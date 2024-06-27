I’m sharing this EA here for free to support the trading community. I hope it’s helpful, and don’t hesitate to reach out if you have any questions or feedback!





Requirements



Trading pairs all trending Pairs especially USDJPY

Timeframe M1 to H6

Minimum deposit $ 100 Leverage 1:200 Brokers Hedging Pro or ECN Account

Key Features:

1. Risk Management:

Counter Triple MA prioritizes the protection of your capital with its sophisticated risk management system. It calculates risk as a percentage of your account balance, ensuring that every trade aligns with your risk tolerance.





2. Dynamic Stop Loss and Trailing Stop Loss:

The EA dynamically adjusts stop loss and trailing stop loss levels based on current market conditions. This intelligent system enhances trade protection and profit-locking mechanisms, adapting to market volatility in real-time.





3. Persistent Data Storage:

Never worry about losing critical data. Counter Triple MA saves all variables to your hard drive, ensuring that no information is lost even if your VPS or MT5 terminal crashes. Your trading strategy continues seamlessly without data loss.





4. Counter Triple Moving Average Crossovers:

Utilizing three moving averages, Counter Triple MA identifies and exploits different crossover signals. This multi-faceted approach allows the EA to capture more accurate and reliable trading opportunities, enhancing overall performance. In contrast to the Triple MA, the Counter Triple MA also works with three moving averages, but the signals are kind of reversed. Paired with the third moving average, additional signals are generated.





5. Comprehensive Filters:

Time Filter : Configure the EA to trade only during specific hours of the day, aligning with your preferred trading sessions.

: Configure the EA to trade only during specific hours of the day, aligning with your preferred trading sessions. Day of Week Filter : Optimize trading activity by excluding certain days, improving performance based on historical data.

: Optimize trading activity by excluding certain days, improving performance based on historical data. Month of Year Filter: Avoid unfavorable trading periods and capitalize on the most profitable times of the year.





6. Optimized for Forex, Stocks, and CFDs:

Counter Triple MA is fine-tuned to deliver excellent results across forex, stocks, and CFDs. While it excels in these asset classes, please note that it is not designed for commodities trading.





7. Trend-Following Strategy:

The EA is built to follow trends, capturing significant market movements and maximizing profit potential. Its trend-following mechanism ensures you are always in line with market direction.





8. High Performance and Fast Backtests:

Performance and speed were top priorities during the development of Counter Triple MA. The EA is optimized to execute fast and efficient backtests, providing you with quick and reliable performance evaluations.







Why Choose Counter Triple MA?

Precision and Reliability:

By leveraging three moving averages, Counter Triple MA offers a precise and reliable approach to identifying profitable trades. Its sophisticated algorithms ensure you are always trading with the trend.





Adaptability and Flexibility:

The dynamic stop loss and trailing stop loss features ensure that your trades are protected and profits are maximized in varying market conditions. The comprehensive filter system adds another layer of customization to fit your trading style.





Data Integrity and Continuity:

With persistent data storage, Counter Triple MA guarantees that your trading strategy is uninterrupted even in the event of technical issues. This reliability is crucial for maintaining consistent performance.





Versatile and Optimized:

Whether you're trading forex, stocks, or CFDs, Counter Triple MA is designed to provide optimized results. Its versatility across different asset classes makes it a valuable addition to any trader's toolkit.





User-Friendly and Efficient:

Counter Triple MA is designed for both novice and experienced traders. Its user-friendly interface, combined with high performance and fast backtesting capabilities, ensures that you can quickly adapt and start trading effectively.





Conclusion:

Counter Triple MA is more than just an Expert Advisor; it’s a comprehensive trading solution designed to enhance your trading strategy. With its robust risk management, dynamic stop systems, and trend-following capabilities, Triple MA provides the tools you need for consistent and profitable trading. Invest in Counter Triple MA today and take your trading to the next level with confidence and precision.





It is the ideal complement to the Triple MA.



