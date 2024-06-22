Mono MA
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 22 June 2024
I’m sharing this EA here for free to support the trading community. I hope it’s helpful, and don’t hesitate to reach out if you have any questions or feedback!
Requirements
|Trading pairs
|all trending Pairs especially USDJPY
|Timeframe
|M1 to H6
|Minimum deposit
|$ 100
|Leverage
|1:200
|Brokers
|Hedging Pro or ECN Account
Key Features:
1. Good Risk Management:
- Mono MA ensures your capital is always protected with its sophisticated risk management system. It calculates risk as a percentage of your account balance, allowing you to trade confidently without the fear of excessive losses.
2. Single Indicator Strategy:
- True to its name, Mono MA operates with a singular focus on one moving average indicator. This streamlined approach simplifies decision-making and enhances the clarity of trading signals.
3. Universal Profitability:
- Whether you're trading stocks, futures, CFDs, or forex, Mono MA is designed to be profitable across all these asset classes. Please note, it is not optimized for commodities.
4. Trend Trading:
- Mono MA excels in identifying and trading trends. It is specifically crafted for day and swing trading, avoiding the high-frequency noise associated with scalping.
5. Intelligent Stop System:
- The EA employs an intelligent, auto-adjusting stop-loss system. This adaptive mechanism ensures that your trades are protected dynamically, responding to market conditions in real-time.
6. Day and Month Filters:
- Mono MA integrates day-of-week and month-of-year filters, enabling it to optimize performance based on historical data patterns. This feature allows the EA to avoid unfavorable trading periods and capitalize on the most profitable times.
7. Time Filter:
- With its built-in time filter, Mono MA can be configured to trade only during specific hours of the day. This flexibility helps in aligning the EA’s activity with your preferred trading sessions.
8. Night Stop-Loss Management:
- To further safeguard your trades, Mono MA removes and replaces stop-loss orders at night. This strategy mitigates the risk of market fluctuations during low-liquidity periods.
9. Persistent Data with Global Variables:
- Even in the event of a VPS or MT5 terminal crash, Mono MA’s use of global variables ensures all critical information is preserved. Your trading data and EA settings remain intact, providing seamless continuity.
Why Choose Mono MA?
Simplicity and Efficiency:
- By focusing on a single indicator, Mono MA offers a straightforward yet powerful approach to trading. Its simplicity is its strength, providing clear signals and reducing the complexity of multi-indicator systems.
Versatility and Adaptability:
- Mono MA’s ability to trade across multiple asset classes and its intelligent risk management features make it a versatile tool for different market conditions. Whether you're a day trader or a swing trader, Mono MA adapts to your trading style.
Safety and Reliability:
- With a strong emphasis on risk management and data preservation, Mono MA ensures your trading is not only profitable but also secure. Its persistent data feature and intelligent stop-loss system provide peace of mind, knowing your investments are protected.
Optimized Performance:
- The EA’s use of time, day, and month filters, along with its trend-trading focus, ensures it operates during the most advantageous periods. This optimization leads to better performance and higher profitability.
Ease of Use:
- Mono MA is user-friendly, making it accessible for traders of all levels. Its clear settings and intuitive interface mean you can start trading effectively without extensive training or experience.
Invest in Mono MA today and experience the difference a well-designed, intelligent EA can make in your trading success. Simplify your strategy, protect your investments, and maximize your profits with Mono MA – the ultimate tool for serious traders.