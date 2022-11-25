Uni Bot MT4
- Experts
- Andriy Sydoruk
- Version: 2.1
- Mise à jour: 24 octobre 2023
- Activations: 10
Uni Bot is a trendy neural network trained bot. An expert system based on a neural network based on a new specially developed architecture (T-INN) Target-IntelNeuroNet.
For this variant of the Expert Advisor to work, there is no need to download the file of the trained neural network, since for the ease of use by the end user of the neural network forex bot, most users encoded a number of neural networks in the body of the bot. But in order for the bot to better adapt to the specific history of your bot, it will be better for you to teach neural networks for the history of your broker with all the features. This is user choice, you can use the bot as is out of the box, but also use your own neural network, an even more recommended use case.
UniBot is a tool for trading on the foreign exchange market. The bot is best suited for those who are interested in the opportunity and who are willing to work hard. Buying an EA with no intention of using it properly is reckless. All trading is ultimately entirely at your own risk. You are provided with a tool to work with any results - your personal responsibility!
Note. The bot uses global variables and a neural network file in its work, which will not allow the bot to work on virtual hosting from metaquotes. If you need a server, you need to use a full server and a full terminal.
The minimum recommendation is 1000$. While the recommended minimum deposit is between $1,000 and $10,000 for one currency pair. Serious traders are advised to use within $10,000 for one currency pair. Get serious about choosing a trading portfolio. Choose a set of pairs that you think are better for you and work with a given set. At the same time, do not forget to set the correct money management.
Also, do not forget that for each currency pair you need to select stop-losses, take-profits, trailing-start, trailing-stop and, if desired, the break-even level. I will also remind you of the recommendation to use the ActiveProtectionOrders field at level 6-10, 8 orders are recommended. This field activates the automatic correction of the trailing start and trailing stop when the specified number of orders is reached.
How does a neural network robot work?
A neural network Forex trading system must accurately classify events based on incoming data. Conventional Expert Advisors leave the criteria for this approach unchanged. As a result, when the trend changes, he continues to trade according to the old rules and successfully drains your entire Forex account. A robot based on a neural network should automatically recognize the rate update and change the trading rules without the participation of a trader. The neural network of the Uni Bot expert is based on a specially developed architecture (T-INN) Target-IntelNeuroNet. This architecture has advanced learning capabilities on large data sets. The T-INN architecture is distinguished by the fact that it can efficiently train on an unlimited data set while retaining the extrapolation properties of the data. I encourage you to read the links below for more details.
How often does the bot usually enter a trade, does it open trade every day? Because I put it in for 2 days now but there is no trades open order yet. Also, I would like to have a Video about setting up the bot about where the file should go