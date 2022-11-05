ReitakFX Trade Report

5

For more info,  questions and problems join to discord.gg/reitakfx


Very informative and detailed tool for your account. 

- pairs, number of trades, lot size, profit, lose, nett p/l, net pips

- profit growth chart


Instalation :

- open chart and delete every other indicator on it

- put this report on chart


Setting :

- magic number

- filters (comment, symbols, currencies)

- date (today, week, month custom)

- Start / End date (this is for custom date)

- report type (open - only active trades will show, closed - only closed, open and closed - will show both)

- group by (symbol - will show separate rows every pair, magic number - good if you use different EAs and want see results each, comment - it will show you results as tp, sl or other comment if you have)

- colorscheme (you can change color of report)


For more info, questions and problems join to discord.gg/reitakfx


Recensioni 4
Rich2017
267
Rich2017 2023.05.22 05:44 
 

Good job

sugihara1
62
sugihara1 2023.01.01 16:01 
 

I love it, it’s really good.　

That' why, I made a video for ReitakFX Trade Report. I wanna disseminate it in Japan.

Thank you soooo much.

【yotuube】

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mJWBaTqNqyc

Giulio Franceschini
687
Giulio Franceschini 2022.12.26 14:44 
 

Grazie, infinite per il tuo utilissimo indicatore

Prodotti consigliati
Engulfing Detector
Chia Leilypour
Indicatori
Questo consulente esperto non esegue alcuna operazione, ma esegue la scansione di tutti i simboli nel tuo orologio di mercato e scansiona ciascuna azione una per una in tempi diversi e alla fine ti mostra quale simbolo in quale periodo di tempo ha una potente candela avvolgente. Inoltre, puoi definire un periodo MA e un limite RSI alto e basso, e ti mostra quali simboli in quale intervallo di tempo attraverserà la media mobile regolata e quale simbolo in quale intervallo di tempo attraverserà
FREE
TequilaEA
Kun Jiao
Experts
Documentazione della Strategia di Trading TequilaEA 1. Informazioni di Base Nome   : TequilaEA Versione   : 1.0 Strumento Applicabile   : XAUUSD (Oro/Dollaro Americano) Timeframe Applicabile   : M1 (grafico di 1 minuto) Sviluppatore   : Tulip Financial Technology 2. Logica di Trading Principale Questo Expert Advisor (EA) prende decisioni di trading basate su una combinazione di indicatori tecnici e riconoscimento di pattern di prezzo, con la logica principale seguente : Valutazione della Tendenz
FREE
Upper and Lower Trendline
David Muriithi
5 (2)
Indicatori
This indicator uses a different approach from the previous version to get it's trendlines. This method is derived from Orchard Forex, and the process of making the indicator is demonstrated in there video   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mEaiurw56wY&t=1425s . The basic idea behind this indicator is it draws a   tangent line   on the highest levels and lowest levels of the bars used for calculation, while ensuring that the lines don't intersect with the bars in review (alittle confusing? I know
FREE
Breakout Box
Claus Dietrich
4.33 (24)
Indicatori
BREAKOUT-SESSION-BOX LONDON EU US ASIA Open watch the expectation of a volatile movement above or under the opening range We take the high of the range as Entry for a long trade and SL will be the low of the range and vice versa the low of the range as Entry for a short trade and the high for SL The size of the range is the distance to the TP (Take Profit) The range of the opening hours should not be larger than about 1/3 of the average daily range 4 breakout examples are already predefined: A
FREE
XChannel
Wartono
Indicatori
It is a custom non-repaint indicator to identify trade opportunities in swing action as prices move within an upper and lower band. Inspired by the Keltner Channel, the most popular channel Indicator introduced by Chester Keltner. It is different with a Bollinger Bands. It represents volatility using the high and low prices, while Bollinger's studies rely on the standard deviation. The algorithm for this indicator is also available in the EntryMaximator EA. Including the option to use it or not.
FREE
Tulips
Kun Jiao
3.89 (9)
Experts
Descrizione della Strategia Tulip EA Strategia Principale Inseguimento di tendenza : Include protezione stop-loss, senza strategie rischiose come Martingale o grid Operazioni indipendenti long/short : Analisi dei pattern a candela per individuare punti di ingresso all'inizio dei trend Impostazioni dei Parametri Parametro Valore Predefinito / Descrizione Parametro di stabilità 5 (predefinito) Strumento di trading Oro (XAUUSD) Stop Loss/Take Profit SL 0.3%, TP 1.2% Dimensione lotto 0.01 (predefin
FREE
Triple SuperTrend Indicator
Eko Baskoro
4.5 (2)
Indicatori
Super trend is one of the best trend indicators in metatrader 4 (MT4). Triple SuperTrend indicator is an indicator that consist of three super trend indicator that can be aranged. This indicator is built by mql4 language and doesn't provided by MT4 platform. Highly recommended using EMA SuperTrend Strategy Indicator if you want to get better result in here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/91664 This indicator is easy to use, power full and has many benefits, there are: Using three indic
FREE
ET1 for MT4
Hui Qiu
3.83 (6)
Experts
ET1 for MT4 is new and completely free！！ ET1 for MT4 v4.20 Updated!! Now use on XAUUSD(Gold)!! The success rate is more than 75% !!! important update: Merge ET9 's breakout strategy Warning!! You can use ET1 completely free, but we do not guarantee ET1 stability, It is recommended that the more powerful ET9 for MT4 version includes the ET1 strategy and guarantees complete and stable returns. The Best Expert Advisor  on   XAUUSD   any timeframes  ET9  for MT4 Updated v4.70 !!  https://www.mql5
FREE
NIGHTCrusher Lite FREE
Christian Opperskalski
4.5 (2)
Experts
NIGHTCRUSHER is a fully automated expert advisor, designed for scalping on quite market situation. The Lite - Version is limited to minimal Lot per Pair and dont has lot mulitplier and dynamic function you can also run different strategies like swing trading or grid different Trade Entry Signals different Exit Strategies included (MA Cut / Signal Change / Trailing TP) clever Risk & Money management - Balance based - Longrun trades tracking You can also use a Grid function or Lot multipier, if ne
FREE
Draconis Expert
Ruengrit Loondecha
Experts
Draconis Expert Working best with GOLD - M30 Require minimal 500$ for 0.01 (AutoLot feature inside) --------------------------------------------------------- This is a Single EA, less orders but might more Accuracy. Powerful Portfolio EA Launched NOW with   QuantLynk Engine Series. More information Click here . ------------------------------------------------------------ Indicators and Concepts Quantitative Qualitative Estimation (QQE): QQE is an advanced version of the Relative Strength Index
FREE
Fusion Signal
Ahmad Bin Fawzi Bin Al-akhdar Al-fazai
Indicatori
Fusion Signal — ATR HiLo Channel SMP TT (Multi-Timeframe Indicator) Fusion Signal is an advanced MT4 indicator that blends ATR-based volatility channels with smoothed moving averages and configurable signal arrows. It’s designed to help traders identify trend direction, dynamic support/resistance and actionable breakout/reversal points with multi-timeframe precision. The indicator is highly configurable and suitable for a broad range of instruments (FX, metals, indices) and trading styles (swing
FREE
Ava Swan Pro Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
4.5 (2)
Indicatori
The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the candlestick pattern in M30 timeframe, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the pullback of High-Low of M5 Candlestick and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on XAUUSD, timeframe M5: the indicator will detect the reversal, pullback, price action on this timeframe (for exa
FREE
Fibonacci automatico
Fabio Mazzotta
4.33 (3)
Utilità
The program automatically draws fibonacci. This will save you a great deal of time in studying the chart. My intention is to facilitate those who carry out a study of the graph manually and use Fibonacci. In the screenshot you can see the result.The script applies to the chart of any currency pair or any stock. It will not open any purchase or sale operation because this program is limited only to drawing fibonacci.
FREE
MT Scanner
Niravkumar Maganbhai Patel
4 (2)
Indicatori
This indicator helps you to Scan symbols which are in the Market Watch Window  and filter out trends with alerts. It works based on the effective indicator "SUPERTREND" which is used by many traders for trading: When box color changes to " Green " or " Red " color, it indicates you for trend change for long and short entry. And also you will get alerted on screen. When it changes to " Green ", it indicates you that trend is going upwards, and you can take the long entry. If the color changes to
FREE
Session Times
Saeed Hatam Mahmoudi
Utilità
Session Timers (MT4) Session Timers adds a clean ribbon at the bottom of the chart showing the time until open and time until close for major FX sessions. While a session is open, a progress bar fills in real time. This is a charting utility; it does not provide trading signals and does not guarantee any profit. Sessions covered Sydney Tokyo Frankfurt London New York Main functions Countdown to the next session open/close for each market. Live progress bar while a session is active. Works on al
FREE
MFL scalper01
Chang Ming Zhi Cang
1 (1)
Experts
FREE CAMPAIGN NOW!!! Regular price is $198. It will return to the original price soon. MFL scalper01  is a fully automated “scalping” trading system. Most positions are closed within one hour. This EA does NOT use grid, martingale, averaging down or any other risky trade management methods. BASIC Information: Currency pair EURCHF, GBPCHF Timeframe M5 Minimum deposit $50 Parameters: Variable Description  Current chart symbol  Select currency pair as same as chart.  Fixed lots size  If "Enable dy
FREE
TMA Forex Session
Maros Klimek
4.88 (16)
Utilità
The indicator  Forex Session  displays official forex session times for Asia, Europe, America. Main features shows Asian, European and American sessions shows the session volatility it can also be used for breakout trading Indicator parameters 01: Sessions Session value - number of sessions Last session in developing mode - the session will be progressively displayed Adapts the size session to range - session size adjusts to volatility 02: Display Asia - on/off Europe - on/off America - on/of
FREE
Boxy Trader
Tzvetan Jordanov
Experts
Boxy Trader is a trading robot, which is not using indicators. The Expert calculates and trades the tops and the bottoms of the current swing with more than 70% success rate. Its robust risk management system is the key of its success. This system works on all instruments with no restrictions. Usage of Stop Loss and Take Profit, always . No martingale, no grid, no hedging. Suitable for deposits starting at $100. 100% made in Spain. Stable results, tested since 2003. Testing, determining risks an
TrendNavigator Robot
Hong Ling Mu
4 (1)
Experts
This robot is equipped with trend-following logic. Specifically, it detects trends using the Parabolic Indicator and identifies when prices move significantly compared to normal fluctuations. You can input a desired number of pips (Price GAP pips) to determine at what price fluctuation the entry should occur. In case the trend reverses, all open orders will be closed. The number of simultaneous orders you can hold is customizable. Additionally, if you have multiple orders, they will all close o
FREE
Support Resistance Multi Time Frame FREE
FXsolutions
4.67 (6)
Indicatori
This indicator shows the latest untouched support and resistance as horizontal lines. The indicator can show support/resistance from higher timeframes. With this indicator you can e.g. easily see the support/resistance of the timeframes H4, D1 and W1 on a H1 chart, which can be a big advantage while time your entry on H1. This is the FREE version of the indicator: Support Resistance Multi Time Frame The free version works only on EURUSD and GBPUSD! Parameters referenceTF: the timeframe from whi
FREE
Countdown Clock MT4
Alexandre Borela
4.83 (12)
Utilità
Se ti piace questo progetto, lascia una recensione a 5 stelle. Questo indicatore disegna un orologio di conto alla rovescia compatto del tempo di rimaning per il candela da chiudere e: Può essere posizionato su qualsiasi angolo del grafico; Tempi multipli; È possibile aggiungerlo a una finestra di indicatore trascinandolo dal navigatore MT5. Colore diverso quando la candela ha 10 secondi per chiudere. Colori personalizzabili per una migliore integrazione con il grafico.
FREE
MACD Scanner With Alerts
Niravkumar Maganbhai Patel
4 (2)
Indicatori
MACD Dashboard Panel   This indicator helps you to scan symbols which are in the Market Watch window and filter out a trend according to MACD. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is a trend-following momentum indicator that shows the relationship between two moving averages of a security’s price. The MACD is calculated by subtracting the 26-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) from the 12-period EMA. The result of that calculation is the MACD line. A nine-day EMA of the MACD called
FREE
MQLTA Candle Timer
MQL4 Trading Automation
5 (1)
Indicatori
MQLTA Candle Timer is an indicator that can show you the details about a symbol/pair and alert you before the close of a candle. Used in swing trading and not only, it can help your strategies knowing and be ready before the close of a candle. How does it work Simply add the indicator to the chart and set the notifications options. You can load a minimalistic interface or a full interface. The alert will be sent once per candle. Parameters All the parameters, that you can see in the picture, a
FREE
BoxFibo
Sergei Kiriakov
Utilità
It is just an alternative fibo lines, because mt4 have is a very strange drawing of fibo lines A simple Box (Rectangle) graphic element with adjustable levels binding: it is possible to specify up to 17 custom levels, all rectangles on the chart with the given prefix in their name are processed. Levels are specified in % of the height of the rectangle. A convenient graphical element for analyzing charts by growth-correction levels. Enjoy your work!
FREE
ForexWolrd
phuongcei
Experts
** I am currently providing this great EA for free in a limit time. Please download while it is still free ** Tired of emotional trading decisions? Live monitor: TBD Introducing our mql4 Expert Advisor , engineered for stable profit with acceptable risk using a genuinely intelligent Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) method. This isn't just another EA; it's a long-time tested solution designed to navigate the forex markets with precision. Whether you trade with a standard USD account or a Cent ac
FREE
Voorloper MT4
Pradana Novan Rianto
4.5 (18)
Experts
Voorloper Expert Advisor: Revolutionizing Trading with DDR System Introducing Voorloper, an innovative Expert Advisor that blends Moving Average (MA) and Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicators to redefine your trading experience. Voorloper stands out from the crowd with its unique feature: the Drawdown Reduction (DDR) System. Key Features: MA and RSI Integration:   Voorloper utilizes a powerful combination of Moving Average and Relative Strength Index indicators to identify optimal entry and
FREE
QuantumAlert Stoch Navigator MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
Indicatori
QuantumAlert Stoch Navigator is a free indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, its work is to provide "alerts" when the market is inside "overbought and oversold" regions in the form of "buy or sell" signals. This indicator comes with many customization options mentioned in the parameter section below, user can customise these parameters as needful. Join our   MQL5 group , where we share important news and updates. You are also welcome to join our private channel as well, contact me for the p
FREE
Master Class
Aleksandr Valutsa
Experts
Professional Forex Advisor: Your Path to Stable Income on the Foreign Exchange Market All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robotstroi/seller Automation of trade on a new level We present to your attention an advanced solution for automated trading on the Forex market - an intelligent advisor developed by a team of professional traders and programmers. Key Benefits High precisi
FREE
HawaiiFree
Matteo Valenti
5 (1)
Experts
For backtest use tickstory with fixed timeshift like gmt +0 without DST option activated, set current_broker_gmt parameter to the gmt of your backtest time shift. My Tickstory time shift setup For demo, put on EURUSD H1 chart set current_broker_gmt parameter to the current broker gmt shift. Simple and safe , no grid, no hedge, no martingale and Stoploss is always set. You could expect 1 trade by day. Low spread broker (0.1pips) reccomended, better on ECN account Paid Version What's new: 1) Imp
FREE
Ava Ffx Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Indicatori
The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the candlestick pattern in H1 timeframe, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the pullback of High-Low of H1 Candlestick and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on XAUUSD, timeframe H1: the indicator will detect the reversal, pullback, price action on this timeframe (for exam
FREE
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (104)
Utilità
Sperimenta una copia di trading eccezionalmente veloce con il Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . Con la sua facile configurazione in 1 minuto, questo copiatore di trading ti consente di copiare i trades tra diversi terminali di MetaTrader sullo stesso computer Windows o su Windows VPS con velocità di copia ultra veloci inferiori a 0.5 secondi. Che tu sia un trader principiante o professionista, Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offre una vasta gamma di opzioni per personalizzarlo alle tue esigenze specifiche.
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (420)
Utilità
Benvenuto a Trade Manager EA, lo strumento definitivo per la gestione del rischio , progettato per rendere il trading più intuitivo, preciso ed efficiente. Non è solo uno strumento per l'esecuzione degli ordini, ma una soluzione completa per la pianificazione delle operazioni, la gestione delle posizioni e il controllo del rischio. Che tu sia un principiante, un trader avanzato o uno scalper che necessita di esecuzioni rapide, Trade Manager EA si adatta alle tue esigenze, offrendo flessibilità s
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (191)
Utilità
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilità
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Utilità
Trade Panel è un assistente commerciale multifunzionale. L'applicazione contiene più di 50 funzioni di trading per il trading manuale e consente di automatizzare la maggior parte delle operazioni di trading. Attenzione, l'applicazione non funziona nel tester di strategia. Prima dell'acquisto, puoi testare la versione demo su un conto demo. Versione demo qui . Istruzioni complete qui . Commercio. Ti consente di eseguire operazioni di trading con un clic: Apri ordini e posizioni pendenti con calco
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (2)
Utilità
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Copia Gatto MT4) non è solo un semplice copiatore locale di operazioni; è un quadro completo di gestione del rischio ed esecuzione, progettato per le sfide del trading moderno. Dai challenge delle prop firm alla gestione dei conti personali, si adatta a ogni situazione grazie a una combinazione di esecuzione robusta, protezione del capitale, configurazione flessibile e gestione avanzata delle operazioni. Il copiatore funziona sia in modalità Master (mittente) che
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (8)
Utilità
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (64)
Utilità
Copiatore commerciale per MetaTrader 4.       Copia le operazioni, le posizioni e gli ordini forex da qualsiasi conto. È uno dei migliori copiatori commerciali       MT4 - MT4, MT5 - MT4       per il       COPYLOT MT4       versione (o       MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5       per il       COPYLOT MT5       versione). Versione MT5 Descrizione completa   +DEMO +PDF Come comprare Come installare     Come ottenere i file di registro     Come testare e ottimizzare     Tutti i prodotti di Expforex Versione
Equity Protect Pro
Shi Jie He
5 (1)
Utilità
Equity Protect Pro: Il tuo esperto di protezione del conto completo per un trading senza preoccupazioni Se stai cercando funzionalità come protezione del conto, protezione del capitale proprio, protezione del portafoglio, protezione multi-strategia, protezione dei profitti, raccolta dei profitti, sicurezza del trading, programmi di controllo del rischio, controllo automatico del rischio, liquidazione automatica, liquidazione condizionale, liquidazione programmata, liquidazione dinamica, trailin
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (52)
Utilità
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Utilità
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. One of the key features of the Trade Pad Pro EA is its focus on risk and position manageme
Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds
Boris Sedov
4.8 (5)
Utilità
Seconds Chart — uno strumento unico per creare grafici in secondi su MetaTrader 4 . Con Seconds Chart , puoi generare grafici con timeframe definiti in secondi, ottenendo una flessibilità e una precisione d'analisi ideali, non disponibili nei grafici standard in minuti o ore. Ad esempio, il timeframe S15 indica un grafico con candele di 15 secondi. Puoi utilizzare qualsiasi indicatore, expert advisor e script. È facile utilizzarli proprio come nei grafici standard. A differenza degli strumenti s
Basket EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (5)
Utilità
Basket EA MT4 è un potente strumento per la presa di profitto e un sistema completo di protezione del conto, tutto in una soluzione semplice e intuitiva. Il suo scopo principale è quello di offrire un controllo totale sul profitto e la perdita complessiva del conto, gestendo tutte le posizioni aperte a livello di "cestino" (basket) e non singolarmente. L’EA offre una serie completa di funzionalità a livello di basket, come take profit, stop loss, break even e trailing stop. Questi possono essere
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Utilità
Il MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider è uno strumento facile da usare e completamente personalizzabile che consente l'invio di segnali a Telegram, trasformando il tuo account in un fornitore di segnali. Il formato dei messaggi è completamente personalizzabile! Tuttavia, per un uso semplice, puoi anche optare per un modello predefinito e abilitare o disabilitare parti specifiche del messaggio. [ Dimostrativo ]  [ Manuale ] [ Versione MT5 ] [ Versione Discord ] [ Canale Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To
Risk Manager for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
4.6 (10)
Utilità
Expert Advisor Risk Manager per MT4 è un programma molto importante e secondo me necessario per ogni trader. Con questo Expert Advisor sarai in grado di controllare il rischio nel tuo conto di trading. Il controllo del rischio e del profitto può essere effettuato sia in termini monetari che in termini percentuali. Affinché l'Expert Advisor funzioni, è sufficiente allegarlo al grafico della coppia di valute e impostare i valori di rischio accettabili nella valuta del deposito o in % del saldo
Risk Calculator Panell
Mykhailo Krygin
Utilità
The Risk and Reward calculator is designed to place market and pending orders. You only need to set the risk size you are willing to risk in one trade and the Stop Loss level. The calculator will calculate the required lot size for this. And by setting the Risk Reward size, you can set the ratio of expected profit to risk in one position. For example, you are willing to risk one dollar in one trade and, if the market moves in your favor, you want to make a profit of 2 times more. Then you need
Trading box Technical analysis
Igor Zizek
5 (37)
Utilità
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
Real AI Assistant
Sara Sabaghi
Utilità
Your Smart Trading Assistant for the Forex Market Introducing a powerful MetaTrader tool designed to revolutionize the way you trade. This intelligent assistant goes beyond traditional indicators to provide a comprehensive, AI-driven market analysis — so you can trade with clarity and confidence. What It Does This advanced tool continuously monitors and analyzes a wide range of market data to deliver high-quality trading insights. It reads between the lines of financial news, scans the forex ma
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
Utilità
Da Telegram a MT4: la soluzione definitiva per la copia del segnale Semplifica il tuo trading con   Telegram su MT4   , l'utility all'avanguardia progettata per copiare i segnali di trading direttamente dai canali e dalle chat di Telegram sulla tua piattaforma MetaTrader 4, senza bisogno di DLL. Questa soluzione affidabile garantisce un'esecuzione impeccabile dei segnali con una precisione e opzioni di personalizzazione senza pari, risparmiando tempo e aumentando la tua efficienza. [ Instruction
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.2 (5)
Utilità
Copia i segnali da qualsiasi canale di cui sei membro (inclusi quelli privati e restrittivi) direttamente sul tuo MT4.  Questo strumento è stato progettato con l'utente in mente offrendo molte funzionalità necessarie per gestire e monitorare le negoziazioni. Questo prodotto è presentato in un'interfaccia grafica facile da usare e visivamente attraente. Personalizza le tue impostazioni e inizia a utilizzare il prodotto in pochi minuti! Guida dell'utente + Demo  | Versione MT5 | Versione Discord
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.55 (31)
Utilità
Trade Copier è un'utilità professionale progettata per copiare e sincronizzare le transazioni tra conti di trading. La copiatura avviene dal conto/terminale del fornitore al conto/terminale del destinatario, che sono installati sullo stesso computer o vps. Prima di acquistare, puoi testare la versione demo su un account demo. Versione demo qui . Istruzioni complete qui . Funzionalità e vantaggi principali: Supporta la copia degli ordini: MT4> MT4, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, inclusi i conti di compensaz
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (29)
Utilità
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
OrderManager MT4
Lukas Roth
4.71 (24)
Utilità
Presentazione del OrderManager : un rivoluzionario strumento per MT4 Gestisci le tue operazioni come un professionista con il nuovissimo utility Order Manager per MetaTrader 4. Progettato pensando alla semplicità e alla facilità d'uso, Order Manager ti permette di definire e visualizzare senza sforzo il rischio associato a ogni operazione, consentendoti di prendere decisioni informate e ottimizzare la tua strategia di trading. Per ulteriori informazioni sull'OrderManager, si prega di consultare
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Utilità
Fai trading automaticamente su zone di supporto e resistenza o di domanda e offerta una volta identificate le aree chiave da cui vuoi fare trading. Questo EA ti consente di disegnare zone di acquisto e vendita con un solo clic e poi posizionarle esattamente dove ti aspetti che il prezzo cambi. L'EA monitora quindi quelle zone e farà trading automaticamente in base all'azione del prezzo che specifichi per le zone. Una volta che il trading iniziale è stato eseguito, l'EA uscirà in profitto nella
Partial Closure EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
Utilità
Partial Closure EA MT4 ti consente di chiudere parzialmente qualsiasi operazione sul tuo conto, manualmente tramite una percentuale scelta della dimensione del lotto e/o per numero di ticket, oppure automaticamente a percentuali specifiche dei livelli di TP/SL, chiudendo una percentuale della dimensione iniziale del lotto su un massimo di 10 livelli di take profit e 10 di stop loss. Può gestire tutte o alcune delle operazioni nel tuo conto specificando o escludendo determinati numeri magici, co
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
Utilità
Pannello di trading per il trading in 1 clic.   Lavorare con posizioni e ordini!   Trading dal grafico o dalla tastiera. Utilizzando il nostro pannello di trading, puoi fare trading con un clic dal grafico ed eseguire operazioni di trading 30 volte più velocemente rispetto al controllo MetaTrader standard. Calcoli automatici di parametri e funzioni che semplificano la vita di un trader e lo aiutano a condurre le proprie attività di trading in modo molto più rapido e conveniente. Suggerimenti gra
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
3 (1)
Utilità
EASY Insight AIO – La soluzione all-in-one per un trading intelligente e senza sforzo Panoramica Immagina di poter analizzare l’intero mercato — Forex, Oro, Cripto, Indici e persino Azioni — in pochi secondi, senza dover controllare manualmente i grafici, installare indicatori o affrontare configurazioni complicate. EASY Insight AIO è il tuo strumento definitivo di esportazione per il trading alimentato dall’IA, pronto all’uso. Offre una panoramica completa del mercato in un unico file CSV pul
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.8 (30)
Utilità
Chiusura delle posizioni in MetaTrader 4 al raggiungimento del profitto/perdita totale con la funzione di trailing del profitto. Puoi abilitare le fermate virtuali (ordine separato) . Calcolo e chiusura per le posizioni ACQUISTA e VENDI separatamente (Separate BUY SELL) . Chiusura e calcolo di tutti i simboli o solo del simbolo corrente (Tutti i simboli) . Abilita il trailing per il profitto ( Trailing Profit ). Chiudi su profitti e perdite totali su valuta di deposito, punti, o percentuale del
KopirMT4 Copy trades for MT4
Alexandr Gavrilin
4.53 (80)
Utilità
The adviser has been withdrawn from sale  KopirMT4 (CopierMT4) - transaction copier for the MetaTrader 4 terminal, copies (synchronizes, duplicates) transactions from any accounts (copier, copy dealers).  Supports copying: MT4 <-> MT4, MT4 -> MT5 Hedge, MT5 Hedge -> MT4 Support:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/messages/01c3f341a058d901 Why exactly our product? The copier has a high speed and is not dependent on ticks. Copy speed - less than 0.5 sec. Transactions are copied with high accuracy, the sc
KT Equity Protector MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.4 (5)
Utilità
Proteggi facilmente il tuo capitale di trading Proteggere il tuo capitale è importante tanto quanto farlo crescere. KT Equity Protector è il tuo gestore del rischio personale: monitora costantemente l’equity del conto e interviene automaticamente per prevenire perdite o bloccare i profitti chiudendo tutti gli ordini attivi e pendenti quando vengono raggiunti i livelli di profitto o perdita predefiniti. Niente più decisioni emotive o congetture: solo protezione affidabile dell’equity che lavora p
Altri dall’autore
ReitakFX ProTrend
Boris Sedlar
4.58 (19)
Indicatori
Most accurate  BUY/SELL indicator on this market. It works based on the result of multiple EMAs, with some specific averaging and algorithm . Output of an EMA is the input for another EMA. Works on Forex, Commodities, Indicies, Stocks, Crypto, ... on all timeframes (but recommend 1H or 4H) and on every brooker. If you want this and all my other products for FREE , create account here  and then write me and I will send you all my actual and future product for FREE + VIP on my  http://discord.
ReitakFX ProTrend EA
Boris Sedlar
5 (1)
Experts
This is automated version of my ProTrend Indicator (20x5* reviews) - so please look on indicator first how it works ----  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/47367  ---- It works based on the result of multiple EMAs, with some specific averaging and algorithm . Output of an EMA is the input for another EMA. Works on Forex, Commodities, Indicies, Stocks, Crypto, ... on all timeframes (but recommend 1H or 4H) and on every brooker. If you want this and all my other products for FREE , creat
ReitakFX Pattern Pro Indicator
Boris Sedlar
4.71 (7)
Indicatori
Most accurate  Pattern indicator on this market. It search triangles, wedges, channels (next patterns and autoscanner in plan) Works on Forex, Commodities, Indicies, Stocks, Crypto, ... on all timeframes and on every brooker. If you want this and all my other products for FREE , create account here  and then write me and I will send you all my actual and future product for FREE + VIP on my  http://discord.io/reitakfx For more info join to http://discord.io/reitakfx  where you can get info
ReitakFX Insomnia
Boris Sedlar
5 (3)
Experts
Fully automated EA on CCI strategy.  For more info join to   http://discord.io/reitakfx  where you can get info how to set, how to trade with this indi If you want this and all my other products for FREE , create account here http://bit.ly/reitakfxroboforex and then write me and I will send you all my actual and future product for FREE + VIP on my  DISCORD   New setfiles --- not ready for current market, need new optimalization Recommend balance 1k - you can easy optimalize own pair or use
ReitakFX Margin Pro Panel
Boris Sedlar
Utilità
For more info join to http://discord.io/reitakfx where you can get info how to set, how to trade or for your questions -------------------------------- If you want this panel and all my other products for FREE , create account here http://bit.ly/reitakfxroboforex and then write me and I will send you all my actual and future product for FREE + VIP on my  DISCORD   -------------------------------------- Set in panel what margin will use to trade. When you ready to trade, just click to buy or sel
Filtro:
Rich2017
267
Rich2017 2023.05.22 05:44 
 

Good job

sugihara1
62
sugihara1 2023.01.01 16:01 
 

I love it, it’s really good.　

That' why, I made a video for ReitakFX Trade Report. I wanna disseminate it in Japan.

Thank you soooo much.

【yotuube】

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mJWBaTqNqyc

Giulio Franceschini
687
Giulio Franceschini 2022.12.26 14:44 
 

Grazie, infinite per il tuo utilissimo indicatore

Brian R Marchand
163
Brian R Marchand 2022.11.25 13:33 
 

Awesome Trade Report!

Rispondi alla recensione