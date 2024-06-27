Smart Stoch
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 20 July 2024
I’m sharing this EA here for free to support the trading community. I hope it’s helpful, and don’t hesitate to reach out if you have any questions or feedback!
Requirements
|Trading pairs
|all trending Pairs especially USDJPY
|Timeframe
|M1 to H6
|Minimum deposit
|$ 100
|Leverage
|1:200
|Brokers
|Hedging Pro or ECN Account
- Smart Stoch excels across all timeframes from M1 to D1, ensuring profitable trades with customizable risk percentage settings and a Trailing Stop Loss feature.
- Save all settings as global variables directly to your hard drive, safeguarding your data even if your VPS crashes.
- With a custom time filter, you can fine-tune your trades by day, week, and month.
- Utilizing the stochastic indicator and optimized for fast backtesting over 18 years, Smart Stoch is your go-to solution for precise and robust trading performance.
Smart Stoch: Trade Smart, Trade Secure.
Has been working great for me .