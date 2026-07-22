Footprint Signals Engine

Every signal logic features dedicated alert toggles, allowing you to selectively monitor specific order flow patterns and be notified the moment they are detected; when multiple signal logics are activated simultaneously, the algorithm aggregates all active signal outputs into a single, net directional bias; a built-in smart alert system monitors this logic in real-time, delivering precise terminal alerts the moment a new Reversal or Continuation pattern is confirmed.

Refine your trading edge with Footprint Engine Premium: experience a clear, transparent view of true market mechanics through precise, lag-free order flow analysis.





