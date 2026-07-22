Footprint Engine Premium

Footprint Engine Premium is a professional-grade order flow tool engineered to visualize market microstructure, pinpoint liquidity nodes, and track institutional aggression with surgical precision.

The premium version introduces footprint-based signals and alert alghoritms transforming raw volumetric data into actionable trading intelligence.

Three Visualization Modes

  1. Bid/Ask (Classic): Two-sided profile showing exact Bid and Ask.
  2. Delta (Net Aggression): One-sided profile showing the Net Agression at every price level.
  3. Volume Profile: One-sided profile showing total volume per level.
Advance Order Flow Analytics
  1. Intrabar Metrics: Automatically highlights Point of Control (POC) - Value Area High (VAH) - Value Area Low (VAL).
  2. Imbalance Detection: Flags agressive liquidity consumption between price levels; support Asymmetric and Symmetric detection.
  3. Multi-Timeframe Architecture: Render footprint data from any timeframe.
  4. Tick Volume/Real Volume: Support both Real Volume and Tick Volume modes.
  5. Delta Matrix: Comprehensive order flow metrics table including - Index - Max Delta - Min Delta - Δ Delta - Δ% Delta - Delta - Volume for a complete volumetric analysis.
  6. Intuitive Indexing design: Seamlessly synchronizes index labels between the main chart candles, Delta Table, and footprint subwindow, providing an effortless framework to track the precise order flow dynamics of any given candle.
  7. CCanvas Rendering: Uses a custom bitmap canvas for ultra-smooth,flicker-free drawings of candles, volume wings and text.

Footprint Signals Engine

  1. Delta Surge: Detects sequential momentum bursts in order flow delta.
  2. Delta Flip: Identifies true order flow exhaustion and reversal.
  3. Delta Tail: Spots divergent volume absorption at the extremes of a candle.
  4. Delta Mean: Trails the order flow momentum.

Every signal logic features dedicated alert toggles, allowing you to selectively monitor specific order flow patterns and be notified the moment they are detected; when multiple signal logics are activated simultaneously, the algorithm aggregates all active signal outputs into a single, net directional bias; a built-in smart alert system monitors this logic in real-time, delivering precise terminal alerts the moment a new Reversal or Continuation pattern is confirmed.

Refine your trading edge with Footprint Engine Premium: experience a clear, transparent view of true market mechanics through precise, lag-free order flow analysis.
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The " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " indicator is designed for the scalping method of trading within trend waves. Tested on major currency pairs and gold, compatibility with other trading instruments is possible. Provides signals for short-term opening of positions along the trend with additional price movement support. The principle of the indicator. Large arrows determine the trend direction. An algorithm for generating signals for scalping in the form of small arrows operates within trend wav
Orderflow Absorption MT5
Chi Sum Poon
5 (1)
Indicators
OrderFlow Absorption – Professional Delta & Absorption Signal Indicator for MT5 Unlock the power of true order flow analysis with   OrderFlow Absorption   – the ultimate delta histogram and absorption signal indicator for MetaTrader 5. Designed for traders who want to see what’s really happening behind every price move, this tool reveals hidden buy/sell pressure and absorption events that drive the market. Features Delta Histogram Visualization:   Instantly see buy and sell pressure with clear,
Footprint and Order Flow for MT5
Dmitrii Dolbnev
Indicators
Footprint is an indicator for order flow and volume analysis. It helps identify market structure at the cluster level, find key zones with increased activity, and work with filters directly on the chart without constantly opening the settings window. Footprint Indicator Features cluster-based Bid x Ask and Delta charts; on-chart control panel; sliders for filter adjustments; Absorption; Initiative; Stacked Imbalances; Big Trades; dPOC / Dynamic Point of Control; Delta; side market profile; cumul
Astro Ai Intelligence
Abdul Hamas
Indicators
Hi Trader, Most retail traders rely on lagging, web-based scripts. To trade with a true edge, you need institutional architecture. The Astro AI Indicator is not a standard chart overlay. It is a compiled, dual-agent neural network running directly on your terminal. Here is the exact technology driving the system: 1. Agent 1: The Analyst (Graph Neural Networks - GNN) Markets are not just isolated price bars; they are interconnected networks of data. The Function: Agent 1 utilizes a Graph Neural
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Footprint Engine
Francesco Mangili
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Footprint Engine   is a professional-grade order flow tool designed to visualize market microstructure, identify liquidity nodes and track institutional aggression with precision. Three Visualization Modes Bid/Ask (Classic): Two-sided profile showing exact Bid and Ask. Delta (Net Aggression): One-sided profile showing the Net Agression at every price level. Volume Profile: One-sided profile showing total volume per level. Advance Order Flow Analytics Intrabar Metrics: Automatically highlights Po
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