Golden Bulls GOLD

The indicators used in this expert have nothing to do with the standard indicators in the market and are completely derived from strategy





Timeframe М1, currency pairs XAUUSD

Minimum deposit 300 USD.

watch 99.90% backtest quality from this link: https://youtu.be/i4J-X0aToto









Important note :

Please download setfiles before doing a Backtest , Default setting EA is not correct ,

you can find setfiles in comments #3 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/68613#!tab=comments&page=1&comment=42312660

URL WEB request NEWS LINK : http://nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.xml









Features

Not Martingel, not Grid,

Near StopLoss , without TakeProfit that is controlled by a very smart trail

All trades close in less than one minute

Multi Currency) Ability to work in all currency pairs

Requirements , Important points for running a EA:

Account type required: ECN / LOW SPREAD

Broker type: Works in all brokers

Currency Pairs: All Major Currencies

Monthly profit limit: depends on your risk, which is adjusted by changing the size of the lot in the EA parameter

Time Frame : M1

Minimum Capital : 200$ USD







