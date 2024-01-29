Enzo Fx Prop Firm EA

Enzo Fx Prop Firm EA is very smart scalper , EA enters the market after Fundamentals and technical analysis., it’s 100% automatic,ENZO FX EA is capable to scalp every different situation , Maximum Ms for VPS: 5, do not forget to get this Ms your broker's server address must be in the same place with your VPS address

Live signal, https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2256700?source=Site+Signals+From+Author


 Features:

- No grid. No martingale- A small Stoploss 

- Low Drawdown

- multi currency   , EURUSD , USDJPY ,GBPUSD , AUDUSD

- Minimum deposit 100 USD.

 Default setting EA  is  correct on USDJPY ,EURUSD  

Timframe: M15

-Stoploss:  always behind price

-TakeProfit: unlimited tp , smart trailing sl

-fundamental : news filter

-technical analysis : many indicators patterns 



Important note :

URL WEB request NEWS LINK :  http://nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.xml




                                                               Recommended currency pairs:  EURUSD ,  USDJPY

Setting

This EA work in ECN broker and also it need very high speed VPS  with very low ms 

strategy work in time frame :M1 



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Mirror EA is an automated trading system developed to execute trades based on the SmaSRS196 indicator which is a combination of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), utilizing a 96-period optimization framework.  The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities by confirming trend direction with the SMA while using RSI to detect momentum strength and potential overbought or oversold conditions.  The EA will sell u
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is fully worked on exploiting the volatility of the Gold mark
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Profalgo Limited
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Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
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