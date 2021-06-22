Golden Bulls GOLD
- Experts
-
Armin Heshmattelegram Channel: https://t.me/enzoforexea
telegram ID : https://t.me/Dariccoowner
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 13 September 2022
- Activations: 10
Please try Backtest with the lowest spread : ( from 5 to maximum 13 for GOLD(XAUUSD) Because the ECN accounts Types have very low
The indicators used in this expert have nothing to do with the standard indicators in the market and are completely derived from strategy
watch 99.90% backtest quality from this link: https://youtu.be/i4J-X0aToto
Important note :
Please download setfiles before doing a Backtest , Default setting EA is not correct ,
you can find setfiles in comments #3 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/68613#!tab=comments&page=1&comment=42312660
URL WEB request NEWS LINK : http://nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.xml
Features
Not Martingel, not Grid,
Near StopLoss , without TakeProfit that is controlled by a very smart trail
All trades close in less than one minute
Multi Currency) Ability to work in all currency pairs
Requirements , Important points for running a EA:
Account type required: ECN / LOW SPREAD
Broker type: Works in all brokers
Currency Pairs: All Major Currencies
Monthly profit limit: depends on your risk, which is adjusted by changing the size of the lot in the EA parameter
Time Frame : M1
Minimum Capital : 200$ USD
User didn't leave any comment to the rating