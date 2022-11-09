Oceania Algo
Important note :
To enable your news filter, please connect this link to your terminal Otherwise the news will not work.
please go to terminl MT4 : Tools => Options => Expert Advisor => tick Allow web request for listed URL => please paste URL WEB link here
( URL WEB request NEWS LINK : http://nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.xml )
if you have any problem , pls contact me anytime
The indicators used in this expert have nothing to do with the standard indicators in the market and are completely derived from strategy , Day trading Style and All types of brokers also work and are accepted.
deposit minimum : 1000 ,our suggestion : 3000
Time Frame :M15 ,
currency pairs AUDCAD,AUDNZD,NZDCAD
Setfiles: Default settings is correct for all Currencies
for Best results you can change Risk , for example Risk:1000 to up = 1500,2000 or ....
Requirements , Important points for running a EA:
Account type required: ECN
Broker type: Works in all brokers
Risk: 3000 //auto money management
ST1: Default // first secret indicator
ST2: 3 // second secret indicator
ST3: Default // secret indicator
|you can USE FOR COPY TRADING and anyone can follow your signals .
.....NOT SCALIPER OR HFT....
Features
Multi Currency) Ability to work in all currency pairs simultaneously
I use Armin products. Successful is one of the best Armin advisors I've used in the last few years. As always responsive support from Armin. Quick response to my questions during the setup process. In a very short time of trading it has shown a high growth of my deposit. I recommend using Enzo products.