Triple MA

I’m sharing this EA here for free to support the trading community. I hope it’s helpful, and don’t hesitate to reach out if you have any questions or feedback!


Requirements

Trading pairs all trending Pairs especially USDJPY
Timeframe M1 to H6
Minimum deposit $ 100
Leverage 1:200
Brokers Hedging Pro or ECN Account


Key Features:

1. Risk Management:

  • Triple MA prioritizes the protection of your capital with its sophisticated risk management system. It calculates risk as a percentage of your account balance, ensuring that every trade aligns with your risk tolerance.

2. Dynamic Stop Loss and Trailing Stop Loss:

  • The EA dynamically adjusts stop loss and trailing stop loss levels based on current market conditions. This intelligent system enhances trade protection and profit-locking mechanisms, adapting to market volatility in real-time.

3. Persistent Data Storage:

  • Never worry about losing critical data. Triple MA saves all variables to your hard drive, ensuring that no information is lost even if your VPS or MT5 terminal crashes. Your trading strategy continues seamlessly without data loss.

4. Triple Moving Average Crossovers:

  • Utilizing three moving averages, Triple MA identifies and exploits different crossover signals. This multi-faceted approach allows the EA to capture more accurate and reliable trading opportunities, enhancing overall performance.

5. Comprehensive Filters:

  • Time Filter: Configure the EA to trade only during specific hours of the day, aligning with your preferred trading sessions.
  • Day of Week Filter: Optimize trading activity by excluding certain days, improving performance based on historical data.
  • Month of Year Filter: Avoid unfavorable trading periods and capitalize on the most profitable times of the year.

6. Optimized for Forex, Stocks, and CFDs:

  • Triple MA is fine-tuned to deliver excellent results across forex, stocks, and CFDs. While it excels in these asset classes, please note that it is not designed for commodities trading.

7. Trend-Following Strategy:

  • The EA is built to follow trends, capturing significant market movements and maximizing profit potential. Its trend-following mechanism ensures you are always in line with market direction.

8. High Performance and Fast Backtests:

  • Performance and speed were top priorities during the development of Triple MA. The EA is optimized to execute fast and efficient backtests, providing you with quick and reliable performance evaluations.



Why Choose Triple MA?

Precision and Reliability:

  • By leveraging three moving averages, Triple MA offers a precise and reliable approach to identifying profitable trades. Its sophisticated algorithms ensure you are always trading with the trend.

Adaptability and Flexibility:

  • The dynamic stop loss and trailing stop loss features ensure that your trades are protected and profits are maximized in varying market conditions. The comprehensive filter system adds another layer of customization to fit your trading style.

Data Integrity and Continuity:

  • With persistent data storage, Triple MA guarantees that your trading strategy is uninterrupted even in the event of technical issues. This reliability is crucial for maintaining consistent performance.

Versatile and Optimized:

  • Whether you're trading forex, stocks, or CFDs, Triple MA is designed to provide optimized results. Its versatility across different asset classes makes it a valuable addition to any trader's toolkit.

User-Friendly and Efficient:

  • Triple MA is designed for both novice and experienced traders. Its user-friendly interface, combined with high performance and fast backtesting capabilities, ensures that you can quickly adapt and start trading effectively.


Conclusion:

Triple MA is more than just an Expert Advisor; it’s a comprehensive trading solution designed to enhance your trading strategy. With its robust risk management, dynamic stop systems, and trend-following capabilities, Triple MA provides the tools you need for consistent and profitable trading. Invest in Triple MA today and take your trading to the next level with confidence and precision.


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yousef500
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yousef500 2026.01.28 02:36 
 

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