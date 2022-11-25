Uni Bot MT4

UniBot is a tool for trading on the foreign exchange market. The bot is best suited for those who are interested in the opportunity and who are willing to work hard. Buying an EA with no intention of using it properly is reckless. All trading is ultimately entirely at your own risk. You are provided with a tool to work with any results - your personal responsibility!

Note. The bot uses global variables and a neural network file in its work, which will not allow the bot to work on virtual hosting from metaquotes. If you need a server, you need to use a full server and a full terminal.