Smart Stoch

5

I’m sharing this EA here for free to support the trading community. I hope it’s helpful, and don’t hesitate to reach out if you have any questions or feedback!

Requirements

Trading pairs all trending Pairs especially USDJPY
Timeframe M1 to H6
Minimum deposit $ 100
Leverage 1:200
Brokers Hedging Pro or ECN Account

  • Smart Stoch excels across all timeframes from M1 to D1, ensuring profitable trades with customizable risk percentage settings and a Trailing Stop Loss feature. 
  • Save all settings as global variables directly to your hard drive, safeguarding your data even if your VPS crashes. 
  • With a custom time filter, you can fine-tune your trades by day, week, and month. 
  • Utilizing the stochastic indicator and optimized for fast backtesting over 18 years, Smart Stoch is your go-to solution for precise and robust trading performance.


Smart Stoch: Trade Smart, Trade Secure.

Reviews 1
dzungsua
192
dzungsua 2026.01.31 21:25 
 

Has been working great for me .

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dzungsua
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dzungsua 2026.01.31 21:25 
 

Has been working great for me .

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