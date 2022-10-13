🚀 Not Profitable Yet? You’re Not Alone!

Struggling to achieve consistent profits? Welcome to the club—over 1,000,000 traders face the same challenge.

The Holy Banker is a fully automated trading robot that uses different proven strategies depending on the selected setfile. It has already performed successfully on funded accounts with professional money management and strong risk-reward ratios (see payout certificate screenshots).











After a long break, my EA Holy Banker is finally back! I last used it in 2023, and now I’ve updated, optimized, and prepared it for action once again with my new knowledge and experience. The code is currently being reviewed and brought up to date. Next, I’ll be testing a setfile configuration and setting up a dedicated account for the Holy Banker. Stay tuned – more updates coming soon! 🚀







13.04.25: The new demo account has been up and running for 2 weeks — consistent, transparent, and built for performance.



Check out the screenshots for a detailed overview of the current results.









Asset XAUUSD



Timeframe M1 to H6 Minimal deposit $ 1000 Leverage 1:200 Account-Type Hedging ECN Account with zero spread









❌ No Empty Promises

❌ Looking for a 100% win guarantee? Good luck, but this EA isn’t for you.

❌ Want to turn $2,000 into $10,000 in 4 weeks? Keep searching elsewhere.

👉 Long-term success is built on a solid system – and patience.

I’m not here to sell some generic EA to the masses. I want to build a community of successful traders. If you’re ready to learn and take trading seriously, this is for you.









🛠 Why Did I Develop The Holy Banker?

After years of failing Prop Firm Challenges, I had enough. I needed an EA that could adapt to different market conditions because a single rigid strategy won’t survive long term.

👉 The goal? A fully automated EA, designed specifically for Prop Trading, that helps you pass challenges and trade larger accounts.

Once you master a $200,000 Prop Firm Challenge, everything changes—more freedom, more time, more opportunities.









🔥 What You Get When You Join The Holy Banker Community

✅ Access to The Holy Banker for 5 accounts

✅ Access to the Discord server with setup videos & trading tips

✅ 24/7 Support









🔹 What Can The Holy Banker Do for You?

✔ Less Stress – No more guessing when to close or where to place your stop—the EA handles it for you.

✔ More Free Time – No need for hours of chart analysis—just load the EA and let it work.

✔ Full Control – Choose which trading sessions to trade—London, Asia, U.S., or all together?









🔍 Features

🔹 5+ years of research, development & optimization

🔹 Fully automated mode with customizable settings

🔹 Live statistics panel with diagnostics

🔹 Strict equity stop-loss management

🔹 Advanced algorithm for trade entry, management & exit

🔹 Market filters to avoid bad conditions & high spreads









🚀 Ready to take your trading to the next level? Let’s go!