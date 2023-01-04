I’m sharing this EA here for free to support the trading community. I hope it’s helpful, and don’t hesitate to reach out if you have any questions or feedback!









Description

Very robust and powerful Expert Advisor, which allows trading in or against the trend because of its 4 components. It is based on a very reliable trading strategy and gives you all ou need to be succesful in trading.





How is The Holy Hunter useful to you?

A complete and reliable trading strategy.

Easy to understand and trade

Allow to identify trends, confirm it, look for retracements and trade with a trigger.

Is useful in any asset and timeframe





Components

A mix of fast and slow Exponential Moving Averags: Allows to identify the trend or no trend of market.

Confirmation Stochastic: confirms trend direction through its momentum

Extreme Compounding: Automatic Use of Asymmetric Compounding.

Trigger Targets: Determine the Stop Loss and Take Profits you should trade based on variable ATRs

Tool Box: Signals all previous 4 components.





Requirements



Trading pairs XAUUSD, XAG, WTI

Timeframe M1 to H6

Minimum deposit $ 100 Leverage 1:200 Brokers Hedging Pro or ECN Account





Note 1: This Expert Advisor should only be considered as a part of any trading strategy. You should complement this with other filters (e.g trend, volatility, time, etc). Note 2: This Expert Advisor is meant to serve as a guide to apply in your intraday trading. Overtime, this will help you understand the baseline for a solid and consistent trading strategy.





About Author:

Andre Hollenbach, Funded Trader, creating solutions to generate constant profits with adapted risk.























































































