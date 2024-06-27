Bollinger Bandit
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
Requirements
|Trading pairs
|all trending Pairs especially USDJPY
|Timeframe
|M1 to H6
|Minimum deposit
|$ 100
|Leverage
|1:200
|Brokers
|Hedging Pro or ECN Account
Key Features:
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Versatile Timeframe Trading: Operates effectively on all timeframes, from the swift M1 to the more extended D1, accommodating a wide range of trading strategies and market conditions.Precise Risk Control: Offers meticulous risk management with settings adjustable in percentage terms, enabling you to control your exposure precisely according to your risk management plan.
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Dynamic Trailing Stop Loss: Implements a trailing stop loss feature to lock in profits and limit losses as the market moves, optimizing your trade management and enhancing profitability.
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Persistent Data Storage: Ensures that all crucial data is saved as global variables on your hard drive, protecting your information even if your VPS experiences a failure, ensuring seamless trading continuity.
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Advanced Time Filtering: Equipped with a customizable time filter, allowing you to define specific trading hours by day, week, and month. This feature helps you align your trading activities with optimal market conditions.
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Bollinger Bands Utilization: Employs Bollinger Bands, a well-established technical analysis tool, to gauge market volatility and price levels, generating precise trading signals based on market behavior.
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Efficient Backtesting: Optimized for swift backtesting, allowing you to evaluate and refine your strategies over an 18-year period. This efficiency helps you understand the long-term performance and reliability of your trading methods.
The EA Bollinger Bandit is crafted for traders seeking precision, reliability, and flexibility in their trading endeavors. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, this expert advisor provides the essential tools to help you achieve your trading goals with confidence and effectiveness.
After days on M1.... no trades at all.