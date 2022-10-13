Holy Banker

5

🚀 Not Profitable Yet? You’re Not Alone!
Struggling to achieve consistent profits? Welcome to the club—over 1,000,000 traders face the same challenge.

The Holy Banker is a fully automated trading robot that uses different proven strategies depending on the selected setfile. It has already performed successfully on funded accounts with professional money management and strong risk-reward ratios (see payout certificate screenshots). 




After a long break, my EA Holy Banker is finally back! I last used it in 2023, and now I’ve updated, optimized, and prepared it for action once again with my new knowledge and experience.

The code is currently being reviewed and brought up to date. Next, I’ll be testing a setfile configuration and setting up a dedicated account for the Holy Banker.

Stay tuned – more updates coming soon! 🚀



13.04.25:

The new demo account has been up and running for 2 weeks — consistent, transparent, and built for performance.

Check out the screenshots for a detailed overview of the current results.



 Asset

XAUUSD

 Timeframe

M1 to H6

 Minimal deposit

$ 1000

 Leverage

1:200

 Account-Type

 Hedging ECN Account with zero spread



No Empty Promises

❌ Looking for a 100% win guarantee? Good luck, but this EA isn’t for you.
❌ Want to turn $2,000 into $10,000 in 4 weeks? Keep searching elsewhere.

👉 Long-term success is built on a solid system – and patience.

I’m not here to sell some generic EA to the masses. I want to build a community of successful traders. If you’re ready to learn and take trading seriously, this is for you.



🛠 Why Did I Develop The Holy Banker?

After years of failing Prop Firm Challenges, I had enough. I needed an EA that could adapt to different market conditions because a single rigid strategy won’t survive long term.

👉 The goal? A fully automated EA, designed specifically for Prop Trading, that helps you pass challenges and trade larger accounts.

Once you master a $200,000 Prop Firm Challenge, everything changes—more freedom, more time, more opportunities.



🔥 What You Get When You Join The Holy Banker Community

✅ Access to The Holy Banker for 5 accounts
✅ Access to the Discord server with setup videos & trading tips
24/7 Support



🔹 What Can The Holy Banker Do for You?

Less Stress – No more guessing when to close or where to place your stop—the EA handles it for you.
More Free Time – No need for hours of chart analysis—just load the EA and let it work.
Full Control – Choose which trading sessions to trade—London, Asia, U.S., or all together?



🔍 Features

🔹 5+ years of research, development & optimization
🔹 Fully automated mode with customizable settings
🔹 Live statistics panel with diagnostics
🔹 Strict equity stop-loss management
🔹 Advanced algorithm for trade entry, management & exit
🔹 Market filters to avoid bad conditions & high spreads



🚀 Ready to take your trading to the next level? Let’s go!

Reviews 3
kaufmich123
158
kaufmich123 2022.12.13 16:58 
 

I like to give five stars here for a really good EA and the best developer with the best support and good community.

Kiran satya
402
Kiran satya 2022.12.01 17:23 
 

Awesome Support and helped me with the baby steps as well. Really Appreciate!

matzepang
351
matzepang 2022.11.02 21:21 
 

Awesome EA! Amazing Strategy! Andre always helps you with every Problem you have.

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Experts
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I’m sharing this EA here for free to support the trading community. I hope it’s helpful, and don’t hesitate to reach out if you have any questions or feedback! Requirements Trading pairs all trending Pairs especially USDJPY Timeframe M1 to H6 Minimum deposit $ 100 Leverage 1:200 Brokers Hedging Pro or ECN Account Key Features: 1. Risk Management: Triple MA prioritizes the protection of your capital with its sophisticated risk management system. It calculates risk as a percentage of your accou
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I’m sharing this EA here for free to support the trading community. I hope it’s helpful, and don’t hesitate to reach out if you have any questions or feedback! Description Very robust and powerful Expert Advisor, which allows trading in or against the trend because of its 4 components. It is based on a very reliable trading strategy and gives you all ou need to be succesful in trading. How is The Holy Hunter useful to you? A complete and reliable trading strategy. Easy to understand and trad
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I’m sharing this EA here for free to support the trading community. I hope it’s helpful, and don’t hesitate to reach out if you have any questions or feedback! Requirements Trading pairs all trending Pairs especially USDJPY Timeframe M1 to H6 Minimum deposit $ 100 Leverage 1:200 Brokers Hedging Pro or ECN Account Key Features: 1. Good Risk Management: Mono MA ensures your capital is always protected with its sophisticated risk management system. It calculates risk as a percentage of your acco
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I’m sharing this EA here for free to support the trading community. I hope it’s helpful, and don’t hesitate to reach out if you have any questions or feedback! Requirements Trading pairs all trending Pairs especially USDJPY Timeframe M1 to H6 Minimum deposit $ 100 Leverage 1:200 Brokers Hedging Pro or ECN Account Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Capability : Profitably trades on all timeframes, from the ultra-short M1 to the longer D1, adapting to various market conditions and trading styles. Ri
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I’m sharing this EA here for free to support the trading community. I hope it’s helpful, and don’t hesitate to reach out if you have any questions or feedback! Requirements Trading pairs all trending Pairs especially USDJPY Timeframe M1 to H6 Minimum deposit $ 100 Leverage 1:200 Brokers Hedging Pro or ECN Account Key Features: Versatile Timeframe Trading : Operates effectively on all timeframes, from the swift M1 to the more extended D1, accommodating a wide range of trading strategies and
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Andre Philipp Hollenbach
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I’m sharing this EA here for free to support the trading community. I hope it’s helpful, and don’t hesitate to reach out if you have any questions or feedback! Requirements Trading pairs all trending Pairs especially USDJPY Timeframe M1 to H6 Minimum deposit $ 100 Leverage 1:200 Brokers Hedging Pro or ECN Account Key Features: 1. Risk Management: Counter Triple MA prioritizes the protection of your capital with its sophisticated risk management system. It calculates risk as a percentage of yo
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Andre Philipp Hollenbach
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I’m sharing this EA here for free to support the trading community. I hope it’s helpful, and don’t hesitate to reach out if you have any questions or feedback! Closes all Trades with click on a button. This button will appear on the right bottom side of the chart.  When you remove the utility, the button will also dissappear. It closes all trades, no matter if Sell, Buy, the Symbol, if in profit or loss. One Click - and you solve it all. Especially made for demo and testing purposes. Use it wi
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My TimeBased Breakout  is a highly customizable breakout trading system specifically designed for index trading. It builds a price range during a defined time window and places buy and sell stop orders at the high and low of this range. The EA excels in how it executes breakouts—through a smart combination of filters and protective mechanisms to enhance precision and avoid false signals. With dozens of adjustable modules and filters, this EA is ideal for traders who want full control over their
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Shadow Timer FX – Your Smart Assistant for 20 Currency Pairs Trading Forex means staying alert. But monitoring 20 pairs across 5 timeframes at once? That’s not just hard – it’s humanly impossible. That’s exactly where Shadow Timer FX comes in. 2 purchases left and the price increases to 129$ LIVE MONITORING Recommendations: Timeframe M1 to D1 Pairs: EURUSD,GBPUSD, ... all FX Pairs (not indices, not commodities, not stocks, not crypto, not ETFs) Settings: after the purchse write me a message
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kaufmich123
158
kaufmich123 2022.12.13 16:58 
 

I like to give five stars here for a really good EA and the best developer with the best support and good community.

Kiran satya
402
Kiran satya 2022.12.01 17:23 
 

Awesome Support and helped me with the baby steps as well. Really Appreciate!

matzepang
351
matzepang 2022.11.02 21:21 
 

Awesome EA! Amazing Strategy! Andre always helps you with every Problem you have.

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