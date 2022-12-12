KT Half Trend MT5

The KT HalfTrend is a moving average-based trend indicator that draws zones. It marks a trend shift by drawing bearish and bullish invalidation zones on the chart.

It also displays the trend buy-sell strength with arrows on the main chart. The indicator will be flat if no trend indicates accumulation, temporary price, or distribution zones. If there is a trend, there will be a slope in that direction.

The trend signals are substantial if the slope is steep, either to the upside or the downside. The indicator can mark a strong uptrend with a highlight color like blue. It can mark a strong downtrend with another highlight color, like red.





Features



It is a very user-friendly and distinctive indicator.

It can be used successfully with any currency pair and time frame.

It provides information on both rough and smooth entries.

You can customize the moving average, Parabolic SaR settings, and visual color features.





Applications