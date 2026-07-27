Max Loss Guard
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 27 July 2026
input double MaxDailyLoss = 500.0; // Maximum floating loss in account currency
input double SafetyBufferMoney = 10.0; // Trigger at MaxDailyLoss - SafetyBufferMoney
input int CheckEverySeconds = 2;
input bool is_debugged = false; // Print additional messages in the Terminal
input bool is_Closing_All_Positions = false; // if false for each open position, each new reversed position with the same symbol & lot size will be opened.
This EA will then remove itself from the Chart