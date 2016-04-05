DynamicRSI
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
Requirements
|Trading pairs
|all trending Pairs especially USDJPY
|Timeframe
|M1 to H6
|Minimum deposit
|$ 100
|Leverage
|1:200
|Brokers
|Hedging Pro or ECN Account
Key Features:
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Multi-Timeframe Capability: Profitably trades on all timeframes, from the ultra-short M1 to the longer D1, adapting to various market conditions and trading styles.
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Risk Management: Allows precise risk control with settings adjustable in percentage terms, ensuring you can fine-tune your exposure according to your trading strategy and risk appetite.
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Trailing Stop Loss: Incorporates a trailing stop loss feature to secure profits and limit losses dynamically as the trade moves in your favor, enhancing your trade management efficiency.
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Data Persistence: Saves all critical data as global variables directly to your hard drive. This ensures no data is lost even if your VPS experiences a crash, providing you with peace of mind and uninterrupted trading.
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Custom Time Filter: Offers an extensive time filtering system, allowing you to set specific trading times by the hour of the day, day of the week, and month of the year. This flexibility helps you to optimize your trading schedule according to market behavior and personal preferences.
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RSI Indicator: Utilizes the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator, a well-known and trusted tool in technical analysis, to identify overbought or oversold conditions and generate high-probability trading signals.
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Optimized Backtesting: Fine-tuned for rapid backtesting, allowing you to test and refine your strategies over an extensive period of 18 years. This optimization helps in understanding long-term performance and robustness of your trading strategies.
The EA DynamicRSI is engineered for traders who demand precision, reliability, and flexibility. Whether you are a novice trader or an experienced market participant, this expert advisor offers the tools you need to achieve your trading goals with confidence and ease.