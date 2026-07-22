Footprint Engine Premium
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.11
- Updated: 22 July 2026
- Activations: 10
Footprint Engine Premium is a professional-grade order flow tool engineered to visualize market microstructure, pinpoint liquidity nodes, and track institutional aggression with surgical precision.
The premium version introduces footprint-based signals and alert alghoritms transforming raw volumetric data into actionable trading intelligence.
Three Visualization Modes
- Bid/Ask (Classic): Two-sided profile showing exact Bid and Ask.
- Delta (Net Aggression): One-sided profile showing the Net Agression at every price level.
- Volume Profile: One-sided profile showing total volume per level.
- Intrabar Metrics: Automatically highlights Point of Control (POC) - Value Area High (VAH) - Value Area Low (VAL).
- Imbalance Detection: Flags agressive liquidity consumption between price levels; support Asymmetric and Symmetric detection.
- Multi-Timeframe Architecture: Render footprint data from any timeframe.
- Tick Volume/Real Volume: Support both Real Volume and Tick Volume modes.
- Delta Matrix: Comprehensive order flow metrics table including - Index - Max Delta - Min Delta - Δ Delta - Δ% Delta - Delta - Volume for a complete volumetric analysis.
- Intuitive Indexing design: Seamlessly synchronizes index labels between the main chart candles, Delta Table, and footprint subwindow, providing an effortless framework to track the precise order flow dynamics of any given candle.
- CCanvas Rendering: Uses a custom bitmap canvas for ultra-smooth,flicker-free drawings of candles, volume wings and text.
Footprint Signals Engine
- Delta Surge: Detects sequential momentum bursts in order flow delta.
- Delta Flip: Identifies true order flow exhaustion and reversal.
- Delta Tail: Spots divergent volume absorption at the extremes of a candle.
- Delta Mean: Trails the order flow momentum.
Every signal logic features dedicated alert toggles, allowing you to selectively monitor specific order flow patterns and be notified the moment they are detected; when multiple signal logics are activated simultaneously, the algorithm aggregates all active signal outputs into a single, net directional bias; a built-in smart alert system monitors this logic in real-time, delivering precise terminal alerts the moment a new Reversal or Continuation pattern is confirmed.
Refine your trading edge with Footprint Engine Premium: experience a clear, transparent view of true market mechanics through precise, lag-free order flow analysis.