount specified by the user as a percentage of the current deposit balance. 2. Setting as the amount entered by the user. 3. Se
Click Trading
Jawad Tauheed
5 (2)
Experts
One Click Trading – Auto TP SL Developer TraderLinkz Version 1.00 Category Utility What it does Adds missing TP and SL to your manual trades and pending orders Sets them once per ticket Lets you move TP and SL afterward Works on hedging and netting accounts Scans on every tick and reacts on trade events Why you want it You place faster entries You get consistent risk and exit targets You reduce fat finger errors You keep full manual control Quick start Attach the EA to any chart Keep TP and SL e
FREE
SmartEA Trade Manager
Tomas Kuprinskas
Utilities
SmartEA Trade Manager is a supervisor for accounts that run several Expert Advisors at once. It enforces an EXCLUSIVE TRADING LOCK: the first EA to open a position trades alone, all other managed EAs are removed from their charts, and they are restored with their exact original settings once the account is flat again. You keep the diversification of many EAs without ever stacking their risk. The manager does NOT open trades of its own. It manages the EAs you already run. EAs not in your list a
Hisoka Trade Panel
Fadi Al Kanani
Utilities
Hisoka Trade Panel — v6.91 Description: Hisoka Trade Panel is a comprehensive on-chart trade management Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It places a draggable, collapsible panel directly on your chart and lets you manage open positions — break-even locks, trailing stops, partial closes, and SL/TP modification — with one click. All risk math is dollar-based, so the same "BE 5$" button locks $5 of profit consistently across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, EURUSD or any other instrument, regardless of contract siz
Margin Call Shield MT5
DigitalPrime
Utilities
Margin Call Shield – Defend Your Margin on Your Terms Margin Call Shield is a tool for MetaTrader 5 traders who want to decide for themselves which open positions are closed during margin call situations before the platform does so automatically based on its internal rules. By default, the broker or platform decides which positions to close, often using undisclosed algorithms. Margin Call Shield lets you set this order according to your own strategy. Why Was Margin Call Shield Created? In a mar
Hide Show Drawing
R H Blantran De Rozari
Utilities
The TradingView-style hide-drawings button MT5 never had "From the maker of Risk Sentinel — risk-first position sizing that keeps your risk fixed as you drag the stop: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185711 " Hide/Show Drawing is a one-tap chart-cleanup utility for MT5. Hide all your drawings — or just trendlines, Fibs, shapes, or text — to read raw price action, then restore everything exactly as it was, per-timeframe settings and all. Nothing is deleted; every object stays in memory a
FREE
Account Risk Manager
Marco Savia
Utilities
Risk Manager – Account Protection Tool Risk Manager is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to protect your trading account by applying automatic risk management rules. This tool does not open trades . It continuously monitors your account and enforces predefined limits to help prevent excessive losses and maintain disciplined trading. Risk Manager works in the background and can manage positions opened by manual trading or other Expert Advisors. It is particularly useful for: • Manual tr
FREE
Trade Manager Pro FX MT5
Mykola Fomin
Utilities
Trade Manager Pro FX MT5 is a convenient trading panel for MetaTrader 5 with automatic lot calculation, manual position management, Telegram notifications, daily and monthly statistics, Breakeven , Trailing Stop , and Daily Risk protection. The tool is especially useful for intraday traders, scalpers, prop firm traders, and anyone who needs strict daily risk control. Also check out our other products View the full catalog of Trade Manager tools for MetaTrader 5 Trade Manager Pro FX MT5 is de
Capital Manager
Pham Cong Chinh
Utilities
Capital Management EA – Smart Risk Management & Profit Optimization for MT5 Take control of your trading capital with smart, automated strategies — fully optimized for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Looking to protect your capital and maximize profits through automated money management strategies ? Capital Management EA is the all-in-one Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that helps you trade smarter, not harder. Core Features: 5-in-1 Capital Management Strategies – Built-in versatility Gr
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (215)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (670)
Utilities
Trade Manager MT5 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, crypto, or future
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.97 (146)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally fast trade copying with the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking t
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.88 (166)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks. Before making a purchase, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Download the trial version of the application for a demonstration account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865 . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk cal
Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
Abdul Jalil
5 (4)
Utilities
================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (30)
Utilities
Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account. It supports both public and private Telegram channels, and you can conn
Astro Trade MT5
Indra Maulana
5 (2)
Utilities
AstroTrade Trading Assistant AstroTrade is a comprehensive multi-functional trading utility developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It integrates essential tools for trade execution, risk management, and technical monitoring into a single unified interface. The application is designed to assist traders in managing their daily operations through a visual and structured environment. Visual Trade Execution and Risk Management The application includes a specialized trading panel that assists in c
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Utilities
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
Utilities
Professional Trade Copier for MetaTrader 5 Fast, professional, and reliable trade copier for MetaTrader . COPYLOT allows you to copy Forex trades between MT4 and MT5 terminals with support for Hedge and Netting accounts. COPYLOT MT5 version supports: - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting to MT5 Netting - MT4 to MT5 Hedge - MT4 to MT5 Netting MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF How To Buy How To Install How to get Log Files H
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Power Candles Strategy Scanner - Self-Optimizing Multi-Symbol Setup Finder Power Candles Strategy Scanner runs the same self-optimizing engine that powers the Power Candles indicator - on every symbol in your Market Watch, side by side. One panel tells you which symbols are statistically tradable right now, which strategy wins on each, the optimal Stop Loss / Take Profit pair, and pings you the moment a fresh signal fires. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max
Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 5. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT5 terminal. An MT4 version is also available. Setup guide and app
Premium Trade Manager
Daniel Stein
5 (4)
Utilities
Premium Trade Manager - The Trade Panel With a Coach Built In Premium Trade Manager puts a trading coach inside your chart, with a full execution engine underneath it. Set the trade up the way you always do, then let Max, your AI trading coach, read that exact setup against your live account and give you a straight verdict before you commit: is the stop disciplined, is the risk sane, is a high-impact release minutes away, are you near a prop-firm limit. Below sits the engine that runs everything
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.57 (51)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . PROMOTION - If you have already purchased the "Trade Copier MT5," you can receive the "Trade Copier MT4" for free (for copying MT4 > MT5 and MT4 < MT5). For more detailed information about the conditions, please contact us via private message
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Utilities
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Anchor Trade Manager
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (7)
Utilities
Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (7)
Utilities
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
Utilities
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
Utilities
Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
Utilities
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
Trade Command Center
Nguyen Thanh Trieu
5 (2)
Utilities
Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account ; Official Information Official channel Seller profile Trade Command Center — Professional Trade Execution & Real-Time Risk Guard Panel Trade Command Center is a high-performance visual trade execution, lot size calculator, and risk management utility for MetaTrader 5. It is engineered specifically for manual traders requiring strict risk enforcement, capital protection, a
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Utilities
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Trading Panel PRO MT5
Prime Horizon
Utilities
Trade Panel PRO MT5 Trade Panel PRO MT5 is a manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 designed to prepare, execute and manage positions directly from the chart, with visual risk control at every step. The tool combines order preparation, automatic position sizing based on risk, interactive Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit zones, and several trade management functions into a single interface. Version 2.0 updates Version 2.0 introduces several improvements to streamline the execution workflow: Automa
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Trader
Shaoping Kuang
3.67 (3)
Utilities
Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
More from author
Show Account Information
Phan Van Vien
Utilities
Custom showing your MT4 account information Indicators add account information to chart. Profit, Balance, Equity, Free Margin, Margin and Margin Level %. Hide account information: Click anywhere on account information text.     The hide/show response is dependent on incoming ticks or chart refresh. In tick scarce or closed markets the indicator hide/show click will appear not to function while waiting for a tick or chart refresh. It is only necessary to attach the autorefresh timer to one char
ShowMyTrades
Phan Van Vien
Utilities
Show Your Trades Information Show all your trades with profit; stop loss .. risk percentage.. on chart Custom showing your MT4 account information Indicators add account information to chart. Profit, Balance, Equity, Free Margin, Margin and Margin Level %. Hide account information: Click anywhere on account information text.     The hide/show response is dependent on incoming ticks or chart refresh. In tick scarce or closed markets the indicator hide/show click will appear not to function whi
Auto Entry Exit
Phan Van Vien
Utilities
If you are good at market analysis this Semi-automatic EA will help you to manage trade for entry and take profit as you analyzed You job is set the zone for buying or selling by moving the lines on MT4 chart For Supply and Demand Strategy - Support & Resistance System.. Buy low sell high from potential reversal point For this tool you only need to set the Market zone for buy or sell Start lots should be small for low drawdown for 0.01 standard lots for each $200 or more Default setting is for t
Magic Multi Levels
Phan Van Vien
Indicators
If you are good at trading at levels This indicator is all you need levels to manage your trades Market is usually follow current trend when break out some levels or reverse Trade at the Institutional traders level with the best supply and demand zone indicator available in MT4 and MT5 The Secret Profit Levels Signals indicator for MT4 is a complete trading system that provides traders with the entry price and 2 take profit levels. Technical analysts use support and resistance levels to identi
Backtest Pro Improve Your Trading Skill
Phan Van Vien
Utilities
Backtest Pro: Improve Your Trading Skill - User Manual Welcome to the ultimate manual trading simulator cockpit for MetaTrader 4. This guide provides comprehensive instructions on how to install, configure, and operate the interactive features of the Expert Advisor. "Why Experts Choose MT4 for Manual Backtesting" You might wonder why we designed this for MT4. The answer is simple: Speed and Control . MT4’s Visual Mode is the gold standard for manual simulation. Unlike the restrictive environmen
TradeInfoDisplay
Phan Van Vien
Utilities
TradeInfoDisplay – Risk/Reward Visualiser Visualises profit/loss zones, RR ratio, Risk% and Reward% for all pending orders and positions directly on the chart. CPU-optimised. FULL DESCRIPTION TradeInfoDisplay draws colour-coded zones on the chart for every pen
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review