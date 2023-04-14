Rainbow Collection

Slopes are an increasingly key concept in Technical Analysis. The most basic type is to calculate them on the prices, but also on technical indicators such as moving averages and the RSI.



In technical analysis, you generally use the RSI to detect imminent reversal moves within a range. In the case of the Blue indicator, we are calculating the slope of the market price and then calculating the RSI of that slope in order to detect instances of reversal.



The Blue indicator is therefore used as follows:

* A bullish signal is generated whenever the 21-period RSI of the 21-period market slope surpasses 35 after having been below it but remains below 37.

*A bearish signal is generated whenever the 21-period RSI of the 21-period market slope breaks 65 after having been above it but remains above 63.



User the can custom all parameter

The aim of the Blue indicator is to capture reversals as early as possible through a combination of slopes and entry techniques.