Oceania Algo

5


Important note : 

To enable your news filter, please connect this link to your terminal Otherwise the news will not work.

please go to terminl MT4  :  Tools => Options  => Expert Advisor  => tick Allow web request for listed URL  => please paste URL WEB link here

(  URL WEB request NEWS LINK :  http://nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.xml   )



 if you have any problem , pls contact me anytime 

The indicators used in this expert have nothing to do with the standard indicators in the market and are completely derived from strategy , Day trading Style and All types of brokers also work and are accepted.

deposit minimum : 1000   ,our suggestion  : 3000 

Time Frame :M15 ,

currency pairs  AUDCAD,AUDNZD,NZDCAD

Setfiles: Default settings is correct for all Currencies 

for Best results  you can change Risk , for example  Risk:1000 to up = 1500,2000 or ....                                                                                                      


Requirements , Important points for running a EA:


Account type required: ECN 

Broker type: Works in all brokers 

Currency Pairs: AUDCAD,AUDNZD,NZDCAD

Time Frame : M15     //best chart timeframe 

Risk: 3000      //auto money management 

ST1: Default   //  first secret indicator

ST2: 3      // second  secret indicator

ST3: Default   // secret indicator  

you can USE FOR COPY TRADING and anyone can follow your signals .

.....NOT SCALIPER OR HFT....


Features

Multi Currency) Ability to work in all currency pairs simultaneously


After buying EA, be sure to write to me in private messages, i will add you to a private group

I am ready to help each buyer install and configure the advisor.


Recensioni
apertsev
34
apertsev 2022.12.07 19:34 
 

I use Armin products. Successful is one of the best Armin advisors I've used in the last few years. As always responsive support from Armin. Quick response to my questions during the setup process. In a very short time of trading it has shown a high growth of my deposit. I recommend using Enzo products.

Pegasus Pro
Armin Heshmat
Experts
Pegasus Pro works on based on HFT (high frequency trading) algorithm , but it’s so sensitive, it’s 100% automatic,Pegasus Pro is capable to scalp every different situation ,Please try Backtest with the lowest spread : ( MAX 5 for majur currency ) Because the ECN accounts Types have very low spreads , Maximum Ms for VPS: 5, do not forget to get this Ms your broker's server address must be in the same place with your VPS address Live signal,  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2256700?source=Site+S
Golden Bulls GOLD
Armin Heshmat
Experts
Please try Backtest with the lowest spread : ( from 5 to maximum 13 for GOLD(XAUUSD) Because the ECN accounts Types have very low The indicators used in this expert have nothing to do with the standard indicators in the market and are completely derived from strategy Timeframe М1, currency pairs   XAUUSD Minimum deposit 300 USD. watch 99.90% backtest quality from this link:  https://youtu.be/i4J-X0aToto Important note : Please download setfiles before doing a Backtest , Default setting EA
EUR Emperor
Armin Heshmat
Experts
EUR Emperor EA always moves with close stoploss the maximum of 60 pips and the profit results are variable and determined according to the market movement. The indicators used in EUR Emperor expert have nothing to do with the standard indicators in the market and are completely derived from strategy , It was developed by ENZOFXEA team in Germany with experienced traders with more than 15 years of trading experience. All types of brokers also work and are accepted. you can USE FOR COPY TRADING an
Enzo Fx Prop Firm EA
Armin Heshmat
Experts
Enzo Fx Prop Firm EA is very smart scalper , EA enters the market after Fundamentals and technical analysis., it’s 100% automatic,ENZO FX EA is capable to scalp every different situation , Maximum Ms for VPS: 5, do not forget to get this Ms your broker's server address must be in the same place with your VPS address Live signal,  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2256700?source=Site+Signals+From+Author  Features: - No grid. No martingale- A small Stoploss  - Low Drawdown - multi currency   , EUR
Oceania Emperor AI
Armin Heshmat
Experts
Oceania Emperor AI EA always  profit results are variable and determined according to the market movement.The indicators used in EA expert have nothing to do with the standard indicators in the market and are completely derived from strategy ,It was developed by ENZOFXEA team in Germany with experienced traders with more than 15 years of trading experience. It's multi currency  { AUCAD , AUDNZD , NZDCAD }  You launch all three currency pairs at the same time and the activity is high. All types o
Gold Bullion
Armin Heshmat
Experts
Gold Bullion EA   is   VIP ,   It    was developed by   ENZOFXEA   team in Germany with experienced traders with   more than 15 years   of trading experience.The indicators used in expert have nothing to do with the standard indicators in the market and are completely derived from strategy. All Trade Have StopLoss Always Behind Order An expert based on    (GOLD , XAUUSD   ) This Expert  is Day Trader and  Breakout strategy NOTE Default EA setting is correct    Time Frame :  Daily  D1 first depo
Bitcoin Machine
Armin Heshmat
Experts
Bitcoin Machine EA is VIP , It    was developed by ENZOFXEA team in Germany with experienced traders with more than 15 years of trading experience.The indicators used in Bitcoin EA expert have nothing to do with the standard indicators in the market and are completely derived from strategy. You don't need to Hold your bitcoin capital anymore It doesn't matter if Bitcoin becomes expensive or cheap All Trade Have StopLoss Always Behind Order An expert based on    ( BTC , BTCUSD , Bitcoin   ) This
Anonymous Algo
Armin Heshmat
Experts
Anonymous Algo   is   VIP ,   It    was developed by   ENZOFXEA   team in Germany with experienced traders with   more than 15 years   of trading experience.The indicators used in expert have nothing to do with the standard indicators in the market and are completely derived from strategy. All Trade Have StopLoss and MAX Daily SL % Always Behind Order An expert based on    (AUDCAD,AUDNZD,NZDCAD   ) This Expert  is Day Trader  Live signal,  You can see the performance of the robot by clicking thi
apertsev
34
apertsev 2022.12.07 19:34 
 

I use Armin products. Successful is one of the best Armin advisors I've used in the last few years. As always responsive support from Armin. Quick response to my questions during the setup process. In a very short time of trading it has shown a high growth of my deposit. I recommend using Enzo products.

Euclid
187
Euclid 2022.12.07 18:55 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

gaelteamo
24
gaelteamo 2022.12.05 15:11 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

